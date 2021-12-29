Post Bulletin's most-read sports story of 2021: Chatfield QB's family files lawsuit to overturn suspension

Family of Chatfield QB files lawsuit seeking to overturn suspension

Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during a Class AA football state quarterfinal game against Minneapolis North on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Backer will lead the Gophers into the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

The starting quarterback of Chatfield's state championship-contending football team is attempting to overturn a suspension and return to the field for the final game by taking legal action.

A lawsuit filed today in U.S. District Court in Minnesota is on behalf of S.B. a minor child, through his parents.

The family is identified in court documents by their initials, but the lawsuit states that S.B. "is the starting quarterback for the Chatfield Varsity Football Team."

Read the full story >>>

Division-I prospect Lee transfers from Byron to Totino-Grace: 'It's pretty shocking news'

Byron's Ahjany Lee (13) reaches for a rebound during a boys basketball game against Lake City during the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-9 Lee, who will be a junior this fall, is currently being recruited by Division I schools to play college ball. (Post Bulletin file photo by Joe Ahlquist)

Ahjany Lee, who has received a number of Division I offers in basketball, has transferred from Byron to Totino-Grace.

The 6-foot-9 Lee is a senior. As a junior, the forward helped Byron win a Section 1AAA championship during the 2020 season and earn a state berth in boys basketball.

“He played with us all summer so it’s pretty shocking news,” Byron boys basketball coach Kyle Finney said.

Read the full story >>>

Eli King is headed to Iowa State, but how does he mesh with the Cyclones' style?

Caledonia's Eli King (1) fist bumps teammate Tanner Conniff (23) while being introduced before the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Eli King's high-flying talent and enormous upside is the reason why so many high-major men's college basketball coaches from across the country were enamored of him.

But as King perused all his options, four schools really stood out the most: Iowa, Iowa State, Stanford and Minnesota.

The final choice came down to Iowa and Iowa State. On paper, Iowa's free-flowing offensive style would make a ton of sense for the Caledonia superstar. The Hawkeyes were third in the country in offensive adjusted efficiency in 2021 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Big man Luka Garza was the Big Ten Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year by multiple outlets.

Read the full story >>>

Mom's 'terminal' diagnosis has changed everything for Century hockey standout Josh Hanson

Josh Hanson and his mom Andrea outside their home on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Josh Hanson has a new perspective.

His wish is that it hadn’t been forced on him, but it was.

In October, his 51-year-old mother, Andrea Hanson, was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer. It had been first detected in April of 2019. But it’s only been in the last six months that doctors have told her that, barring a miracle, she was not going to survive it.

“The surgeon basically told me to not make plans for this summer,” Andrea said.

Read the full story >>>

Wow! Kasson-Mantorville rallies to stun No. 1 Becker in state semifinals

Kasson-Mantorville’s Matthew Donovan (4) gestures towards the crowd after the game-winning touchdown was scored during a Class AAAA state football semifinal game against Becker on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kasson-Mantorville defeated Becker 24-20. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

The No. 1 ranked team in the state looked like it had it.

Becker seemed to have pushed its way into the Class AAAA football state championship game.

But then Gavin Giesler showed up. And then Matthew Donovan gave him a bunch more help.

And then the earth shook, at least within the communities of Kasson and Mantorville. And in the seats at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Read the full story >>>

Michael Hurt thrilled that Gophers have picked Johnson as their next coach

John Marshall graduate Michael Hurt (42), a former Academic All-Big Ten player at Minnesota, is giving a big endorsement of the hiring of Ben Johnson as the next Gophers' men's basketball coach. (Contributed photo)

The University of Minnesota hired a new men’s basketball coach on Monday, selecting 40-year-old Ben Johnson, a former Minnesota player and assistant coach, as well as a Minneapolis native who attended DeLaSalle High School. Former Rochester John Marshall and Gophers basketball player Michael Hurt was both recruited by Johnson and played for him for two seasons at Minnesota before Johnson left to become an assistant at Xavier following the 2017-18 season.

