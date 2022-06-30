Photos: Rochester Royals, New Market Muskies baseball on June 29, 2022
The Rochester Royals take the win over the New Market Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday June 29.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Ingrid Neel, who played on the boys tennis team at Mayo High School, is playing in the women's doubles draw at Wimbledon, beginning today.
Mike Schmitt of Rochester ran the Grandma's Marathon course twice on June 18. He was an official pacesetter during the actual race.
Bismarck scored five first-inning runs and ran off with an 8-3 win over the Rochester Honkers on Monday.
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.