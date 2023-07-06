Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Rochester Royals, Rochester Roadrunners baseball on July 5, 2023

July 05, 2023 at 11:52 PM

The Rochester Royals defeated the Rochester Roadrunners 13-3, finishing in seven innings with a mercy rule on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Sam Warren runs to catch the ball during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Pat Leary watches the pitch by the outfield wall during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Mike Bigalk pitches the ball during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Nolan Jurgenson rounds third base and runs toward home during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Joe Sperry hits the ball foul toward the camera during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Nolan Jurgenson (1), and Kyle Prindle squint as they look into the sun during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Thane Meiners pitches the ball during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Nick Pearson throws the ball to first base during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Mike Bigalk pitches the ball during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Kyle Prindle dives toward second base as Roadrunners’ Lucas Jahns receives a pass from the catcher during the game on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Kyle Prindle attempts to throw the ball toward first during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Joe Sperry rounds third base after hitting a home run during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Thane Meiners pitches the ball during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Joe Sperry hits the ball foul toward the camera during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Drew Block watches Roadrunners’ Mike Bigalk pitch from first base during the game on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Pat Leary catches the ball by the fence during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Kyle Prindle takes off toward third base during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Robert Schmitt covers first base as Royals’ Drew Block takes a small lead away from the bag during the game on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Drew Block swings at the ball during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Thane Meiners pitches the ball as Roadrunners’ Mike Bigalk takes a lead off of third base during the game on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Mike Bigalk runs toward third base during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Robert Schmitt covers first base as Royals’ Joe Sperry takes a small lead away from the bag during the game on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Sam Warren rounds third base and high-fives Brad Pfeffer after hitting a home run during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Drew Block takes a lead off from second base during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Sam Warren drops the ball during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Isaac Jahns hits the ball during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Bryan McCauley runs toward first base during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Joe Sperry swings at the ball during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Bryce Baker swings at the ball during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Bryce Baker catches the ball for an out during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Logan Milene rounds third base during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Jose Rosario pitches the ball during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Roadrunners’ Caleb Beavers takes a lead off from second base during the game against the Rochester Royals on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ third base coach Brad Pfeffer looks at his foot after being struck by a foul ball that was hit by Joe Sperry during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Royals’ Drew Block begins to run toward third base during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
The Royals celebrate at home plate after a home run was made during the game against the Rochester Roadrunners on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
