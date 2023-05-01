99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pickleball Association to host its first-ever tournament this weekend

Play in the Rochester Pickleball Association tournament begins Friday at 5 p.m., and runs all day Saturday, at Cooke Park.

ba11ab931382b51eed35306ddddd0034.jpg
The pickleball courts in Cooke Park are often full with people waiting to play. The Rochester Area Pickleball Association will host its first-ever tournament this Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, at Cooke Park in Rochester.
Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 1:07 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Pickleball Association will host its first-ever tournament May 5-6 at Cooke Park in Rochester.

This members-only event includes a novice division, as well as men's and women's intermediate and mixed advanced divisions. Some of the area's best players will participate, including Hun Pak and Angela Tauscher.

Sign-up is nearly full. Spectators are welcome at no charge, and a food truck will be on site. Novice play begins Friday at 5 p.m., with intermediate and advanced play on Saturday from 8-5.

Find more news important to you

The Rochester Area Pickleball Association also will host leagues and other organized play throughout the summer. Signup begins soon.

To learn more about pickleball in Rochester — and to join the pickleball association — visit their website at rochesterpickleball.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
