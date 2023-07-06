Photos: Rochester Royals, Rochester Roadrunners baseball on July 5, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Rochester Royals defeated the Rochester Roadrunners 13-3, finishing in seven innings with a mercy rule on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.

