Pneumonia is no problem: S.C. driver recovers from illness, wins Gopher 50 opener

SPRING VALLEY — A month off didn't seem to bother Chris Madden.

The veteran Late Model driver from Gray Court, S.C., came down with a tough case of pneumonia in mid-June, shortly after winning the Lucas Oil Late Model Series' Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn., on June 18.

Though not fully recovered physically, Madden showed no signs of weakness on Thursday.

The 47-year-old resumed one of the best seasons of his racing career, winning the A Main on the opening night of the three-night Gopher 50 Late Model event at Deer Creek Speedway.

“I am still down on my strength," Madden said in victory lane. "We are still working on it. I’ve got a great family at home and a great wife who took care of me while I was home."

ADVERTISEMENT

The win Thursday was the third of the season for Madden in Lucas Oil Series eight races. He has three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Madden sneaked past fellow veterans Brandon Sheppard and Jonathan Davenport with five laps remaining in the 25-lap feature and held on for the victory.

“I just figured out a good line right there where I didn’t have to stop entering to get off the corner on the bottom," Madden said. "My car was good enough to lay out and turn and go back to the bottom and leave the bottom as fast as the top where they were running. In (turns) one and two I think we were about even with those guys; in three and four I was better.”

Madden rode the low side of the speedway for a majority of the race, which he started in the 11th spot.

Sheppard and Davenport — who held down the top two spots for the first 20 laps — worked the high side of the track to their advantage for a majority of the race. But Madden reeled them in from below and with five laps to go, he zipped past both of them to move from third to first.

Former Gopher 50 champion Tim McCreadie finished fourth, followed by Mike Marlar in fifth.

Sheppard was credited with leading the first 19 laps, before Madden took over.

“Our car was really good there," Sheppard said. "I felt like I was going a little bit hard there early. I think it got my tires hot. I could take off really good on the restarts and get rolling there and after that last one me and (Davenport) started sliding each other and that was a lot of fun.

"Then Madden sneak attacked us there. It was a good race. We were right there with them at the end. After I started hustling there at the end, I thought I should have been doing that the whole time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Series national champion also felt like he had a car that could have won the race.

“(Madden) snookered us on the bottom," Davenport said. "I felt I had a really good car especially the longer we ran the better we got. I felt like I really got a run on Sheppard there, so I was going to try and break his momentum and I didn’t really realize Chris was quite that close to us.”

Timm wins Modifieds feature

Winona's Jake Timm continued a hot streak in his USRA Modifieds No. 49 machine. After winning at his home track — Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., last Friday — Timm took advantage of a second-row starting spot on Thursday to jump ahead of the field and win the USRA Modifieds feature on Night 1 of the Gopher 50.

Jake Timm

Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, finished second, while Jim Chisholm (Osage, Iowa); Zack VanderBeek (New Sharon, Iowa) and Ryan Wetzstein (West Concord) rounded out the top five.

Racing resumes at Deer Creek Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's Gopher 50 finale — which pays $50,000 to the Late Models winner — is also set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday night's full Gopher 50 results