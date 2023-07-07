Poise, patience carry Pine Island's Larson through first PGA Tour round

SILVIS, Ill. — After some ups and downs, some birdies and some bogeys, Anders Larson ended his first round in a PGA Tour event close to where he started.

Larson, a Pine Island native who will be a sophomore on the Tennessee Tech University men's golf team in the fall, had a strong start after a long wait for his opening round at the John Deere Classic, at the par-71 TPC Deere Run.

The 19-year-old made four birdies, nine pars and five bogeys — nothing bigger than a 5 on his scorecard — en route to a 1-over-par 72 on Thursday. While he has some players to leapfrog in order to make the cut for the weekend, Larson is only two shots off the projected cut line of 1-under par.

After waiting until 2:11 p.m. — and watching all but six of the golfers in the 156-player field tee off — Larson started his round on hole No. 10 and comfortably hit the fairway with his opening tee shot, which came to a stop a few yards beyond playing partners Brent Grant and MJ Daffue.

Larson hit the green in regulation, then coolly drained a birdie putt, just like he did so many times as a standout for the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team, and as he did this past school year for Tennessee Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

His head coaches from both of those teams — Polk Brown from Tennessee Tech and Mark Moran from PIZM — were part of a vocal support group that appeared to be more nervous than Larson. After making birdie on his first hole, the 2022 Pine Island graduate — who placed third at the Class AA state meet as a senior, while leading PIZM to a state team championship — gave a small fist pump and a quick wave and smile after opening with a 4 on the 588-yard par-5 10th hole.

Larson then rattled off seven consecutive pars before making his first bogey of the day at the 462-yard, par-4 18th hole (his ninth hole of the day), leaving him at even par as he made the turn.

Among the other highlights of his first nine: Larson put his tee shot in the rough at the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, but knocked his approach on to the green and two-putted to stay at 1-under. Then, on the par-3 16th, he mis-hit his tee shot, which landed in the rough, and his pitch from the fringe came up 9 feet short, but he calmly drained the par putt and offered a small fist pump as he remained under par.

That poise and calm demeanor never vanished during and up-and-down back nine.

"I’ve become more consistent, mentally and physically," Larson told the Post Bulletin Monday evening. "Growing up and adding a little more muscle has allowed me to be more consistent from hole 1 until the last putt on 18.”

In Friday's second round, Larson will tee off at 8:46 a.m., this time starting his round on hole No. 1. He'll be grouped again with Daffue and Grant.

Larson alternated making bogeys and birdies for the first six holes of his second nine, then made back-to-back pars before ending his round with a bogey on hole No. 9, a 488-yard par 4. With his ball in the rough just outside of a greenside bunker, Larson flopped a shot to within six feet, then narrowly missed the par putt.

Flop on 18 to 6 ft. Putt just misses. Bogey for a +1 round on the day. @AndersLarson10 @polknotpaul @PBFeldy pic.twitter.com/qlYEtjlKld — Brian M (@BrianChipper) July 7, 2023

Among those tied with Larson in 115th place at 1-over are Zach Johnson, the Iowa City native who has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall; and Yuto Katsurugawa and Kaito Onishi, both of whom also are in the field after tying with Larson at the Monday Qualifier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday's round was the payoff for a whirlwind week that saw Larson win a pre-qualifying tournament a week ago, then tie for second in the 18-hole Monday Qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club in nearby Milan, Illinois. Larson shot 7-under-par 65 in the Monday Qualifier, the first one he'd ever played in. He waited more than six hours after finishing his round before the rest of the field finished and it became official that he had a spot in the John Deere Classic.

Larson played practice rounds and spent time on the range and the putting green at TPC Deere Run on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FIRST ROUND SCORECARD

Anders Larson's first-round scorecard at the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. The event is being played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The par-71 course is playing to 7,245 yards.

Larson teed off at 2:11 p.m. Thursday, July 6, starting his round on hole No. 10.

(Note: Birdies in bold, Bogeys underlined)



HOLE 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 OUT YARDS 588 418 211 401 360 491 139 567 462 3,637 PAR 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 Larson 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 5 36 To Par -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 E E