10 players to watch in the Section 1AAA, 1AAAA girls basketball playoffs
The Section 1AAA and 1AAAA girls basketball tournaments begin this week at gyms around southeastern Minnesota. Here are 10 players to watch as the postseason gets underway.
SECTION 1AAA
Haylie Strum, Stewartville
Strum is an ultimate player for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 in Class AAA and winners of 20 straight games. The senior guard does some of everything and almost all of it in excellent fashion. She is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game. The 1,000-point scorer is also a great end-to-end defender.
Keeley Steele, Stewartville
Steele is another Stewartville senior on a team that, other than Steele and Strum, is mostly a mix of freshmen and sophomores. Steele — fast, aggressive and an ultimate leader for this team — is averaging 9.6 points (shooting a blistering 42% on 3-pointers), 2.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Like Strum, a multi-year starter, Steele is also often asked to guard the other team's best player.
Kendra Harvey, Byron
A 5-foot-8 sophomore shooting guard, Harvey is one of southeastern Minnesota’s top scorers. She’s already surpassed 1,000 career points. Harvey is averaging 17 points per game, as well as 3.4 steals and 4.4 rebounds and shoots 73% from the free-throw line.
Olivia Walsh, Austin
After Mayo’s Hannah Hanson, this is likely the second best all-around athlete in southeastern Minnesota. Walsh stars in swimming, track and field and basketball. The 5-foot-10 senior forward is a terror on defense and averages 14.4 points (43% field-goal shooting), 9.1 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
Sammi Chandler, Red Wing
A senior guard, Chandler has been crucial to the Wingers in almost every way. She averages 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.2 steals per game. Chandler also is frequently asked to guard the other team’s top player.
SECTION 1AAAA
Hannah Hanson, Mayo
Likely southeastern Minnesota’s top all-around athlete (basketball, volleyball, track and field), Hanson has turned in a strong senior basketball season. The speedy and sturdy 5-foot-8 guard likely does her most damage on the defensive end, where she is tenacious and tough. But she can also score, averaging 15.8 points per game, much of that on transition baskets. Her 3-point shooting has also picked up this season. Hanson also averages 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals.
Ava Miller, Mayo
Miller is a fantastic mix of strength, size (6-feet-2) and agility. All of that has allowed the junior to average 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while also being her team’s most efficient player. Miller demands double teams, which have come often of late, slowing her scoring just a bit. Ankle injuries have bothered her some the last month.
Taylor Clarey, Century
Clarey is one of the top shooters around. A junior and already a 1,000-point scorer, Clarey averages 14 points (43% field-goal shooting, 78% on free throws) per game and has made 55 3-pointers. Clarey, who also averages 2.7 assists and 2 steals per game, takes advantage of excellent speed and quickness on defense.
Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North
Wilson grabbed the attention of Rochester fans one year ago in the Section 1AAAA championship game, when she gave then-John Marshall senior star center Lilly Meister trouble down low with all of her size and strength. This season, the 6-foot-3 junior is averaging 14 points per game and is a strong rebounder.
Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South
The daughter of former Faribault boys basketball star and one-time University of Minnesota player Mitch Ohnstad and former Gophers women's star Angie Iverson, Finley is a big-time player for the Cougars, averaging 16.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The junior is already a 1,000-point scorer and has committed to play at Division I Kansas State University.
