10 players to watch in the Section 1AA, 1A girls basketball playoffs

SECTION 1AA

Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Elisabeth Gadient, Goodhue

Gadient is the point guard on one of the top teams in Class AA, the Wildcats ranked fourth in the state. The junior does it all, averaging 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. She also surpassed 1,000 career points this season. Gadient is smooth, quick and at 5-feet-10, has length.

Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) looks for a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Tori Miller, Goodhue

Miller has been great all season for the Wildcats. The 5-foot-10 senior is a do-it-all player, averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3 steals per game. She is a heck of a shooter, too, at 52% from the field. Miller comes from a line of excellent basketball-playing sisters. She's also a 1,000-point scorer.

Lourdes’ Vivica Bretton (22) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools in Zumbrota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Vivica Bretton, Lourdes

Bretton is as well-rounded a player as there is in Section 1AA. She checks every box, averaging 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, as well as being a terrific ball handler, passer and defender. Bretton is a primary leader on a team that has lost just four times all season. She’ll play basketball next season at Winona State University.

Clarissa Sauer, Winona Cotter

Sauer has been the biggest individual surprise from Section 1AA this season. Mostly a rebounder a year ago, the sophomore is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 steals and shooting an incredible 45% on 3-pointers. The sharpshooter has hit 61 of them.

Caledonia’s Ava Privet (4) controls the ball during a Section 1AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Lourdes on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ava Privet, Caledonia

Privet is the best shooter on a Caledonia that is full of them. The senior guard averages 15 points per game and is a dazzler from 3-point distance, knocking them down at a 42% rate. She’ll play Division II basketball next year at Upper Iowa University.

SECTION 1A

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) calls out a play during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kristen Watson, Hayfield

At point guard, Watson is the driver of this excellent Hayfield bus. Quick, strong, tenacious and skilled, Watson can beat teams in a bunch of ways. The junior averages 19.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 4.9 rebounds per game. Watson has also become a much better shooter from deep.

Natalie Beaver, Hayfield

Beaver, another standout Hayfield junior, averages nearly a double-double at 17.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-11 forward has got the rest of the game covered as well, with 2.4 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. And she sizzles at the free-throw line, connecting on 81% of her tries.

Grand Meadow's Lauren Queensland (3) controls the ball during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lauren Queensland, Grand Meadow

Queensland is one of the top up-and-coming players in southeastern Minnesota. Just a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 forward averages 14.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. She has helped lead a balanced team that is a serious contender to advance to state.

Kaci Ruen, Lanesboro

The 5-foot-11 senior is arguably her Southeast Conference's most forceful player. Strong and an excellent finisher, Ruen is a handful down low, averaging 18 points on 52% shooting and 13 rebounds.

Kaylee Ruberg, Rushford-Peterson

Ruberg, a senior guard, has been one of the Three Rivers Conference's top players for three straight years. The 1,000-point scorer averages 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

