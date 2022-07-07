Photos: The Honkers played the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022
The Honkers took the win with a final score of 9-1 against the Mud Puppies at home on Mayo Field on July 6.
Rochester is now 1-0 in the second half and 16-19 overall.
The first half of the Northwoods League ended on July 4 with Rochester finishing 15-19.
