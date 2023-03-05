10 months after suffering broken neck, Chatfield's Kail Schott a state champion

ST. PAUL — It was just 10 months ago when a car accident left Kail Schott with two broken vertebrae in his neck.

Doctors told him he might not ever be able to do contact sports again.

He refused to believe that.

Now, the Chatfield junior is a state champion.

Schott defied the odds for the second time this year, defeating defending state-champion and 48-1 Anthony Sykora of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville by an 8-6 sudden victory in overtime in the Class A 182-pound state final on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

It was a stunner.

Schott trailed 6-3 with under 30 seconds left, but after watching his brother Grady win a state title last year in similar fashion, Kail never lost faith. Grady was trailing for most of the match, before securing a pin for the state title.

"You can go back to the interview with my brother last year, he never lost faith, Schott said. "All my family has taught me to never lose it. And my coaches always taught me that I'm always one big move away. I just found that extra gear."

Chatfield’s Kail Schott hugs head coach Matt Mauseth after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The plan all along for Schott was to make Sykora work.

The senior had not had many matches that lasted all three periods.

Schott knew he had to just keep it close, which is easier said than done. Yet, he was able to do just that as he trailed 2-1 entering the third.

Sykora though appeared to have the match in hand with a pair of escapes and a takedown to go up 6-3. But after everything Schott has been through, he wasn't going to go down quietly.

"He's the defending state champ we knew it was going to be a tough task," Schott said.

The tough task got tougher as Sykora held the late lead.

But Schott used his underrated strength that makes him such a force in football and found extra gas in the tank. Meanwhile, Sykora was noticeably getting tired.

That's when Schott made his strike to send it into OT where he once again overpowered Sykora for the win by sudden victory.

Schott is going to surely enjoy this one, but the fact that he even found himself in this situation was one he counts his blessings with everyday.

"I think about that accident every day, every single time I'm on the mat," Schott said. "I'm grateful to step on the mat, because it could have been take away from me. Just have to wrestle every match like it's your last, because you never know when it could be. It could all be taken away."

Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Javier Berg gives Chatfield two state titles

Schott wasn't the only Gopher to bring home a state title.

Sophomore Javier Berg was the one that got the championship rounds started with a 7-3 win by decision over Miklo Hernandez of Pipestone Area in the Class A 106-pound championship.

His and Schott's titles give Chatfield two state champions in one state meet for the first time in school history.

"We worked our butts off to get here," Schott said. "We pushed each other. The whole team pushed each other."

It was as efficient of a title-match as you would see.

Chatfield’s Javier Berg hugs head coach Matt Mauseth after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"That's Javier," coach Matt Mauseth said.

In fact, up 7-0 with about 40 seconds left in the match, Berg was smiling because he knew was about to become a state champ.

"I know was on top, I knew I was the dominant one going into the match," Berg said. "I just had that feeling."

For Berg, the state title was something he thought everyday about after he didn't place at last year's state meet.

"Not placing last year, just fueled me," Berg said. "Got it done this year."

Chatfield’s Javier Berg reacts after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What made it even sweeter was seeing his sister Chloe, place second at 126 in the second edition of the MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament. It was a memorable moment. One of many for Chatfield on this day.

"We have to be the top sibling duos in the state," Javier said with a grin. "Both finalists. I'm really proud of her and the work we put in this year."