Plainview to Belgrade: Local chiropractor ready for Year 2 with USA Wrestling

ROCHESTER — Sam Nelson followed the path of many professionals.

The Plainview native, like many in his field, sought post-graduate certificates that provide specialized training or result in an increased salary.

Nelson's post-graduate work is taking him around the world.

His chiropractic sports physician certificate allowed him to work with Team USA. He’s now in his second year with Team USA Wrestling and will travel with the team for the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, which begin Sept. 10.

Nelson's journey began after his freshman college football season at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He dealt with injuries that led him to ultimately retire from football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those injuries and a car accident brought Nelson to a chiropractor, a visit that sold him on chiropractic care, both as a treatment and as a career.

Nelson earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Sciences University in 2015. He and his family moved to Spokane, Wash., in early 2015 for Nelson’s internship. Then came graduation, a full-time job and a sports physician certificate in 2019.

And acceptance into a sports medicine rotation at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., which was slated to begin in May 2020.

COVID-19 delayed his initial rotation, but Nelson eventually made his way to Colorado Springs and spent two weeks treating athletes. If a group of athletes enjoyed Nelson’s care, the team would offer a position to be on its medical staff. Men’s gymnastics and women’s wrestling were training during Nelson’s rotation.

“The wrestlers and I were just a good fit,” he said. “I guess what I had to offer was what they were looking for.”

Nelson joined Team USA Wrestling and traveled to Oslo, Norway, for last year’s World Championships. There wasn’t much downtime for Nelson and the rest of the medical team to play tourists, though he said it’s still cool to “see the world on someone else's dime.”

Belgrade will be a different experience for Nelson in that a constant stream of athletes will be flowing into the training room for treatment, rather than an entire team coming at once. The rest of the work will be the same: treatment before practice, pre- and post-competition adjustments and anything else the athletes need.

“We spent one night last year just making sandwiches to have for the next day,” Nelson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trip to Belgrade means Nelson gets to catch up with the athletes again and be a witness to the wrestlers’ dedication and mental toughness.

“A majority of them are not running with 100% function of their body,” Nelson said, “so to see them still wrestling at an Olympic level is very impressive.”

It will be another humbling experience for Nelson, as he described it.

In many ways, working with Team USA is the pinnacle of sports. Nelson still has other goals, namely to earn a spot on the medical staff for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He hasn’t forgotten about his hometown, though.

Long term, Nelson wants to get involved with more local sports teams and athletes to provide the care he knows will help athletes succeed.