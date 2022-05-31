SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Rochester Honkers Season Opener at Mayo Field

The Rochester Honkers opened the season against the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field on Monday, May 30.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
May 30, 2022 09:47 PM
Honkers vs. Willmar
VWF 1215 and Minnesota POW/MIA Riders Association members held the colors during the singing of the National Anthem at Mayo Field during the Rochester Honkers season opener against the Willmar, Minnesota Stingers on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Willmar
Members of the Minnesota POW/MIA Riders Association dedicate a seat at Mayo Field to be left empty in memory of those imprisoned or missing on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Willmar
Infielder Alex Ritzer from Stillwater, Minnesota runs for home during the season opener against the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Willmar
A fan cheers in hopes of receiving free skittles during the season opener of the Rochester Honkers on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Willmar
Outfielder Nico Regino from Elk Grove, California takes third base during the home opener of the Rochester Honkers on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
