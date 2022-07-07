SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: The Honkers played the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1 against the Mud Puppies at home on Mayo Field on July 6.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 06, 2022 09:30 PM
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Slider during an on field activity for children at the Honkers matchup with the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Honkers players stand in reverence during the national anthem ahead of their game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
A family takes a selfie with Slider, the Honkers mascot, ahead of the matchup with the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Honkers pitcher Nathan Hanson throws out a pitch to the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Theo Hardy makes a throw from center field during the honkers matchup with the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Melissa Meirick (center) takes a photo of her children with the Honkers mascot Slider while her husband Herb Meirick (right) looks on at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Michael Brown makes the catch at first for an out against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Jakob Guardado gets a hit that is ultimately caught by a Mud Puppies player at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Tyler White runs to steal second base as the Mud Puppies pitcher makes his throw at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Tyler White slides into third under pressure by the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
A young girl with her family at the Honkers game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Nico Regino dives for first under pressure from the Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Honkers pitcher Nathan Hanson throws out a pitch to the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
A Honkers staffer helps two young boys make a purchase a concession stand during the Honkers matchup with the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
