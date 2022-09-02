10 boys cross country runners to watch in '22: Kingsland's Hubka headlines a star-studded list

Another summer has come and past, meaning another cross country season is upon us.

It always tough to put these lists together and this year is no exception.

With that being said, here are 10 boys cross country runners (in no particular order) to watch for this season.

Garrison Hubka, Kingsland

Hubka is jockeying with the likes of Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus and Cotter’s John Fritts for the title of top runner in Section 1A. Hubka finished fifth at sections, before placing 13th at the Class A state meet — the top returning state finish in the area on the boys side. He had a solid track season as well, placing fourth in the 3200-meter run and seventh in the 1600 at last spring’s Class A state meet. He was impressive at the Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop on Aug. 29 with personal best 10:31.7 in the two-mile race.

Ryan Gwaltney, Mayo

Mayo's Ryan Gwaltney pumps up his teammates during the All-City cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

The Mayo standout took a step forward as a sophomore, representing the Spartans at the first ever Class AAA state meet where he finished 96th out of 161 total runners. In one of the toughest sections with traditional powers in Lakeville South and North, Gwaltney placed 12th, which came after earning Big Nine All-Conference honors with a seventh place finish at the Big Nine championships. One would think the junior would push for more podiums this season.

Myles Rasmussen, Winona

As a junior last season, Rasmussen was instrumental in helping the Winhawks claim the Section 1AA title and reach the program’s 16th state meet. He placed eighth at the Section 1AA championships, before finishing his year off with a 62nd place finish at the Class AA state meet. The senior was also a state qualifier in the spring, competing in the 1600 at the Class AA state meet.

Braxton Osterhaus, Pine Island

The aforementioned Osterhaus is one of the top runners in Section 1A as well as the HVL. He placed third at the league championships, before edging out Hubka by a spot at Sections to place fourth with a personal best time of 17 minutes and 13 seconds. At state, he finished in the top half of the field (73rd) and will look to build off of that here in his senior season. Him and Hubka should be fun to watch battle it out in Section 1A.

Aaron Freier, Red Wing

Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus, left, and Kingsland’s Cole Kruegel and Garrison Hubka race during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

With all five of last year’s top five finishers returning, there probably isn’t a tougher section than 1AA. One of those returners is Freier, who placed third at the section championships and 56th at the Class AA state meet. The senior was the 800-meter Section 1AA champion, before medaling with a sixth place finish at state with a personal best time.

Josh Langseth, Stewartville

Langseth is right up there with Freier and others when it comes to the top tier of Section 1AA runners. He finished right behind Frier and Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst to take fifth at the Section 1AA championships, before finishing 76th at state as a freshman. He placed fifth at the HVL championships as well and finished in the top 10 in seven of his 11 meets. He and senior teammate Caleb Goff (seventh at sections, 95th at state) give the Tigers a dynamic duo.

David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville

Another one of the names mentioned in the crowded Section 1AA is K-M’s Obst. The now freshman delivered a season best time of 17:27.1 to just edge out Langseth by half a second for fourth place at the section championships. He finished 121st at state as an eighth-grader. But Obst was really impressive on the track this past spring, capturing both the 3200 and 1600 Section 1AA titles.

John Fritts, Cotter

The junior will be at the top of Section 1A, having finished seventh a season ago. Fritts had a good showing at state, placing 37th and his personal best time of 16:56.1 set last season is the second top returning mark in 1A behind Hubka.

Cole Kruegel, Kingsland

The second Kingsland runner, Kruegel joins Hubka on this list after a stellar junior season. Kruegel became a state qualifier with a ninth place finish at sections and placed 74th at the Class A state meet.

Richard Kariuki, Century

Senior Kariuki finished 24th at sections for the Panthers, but has the 14th best returning time in Section 1AAA at 16:54.6. He also finished third at the All-City meet. He has seen noticeable gains in times the last two years and appears primed to keep that trend going.