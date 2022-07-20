SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine Island's Larson moves into top 10 at State Amateur golf championship

Anders Larson led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first-ever high school golf state championship last month. Now the Division I-bound golfer is on the move at the state's most prestigious amateur event. He's in eighth place entering Wednesday's third and final round at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.

Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island's Anders Larson, shown here at the Section 1AA boys golf meet on June 1 in Rochester, is in eighth place at the Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur championship after two rounds. The third and final round is set for Wednesday, July 20, at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
July 19, 2022 10:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EDEN PRAIRIE — Anders Larson was his usual self on Tuesday.

The Pine Island golf standout was steady. And on Tuesday, steady was very good.

Larson shot an even-par 72, on the heels of his opening-round 75 Monday, to move up six spots on the leaderboard and into a three-way tie for eighth place at the Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur championship at Olympic Hills Golf Club.

The final round of the 54-hole event is set for Wednesday, July 20.

Larson is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. in a threesome with Nate Adams from Pheasant Acres Golf Club in Rogers, and Carson Herron of Wayzata Country Club. Herron will be a sophomore playing for the University of New Mexico in the fall; he is the son of longtime PGA Tour star Tim Herron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson, who is headed to play at Division I Tennessee Tech University beginning this fall, sits eight strokes behind leader Ben Greve, who is playing on his home course. The former University of Minnesota golfer shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday and sits and 5-under for the championship. He is the lone golfer still under par for the week.

Larson is just three shots back of the duo tied for second place — Matt Armstrong of Braemar Golf Course in Edina and Sam Udovich of Southview Country Club in West St. Paul.

Larson and Udovich are quite familiar with one another. Udovich won the Class AA high school state individual championship in mid-June, the same day that Larson led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to the team title. Larson placed third individually at the state meet.

Red Wing's Cecil Belisle shot a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday to fall to 7-over-par for the championship. Belisle sits in a tie for 22nd place, and easily was within in the cutline of 13-over.

Other area golfers who made the cut for Wednesday's final round of the State Am:

• Northfield's Nate Stevens — who won the past two Class AAA individual high school state championships — is in a six-way tie for 36th place after shooting back-to-back rounds of 77 to open State Am play. Stevens will play for the University of Notre Dame, beginning in the fall.

• Nick Jarrett, who plays out of Somerby Golf Club in Byron, advanced to the final round. Jarrett shot an 8-over 80 on Tuesday after opening with a 75. He's tied for 42nd at 11-over-par.

A handful of southeastern Minnesota golfers competed in the State Am this week, but didn't make the cut for Wednesday's final round: Eric Deutsch (Rochester Golf & Country Club, 17-over); Josh Bruder (The Jewel, Lake City; 17-over); Haakon Rustad (Northfield, 19-over); Matt Norgaard (Somerby, 23-over); Alex Lair (Somerby, 25-over); Owen Davison (La Crescent, 25-over).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester's Kyle Hickey withdrew after an opening-round 83.

MGA STATE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Related Topics: MEN'S GOLFPINE ISLANDRED WING-WELCHROCHESTERBYRON
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Deer Creek Speedway logo
Sports
Narveson: Close calls, battle of brothers highlights racing's return to Dodge County Speedway
Area stock car racing tracks returned to action this past weekend, though Mississippi Thunder Speedway was rained out. Everyone was off the prior week due to the Gopher 50 Late Model races being held at Deer Creek Speedway. There were plenty of fireworks on the track at the annual fair race in Kasson last Thursday. Then on Saturday at Deer Creek, the USRA Stock Cars put on one the best feature races the track has ever seen. It is definitely a Race of the Year candidate. It was that good.
July 19, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Michalak, Meiners hit home runs as Royals roll past Elko 10-0
The Rochester Royals defeated the Elko Express 10-0 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 19, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AA golf finals
Sports
Pine Island's Larson, Red Wing's Belisle among local golfers off to hot start at State Am
Local golfers Anders Larson, Cecil Belisle and Nick Jarrett were all part of an eight-way tie for 14th place after the opening round of the prestigious Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship. The three-round meet concludes on Wednesday at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.
July 19, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mnaurora2.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Aurora advance to USL W League championship game
Aurora will play the winner of Greenville Liberty-South Georgia Tormenta. The USL W League championship game is July 23.
July 17, 2022 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press