Playoff positioning still up in the air for Austin Bruins after split at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Austin Bruins entered the third period here on Saturday night locked in a tie with their North American Hockey League Central Division rival Aberdeen Wings.

Then Cade Neilson went to work.

The third-leading scorer in the NAHL, Neilson scored his 23rd goal of the season 3:02 into the third to give the Wings the lead for good. Then he set up teammate Dominic Schimizzi for a goal with 3:11 to play in the game, to give the Wings a 3-1 win and seal a split of the two-game weekend series.

Neilson, a University of Alaska Fairbanks commit, now has 70 points, including an NAHL-leading 47 assists, this season.

Austin actually scored first in Saturday's game. Fourth-year forward Carson Riddle, a team captain, picked up where he left off Friday night, scoring his 19th goal of the season 11:07 into the game. Riddle scored in the opening minute of overtime Friday night to give the Bruins a come-from-behind win. Saturday, Austin Salani and Sutter Muzzatti assisted on Riddle's goal; Muzzatti's assist was his 31st of the season.

Carson Riddle

Saturday, Aberdeen answered less than 4 minutes later, as Will Gilson's goal made it 1-1 after one period. That's how the score remained after two, setting up Neilson's big third period.

Klayton Knapp took the tough-luck loss in goal for Austin, stopping 22 shots.

Aberdeen goalie Anton Castro made 18 saves as the Wings outshot the Bruins 25-19.

Most importantly, Austin (27-23-5, 59 points) is now four points back of Aberdeen for second place in the division. The Bruins are tied with Minot for third place, six points ahead of North Iowa.

The top four teams in the division qualify for the postseason.

Austin has five games remaining, while Minot has four and North Iowa has six. Four wins in their final five games would assure the Bruins of a playoff spot. Second place — which would guarantee home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs — is still well within reach for the Bruins, who play four of their final five games against Aberdeen.

The Bruins play three of their final five games at home — Saturday at 7 p.m. against St. Cloud, then a two-game set against Aberdeen on April 8 and 9, both games set to begin at 7 p.m. Austin then closes the regular season back at Aberdeen on April 15 and 16.

BOX SCORE: Aberdeen Wings 3, Austin Bruins 1