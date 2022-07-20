Pine Island's Larson moves into top 10 at State Amateur golf championship

EDEN PRAIRIE — Anders Larson was his usual self on Tuesday.

The Pine Island golf standout was steady. And on Tuesday, steady was very good.

Larson shot an even-par 72, on the heels of his opening-round 75 Monday, to move up six spots on the leaderboard and into a three-way tie for eighth place at the Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur championship at Olympic Hills Golf Club.

The final round of the 54-hole event is set for Wednesday, July 20.

Larson is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. in a threesome with Nate Adams from Pheasant Acres Golf Club in Rogers, and Carson Herron of Wayzata Country Club. Herron will be a sophomore playing for the University of New Mexico in the fall; he is the son of longtime PGA Tour star Tim Herron.

Larson, who is headed to play at Division I Tennessee Tech University beginning this fall, sits eight strokes behind leader Ben Greve, who is playing on his home course. The former University of Minnesota golfer shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday and sits and 5-under for the championship. He is the lone golfer still under par for the week.

Larson is just three shots back of the duo tied for second place — Matt Armstrong of Braemar Golf Course in Edina and Sam Udovich of Southview Country Club in West St. Paul.

Larson and Udovich are quite familiar with one another. Udovich won the Class AA high school state individual championship in mid-June, the same day that Larson led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to the team title. Larson placed third individually at the state meet.

Red Wing's Cecil Belisle shot a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday to fall to 7-over-par for the championship. Belisle sits in a tie for 22nd place, and easily was within in the cutline of 13-over.

Other area golfers who made the cut for Wednesday's final round of the State Am:

• Northfield's Nate Stevens — who won the past two Class AAA individual high school state championships — is in a six-way tie for 36th place after shooting back-to-back rounds of 77 to open State Am play. Stevens will play for the University of Notre Dame, beginning in the fall.

• Nick Jarrett, who plays out of Somerby Golf Club in Byron, advanced to the final round. Jarrett shot an 8-over 80 on Tuesday after opening with a 75. He's tied for 42nd at 11-over-par.

A handful of southeastern Minnesota golfers competed in the State Am this week, but didn't make the cut for Wednesday's final round: Eric Deutsch (Rochester Golf & Country Club, 17-over); Josh Bruder (The Jewel, Lake City; 17-over); Haakon Rustad (Northfield, 19-over); Matt Norgaard (Somerby, 23-over); Alex Lair (Somerby, 25-over); Owen Davison (La Crescent, 25-over).

Rochester's Kyle Hickey withdrew after an opening-round 83.

MGA STATE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS