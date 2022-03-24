Power outage: Grizzlies can’t convert chances, come up empty in Fraser Cup opener

The Rochester Grizzlies have been good under pressure this season.

They’ll need to be again for the rest of this week. The pressure is on now.

An uncharacteristic first period put the Grizzlies in a hole they couldn’t dig out of on Wednesday in the opening game of the Fraser Cup, the North American 3 Hockey League’s national championship tournament at the St. Peters RecPlex in St. Peters, Mo., a St. Louis suburb.

The Grizzlies trailed by three goals after 20 minutes and they couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss to the Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.) in the first game of Pool A play.

Rochester was hampered by an inability to create scoring opportunities — and to prevent Northeast from creating its own scoring chances — on five power plays in the game. The Grizzlies went 0-for-5 on the man-advantage, while surrendering five odd-man chances to Northeast, one of which the Generals converted into the game’s first goal.

The fourth-seeded Grizzlies will now sit and watch on Thursday as the top-seeded Generals battle the sixth-seeded Gillette (Wyo.) Wild in Northeast’s final pool play game. Rochester will then face Gillette on Friday, needing a win to keep its season alive.

The top two teams in each pool advance to Saturday’s national semifinals, with the winners of those games meeting on Sunday in the Fraser Cup championship game. Pool B consists of the Nos. 2 (Granite City Lumberjacks), 3 (Helena Bobcats) and 5 (El Paso Rhinos) seeds.

The Scoring

Wednesday, the Generals opened the scoring just more than five minutes into the game on a Grizzlies power play.

Just seconds after Sean Gorman forced a turnover and nearly scored on a clean breakaway — Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese flashed his glove, making a tremendous save — Gorman was the beneficiary of another Grizzlies turnover. This time he didn’t miss, scoring a short-handed goal 5:11 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Gorman went back to work seven minutes later, finding Braeden Kennedy on a bang-bang passing play in close to the goal and Northeast led 2-0, 12:20 into the game.

That’s how the score remained until the closing seconds of the period. Northeast won a faceoff in its own end and Nolan Murphy carried it the length of the ice before snapping a shot past Wiese to make it 3-0 with just 2 seconds to play in the first.

Rochester got on the board and pulled within 3-1, 2:07 into the second period, when Ben Oakland scored an unassisted goal, his second of the postseason.

The momentum didn’t last long, though, as the Generals’ talented second line struck midway through the period. On a rush, Nathan Gilleshammer held the puck in the left circle and fed Tyler Ramm, who was cutting down the slot. Ramm snapped a hard shot past Wiese to give Northeast a 4-1 lead and chase Wiese for the day. He finished with 22 saves in just less than 32 minutes of play.

Rochester showed some signs of life in the third, when Logan Kroyman sent a shot through traffic that got past Generals goalie D’Mar McCoy to make it 4-2 with 8:55 remaining. But Northeast’s Nicholas Wracker scored an empty-net goal with 2:41 to play to seal the win for the Generals.

NOTES: The Grizzlies played without top defenseman Per Waage. The alternate captain from Plymouth played in 43 of the team’s 47 regular-season games and all five of its NA3HL Central Division playoff games, totalling 23 points in those 48 games. … Jameson Folden entered the lineup on defense with Waage out. … Max Clark drew in at forward, centering the Grizzlies’ fourth line, taking the spot that Kolton Kane filled in the decisive Game 3 of the Central Division Finals.

GENERALS 5, GRIZZLIES 2

Rochester 0-1-1 — 2

Northeast 3-1-1 — 5

First period — 1. NE, Sean Gorman 1 (unassisted) 5:11 (sh). 2. NE, Braeden Kennedy 1 (Gorman 1, Cody Lambert 1) 12:20. 3. NE, Nolan Murphy 1 (unassisted) 19:58. Second period — 4. ROC, Ben Oakland 1 (unassisted) 2:07. 5. NE, Tyler Ramm 1 (Nathan Gilleshammer 1) 11:35. Third period — 6. ROC, Logan Kroyman 1 (Justin Wright 1, Kyle Bauer 1) 11:05. 7. NE, Nicholas Wracker 1 (Nolan Zotter 1) 17:19 (en).

Shots on goal — ROC 12-13-16—41; NE 15-15-13—43. Goalies — ROC, Zach Wiese (31:43; L, 0-1-0; 22 saves-26 shots); Niko Goich (28:17; ND, 0-0-0; 16 saves-16 shots). NE, D’Mar McCoy (W, 1-0-0; 39 saves-41 shots). Power-play opportunities — ROC, 0-for-5; NE, 0-for-3. Penalties — ROC, 3-6 minutes; NE, 5-10 minutes.