Hurt, whose final season at Minnesota was in 2019-2020, applauds the Gophers hiring of Johnson. He regards him as an excellent builder of relationships who will focus intently on in-state recruiting, an area that recently fired Gophers coach Richard Pitino fell woefully short during his eight-year tenure at Minnesota. Pitino missed out on a long list of talented Minnesota high school players.

Read the full story >>>

Four Elgin-Millville graduates sitting with senior basketball stars

The Elgin-Millville 1992-93 girls basketball team featured four players who now have offspring who are standout senior basketball players at their respective schools. Circled , from left (back row), are Trisha Schumacher, Heather Vanderpool, Tauni Tuckner. and (front row) Wendy Fenton. In the same order, their senior players are Conner Schumacher, Sacia Vanderpool, Ty Tuckner and Blake Herber. (Photo collage courtesy of Heather Vanderpool)

None of them recall looking much like the basketball players they see today.

Heather Vanderpool, Trisha Schumacher, Tauni Tuckner and Wendy Fenton all played for the Elgin-Millville girls basketball team in 1993. Vanderpool and Fenton graduated that year, Tuckner in 1995 and Schumacher in 1996.

Back then, these women were Heather Meyer, Tauni Hofschulte, Trisha Gusa and Wendy Shones.

All four had a passion for the sport. But the end product, they admit, didn’t resemble what they’re witnessing from high school players today, with the game having evolved into a year-round venture for so many and the skill level elevated as a result.

Read the full story >>>

Trotter: Challenging PB Player of the Year Will Tschetter to a 1-on-1 showdown was a bad idea

Post Bulletin sports reporter Isaac Trotter faces off against Stewartville's Will Tschetter in a one-on-one basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Stewartville High School. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

I wanted to do something different for the Post Bulletin’s Player of the Year feature story.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Stewartville’s Will Tschetter was going to be the choice. The Tigers were excellent in 2021, and the University of Michigan commit finished third in the state in scoring (30.3 points per game) to go along with 11.8 rebounds per game. He’s the best player in southeastern Minnesota, and he’s the second-best player in Minnesota’s Class of 2021 behind Gonzaga commit Chet Holmgren.

After getting the thumbs up from his mom, Kasey Morlock, I shot Tschetter a text and asked, “Do you want to play 1-on-1? I think it’d be really fun to write about.”

“Bet, I’ll be in our high school gym tomorrow night,” Tschetter responded six minutes later.

Read the full story >>>

LeRoy-Ostrander wins state championship in record-setting style

LeRoy-Ostrander's Tristan Lewison (8) is greeted on the sideline after scoring a touchdown by head coach Trevor Carrier during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

Even by Nine-Man standards, the LeRoy-Ostrander football team doesn't have a lot of players. But what the Cardinals do have is a state championship.

The Cardinals (12-2) capped a standout season with a 58-8 victory over fifth-ranked Fertile-Beltrami (13-1) in the Nine-Man state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

“This means a lot for our community,” Cardinals coach Trevor Carrier said. “You saw the shield of red (of fans in the stands). This isn’t just ‘Hey, we do this everyday.’ This is the first title in LeRoy history and man are we proud of that.”

Read the full story >>>

Hurt goes undrafted, but hope still alive for NBA career

Matthew Hurt elevates over Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn (#21) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (#15) this past season. The former John Marshall star was an all-ACC player this past season as a sophomore at Duke. He had signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in August, but on Friday was waived by the team. Contributed / Duke University

The hope and belief among Matthew Hurt’s family was that the former Rochester John Marshall and Duke University basketball standout would be selected somewhere in the first two rounds of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

That would have made the sweet-shooting 6-foot-9 forward the first player ever out of Rochester to get drafted into the NBA.

But, it didn’t happen. Sixty picks came and went Thursday with Hurt’s name never being called. That certainly doesn’t end his NBA dreams, however. Hurt, an all-ACC first-team selection this past season and the league’s top scorer at 18.3 points per game, will almost certainly now sign a free-agent contract with an NBA team. Plenty of examples exist over the years of undrafted players making it in the league, including Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who went undrafted out of Louisiana State in 2019 but is now a key piece for Minnesota.

Read the full story >>>