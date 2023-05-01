Pickleball Association to host its first-ever tournament this weekend

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Pickleball Association will host its first-ever tournament May 5-6 at Cooke Park in Rochester.

This members-only event includes a novice division, as well as men's and women's intermediate and mixed advanced divisions. Some of the area's best players will participate, including Hun Pak and Angela Tauscher.

Sign-up is nearly full. Spectators are welcome at no charge, and a food truck will be on site. Novice play begins Friday at 5 p.m., with intermediate and advanced play on Saturday from 8-5.

The Rochester Area Pickleball Association also will host leagues and other organized play throughout the summer. Signup begins soon.

To learn more about pickleball in Rochester — and to join the pickleball association — visit their website at rochesterpickleball.com.