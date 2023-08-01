Pickleball injuries on the rise, but are preventable

ROCHESTER — Lourdes boys hockey coach Jeff True has been playing competitive sports his entire life. And despite being in his early 40s, he didn’t figure playing a low-impact sport like pickleball would result in a serious injury.

But True, like many area pickleball players, found out the hard way how wrong that thinking can be. Last December, True was playing pickleball for the very first time. He met a group of friends at the Rochester Athletic Club. He had studied the rules, but when he arrived he didn’t bother to warm up at all.

Just 20 minutes into his very first game, True tore his Achilles tendon.

“I heard a nasty pop and it felt like somebody hit me in the back of the leg with a baseball bat,” True said.

When True went to the emergency room, he discovered he was the third person there to be treated for that injury in the past week.

“Pretty nasty injury,” he said. “Never thought it would happen playing a non-contact, low-impact sport.”

But the more he read about the sport, the more he realized it was wise to properly prepare rather than just show up and play.

“I didn’t warm up properly; I threw my clothes off from work in the locker room, threw my shorts and gym shoes on and got on and started running around,” he said.

Dr. Kirsti Colbenson is an emergency medicine and a sports medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic. She sees a full gambit of injuries that could result from playing pickleball.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport, especially with the older generation because it is low impact and low velocity and has a skill set for all ages. It can also be a very social sport.

People play a game of pickleball during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Acute and chronic injuries with pickleball

With more players competing, especially those past their physical prime, injuries in the sport are also beginning to mount. Two unique injury patterns are acute and chronic.

Acute injuries are those that happen suddenly.

“I think the fact that we have those in their 60s and 70s competing in the sport, it creates some unique acute traumatic potential injuries,” Colbenson said.

She said the most common acute injuries in men are to the lower extremities, such as stretches and tears to the muscles, sprains to the ligaments of the knees and ankles, and to the tendons, sometimes to the Achilles.

Acute injuries more common in women tend to be fractures of the upper extremities. This could be fractures in the wrist or arm due to a fall.

“You worry about head injuries if you think of a little bit of an older athlete competing in this,” Colbenson said.

Balance issues and quick movements, especially backpedaling, can lead to trips and falls on the court, which can lead to an assortment of injuries.

Eye trauma and overheating can also be a concern.

Chronic injuries come from overuse.

“If you play a lot of pickleball, the most common injury we see is to the outside of the elbow,” Colbenson said. “The tendons and muscles that help to extend the wrist can get overused and lead to pain.”

How to prevent pickleball injuries

The use of proper equipment can be very beneficial. Colbenson says to limit these injuries, players should not use too heavy of a racquet and the size should depend on a player’s strength.

Shoes that help stabilize your balance should also be used as players use a lot of lateral and cutting movements.

“Knee pads, I don’t think, are well documented as things to utilize, but eye protection is important,” Colbenson said.

Colbenson also says that maintaining proper overall health is also important when competing in sports, even pickleball.

“As we age, after the age of 30 really, we start to dramatically decrease our strength and muscle mass,” she said.

Pickleball instructors from To Pickleball and Beyond Ryan Sweeney, left, and Vino Raj work with a team during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

This is also the start of the aging process when there is a loss of flexibility and balance. After the age of 18, people start to decrease their bone-mineral density which can lead to an increased risk of fractures.

“The best way to protect against injury is to make sure you have a good strength program and an aerobic fitness program outside of just playing pickleball,” Colbenson said.

Athletes should work on strengthening the muscles in their shoulders, which can help reduce the strain on the elbow, as well as maintaining strength in the quadriceps, the big muscles in the front of the legs. Another key area to work on is the core, which includes the pelvis, lower back, hips and stomach.

“It’s really critical to strengthen these areas to assure that you are capable of making the movements necessary for pickleball,” Colbenson said.

Make sure to warm up before playing pickleball

True, 42, has played sports his entire life. He ran a marathon in 2019 and considers himself in good shape. He also still golfs and plays adult hockey.

But he admits he didn’t warm up prior to making his infamous pickleball debut.

“It’s hard to turn that switch off when you’re a competitive guy and you’ve played contact competitive sports all of your life,” he said.

Colbenson said players should take 10 to 15 minutes to loosen and stretch their muscles prior to playing pickleball.

She suggests working on generalized strength and aerobic fitness during the offseason. Then when playing pickleball, warm up with a light jog back and forth on the court before loosening muscles in the front and back of the leg, your core, back and shoulders.

Warm-ups that simulate movements during pickleball play are helpful in warming up. One type is a lunge, with one leg in front of the other, and the athlete dropping down to 90 degrees. When in that position, rotate the trunk of your body. Doing side lunges benefit the front and back of the leg muscles.

Heel and toe walks can also be beneficial for the legs while shoulder circles can loosen the upper extremities.

Icing injured areas and rest may help the body recover, but if not, medical treatment may be needed. Colbenson said the timeline for recovery before seeking care shouldn't be more than two weeks.

“A lot of time what happens, especially with strains, is people try to go back (to playing) too soon,” she said. “And their muscles and tendons are just not ready to take the force.”

True had surgery following his injury. He had a boot on his leg for three-and-a-half months and a hard cast for another four weeks and has done a lot of rehab.

He plans to play pickleball in the future, but plans to “dial it down and realize I’m not 25 and at my playing weight anymore.”

Colbenson said the goal should be for people to stay physically active, but to take proper precautions along the way.

“What we try to do is keep the body moving and try to teach the body how to accept and tolerate the force to play pickleball,” she said.