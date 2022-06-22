Pitching carries Honkers past Bucks

WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers snared their second straight win Tuesday, using stellar pitching to beat the Waterloo Bucks 7-2 in Northwoods League baseball.

Frank Craska went 7 1/3 innings for the Honkers. He allowed five hits and both runs. Sam Hanson and Carson Revay also pitched for Rochester.

The Honkers didn’t wait around to take control of the game. They scored five runs in the top of the first inning and then never looked back.

Kimo Fukofuka and Michael Brown each had two hits for the Honkers and Will Asby drove in two runs. Fukofuka had a home run and three RBIs.

The Honkers are 9-12 overall, while the Bucks are 5-16.

Rochester hosts Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2419