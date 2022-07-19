Pine Island's Larson, Red Wing's Belisle among local golfers off to hot start at State Am

EDEN PRAIRIE — Three southeastern Minnesota golfers were inside the top 15 after the first round of the three-round Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship on Monday at Olympic Hills Golf Club.

Pine Island’s Anders Larson, Red Wing’s Cecil Belisle and Nick Jarrett (who plays out of Somerby Golf Club in Byron) all shot 3-over-par 75 on the opening day of Minnesota’s most prestigious amateur championship.

That left them in an eight-way tie for 14th place entering the second round on Tuesday, July 19.

The final 18 holes are set to be played Wednesday.

Larson, who graduated from Pine Island High School last month, led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first Class AA boys golf state high school championship in mid-June and he placed third individually, two weeks after being the runner-up at the Section 1AA meet. Larson will begin his college career at Division I Tennessee Tech in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belisle, who won his second MGA Players Championship last month, will be a junior this fall at the University of Kansas.

Cecil Belisle

He’ll begin his Division I career with the Jayhawks after playing the past two seasons at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. Belisle won back-to-back NJCAA Division II individual national championships while at South Mountain, and he led his team to the national title this spring. He was also a two-time Class AA high school state medalist during his career at Red Wing (2017, 2019).

Former University of Minnesota golfer Ben Greve led the State Am after Monday’s first round, shooting a 6-under-par 66 at his home course. The husband of Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsey Whalen, Greve took a 4-stroke lead into Round 2 on Tuesday, which was still in progress at publication time.