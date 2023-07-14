Pine Island motocross standout set to battle the best at Spring Creek for the first time

PINE ISLAND — Gavin Tilford has heard the story more than once from his parents, Bill and Jen.

He’s heard it enough that he now tells it, with a smile or a laugh.

“My parents will tell you I was kind of fussy when I was a baby,” the now 20-year-old from Pine Island said. “To go to sleep, I needed sounds on, so they’d turn a dirt bike race on the TV and I’d quit crying.”

That was the first inclination Jen and Bill Tilford — a long-time pro motocross racer — had that their only son might follow in his dad’s footsteps. It didn’t take much longer for that hunch to be fully confirmed.

“I loved it right away,” said Gavin Tilford, who started racing when he was 4 years old. “At the beginning, no one is fast fast, but you got that adrenaline rush when you were on the (starting) line with the other kids. You got the butterflies, got nervous and excited. And just the whole family going to the track, spending time there with family and friends … the whole thing, I loved it all.”

Tilford grew up learning how to ride and race at Spring Creek MX park in Millville. One of his favorite weekends of the season, though, was one where he would mostly watch from one of the grassy hillsides at the track, as the top riders in the world made their once-a-year visit to Millville for the Pro Nationals.

Tilford was fascinated by some of the best riders in the world. He watched them closely, attempting to pick up tips and tricks. The jerseys of some of his heroes — Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Dungey, Alex Martin — hang in his shop near his family’s home, just outside of Pine Island.

Saturday, Tilford won’t be watching from the hillside. He’ll be on the track, riding in the Pro Nationals at Spring Creek for the first time.

“I’ve had a lot of messages this week, saying ‘good luck’ and ‘can’t wait to see you out there,’” said Tilford, who is in his first year as a pro. “I know I’ll hear some cheers around the track, but I’m just trying to focus on myself and do the best I can. Focus on hitting my lines and marks every lap.”

Bumps, bruises and breaks

Tilford’s journey to this point hasn’t always been easy. He credits his parents, as well as his sisters, Gabbie (22) and Cali (16), with helping him achieve a lifelong dream.

“Having a great support group with you is huge,” Gavin said. “I owe everything to my family. They’ve helped me out so much.”

Never did Tilford rely on that support system more than in 2014, when he was 11 years old and laid up in a hospital bed for 10 days with a shattered kidney, a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung.

While racing at Spring Creek, Tilford came out of a turn and hit the gas to fly over Bob’s Tabletop, a jump named after Bob’s Cycle Supply shop in St. Paul, one of the first shops in Minnesota to offer rider support programs in the 1980s. Everything was fine until he landed.

“I hit a bit of a soft spot,” Tilford said. “It threw me over the bars and I landed on the face of the next roller. The impact … a lot of pain in the lower back.

“The medics at the track thought it was something with my spleen. It just felt like I got the wind knocked out of me, but dad loaded up the van and we went right to the ER. The pain was getting worse and worse on the ride there and it was so bad when got there that I had to be carried in.”

The injuries kept him off his dirt bike for eight months, a stretch that felt like eternity to an 11-year-old.

He followed doctors’ orders, though, and refrained from most physical activity until given the green light to resume. After that? There was no hesitation for Gavin in getting back on his bike. His parents, though…

“Mom was nervous,” he said with a laugh, “and for good reason.

“I think if it happened to me now I’d be thinking twice about (getting back on the bike so soon), but as a kid you don’t see the bad in it. It’s just ‘I want to ride my dirt bike, I want to ride my dirt bike.’

“The day I got cleared for physical activity, I went and made a corners track in the yard and got right back on my bike. The doctors cleared me, I got home, got my gear on and went out there ’til I ran out of gas.”

Tilford credited some of the things he learned from the other sport he was passionate about growing up, wrestling, for his success on the dirt bike.

“Wrestling keeps you really focused and disciplined,” said Gavin, whose dad was a long-time wrestling coach in Pine Island, “and all of that carries over, not just into dirt bikes, but you learn good life lessons.”

Tilford will carry those lessons into Saturday’s races — the third time he’s raced with the Pro Motocross series, having traveled to Thunder Valley, near Denver, in early June, and to RedBud in Buchanan, Mich., two weeks ago.

“Those were huge learning experiences,” he said, “just learning from them and making big improvements. RedBud was a step in the right direction, now I’m looking forward to Millville, the home track. We know the lines and know what the track’s going to do, so I’m really looking forward to it.”