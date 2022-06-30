SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Photos: Rochester Royals, New Market Muskies baseball on June 29, 2022

The Rochester Royals take the win over the New Market Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday June 29.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 29, 2022 10:30 PM
Royals vs. Muskies
Nick Pearson of Rochester rounds third for home during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Alex Rudquist of Rochester throws out the first pitch against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Michael Michalak of Rochester tags first after leading off against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Michael Michalak runs to steal second during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Michael Michalak reverses his lead to third after a play at first during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Sam Warren of Chatfield throws the ball back to the pitcher after fly ball was hit his way during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Alex Rudquist (left) stares down a runner while Bo McClintock (right) motions to cancel the throw during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Sam Warren of Chatfield gets a hit and during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Nick Pearson scores a run under pressure during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Nolan Jurgenson of Rochester Slides home for a run during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Matt Meyer of Rochester is the second pitcher during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Matt Meyer makes a throw for first during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Alex Holets of Rochester gets a hit against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Alex Holets makes it safely to first because of an over thrown ball during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Nolan Jurgenson bunts the ball during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Royals vs. Muskies
Bo McClintock stops the ball and makes a pass to Matt Meyer who runs to cover first during a game against the New Market, Minnesota Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Royals won 6-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
