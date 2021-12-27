10 teams, 10 players to watch at the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament

The annual Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournaments return this week after a one-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

This year's Festival features 10 teams across two divisions.

The Festival begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday when Rochester John Marshall faces New Richmond (Wis.) at Graham Arena I.

Blue Division play begins at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when Albert Lea meets Bloomington Kennedy at Graham Arena IV.

We take a look at a player to watch from each team in this year's Festival:

GOLD DIVISION

• Gryffon Funke and Cooper Jacobson, Dodge County: It’s difficult to pick just one of the Wildcats’ two dynamic sophomore forwards who are the team’s second- and third-leading scorers this season. Funke (4-7—11) leads the team in assists and has four multi-point games. Jacobson (4-6—10) has recorded at least a point in six consecutive games for the Wildcats (4-3-0).

• Zach Boren, Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley: The left-shot Junior forward leads the 5-2-0 Bruins in goals (5), assists (7) and points (12). He ranks in the top 15 in North Dakota in scoring and has played for Team North Dakota’s U16 AAA program, where he was a point-per-game player last fall.

• Brock Unger, New Richmond (Wis.): The senior forward and team captain is a third-year varsity regular. He’s off to a hot start, averaging 1.43 points per game for the 4-3-0 Tigers. Unger is tied for the team lead in goals (4) and leads the team in power-play points (5).

• Matt Haun, Rochester Century: The senior defenseman is averaging more than a point per game and is tied for the team lead in scoring (4-6—10) for the Panthers (4-3-0). Haun has a point in every Century game so far this season and had his first two-goal game in a 4-3 win against Owatonna last Tuesday. He scored the game-winning goal in that one, with just 35 seconds to go.

• Jayden Veney, Rochester John Marshall: It’s no surprise that Veney has fit right in on the Rockets varsity this season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore defenseman is tied for the team lead in goals scored (6) after putting up 19 points in 26 games this fall for the Des Moines Buccaneers 16U AAA team.

• Sam Jacobson, Rochester Mayo: The Junior forward has been a model of consistency early in the season. He has scored in all five games for the Spartans (4-1-0) and leads a deep and balanced offense with six goals and nine points.

BLUE DIVISION

• Joseph Yoon, Albert Lea: The Junior forward has recorded at least one point in five of six games this season for the Tigers (4-2-0), including three four-point games. Yoon is his team’s leading scorer (8-6—14) and one of four Tigers who average more than a point per game.

• Luke Dosan, Bloomington Kennedy: The senior blue-liner is Kennedy’s top-scoring defenseman and he leads the Eagles (0-5-1) in power-play goals. Dosan was second on the team last year in defenseman scoring.

• Patrick Kroski, Luverne: Just a sophomore, Kroski’s 11 goals are tied with Lourdes’ Matthew Mahoney for the most among any player at the Kiwanis Festival. Kroski has 24 total points through just seven games for the Cardinals (5-2-0), the most among any player at the Festival.

• Xander Carter-Kleven, Rochester Lourdes: The sophomore goalie has been outstanding for the 6-1-0 Eagles. He is 5-1-0 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Carter-Kleven has recorded three shutouts in his last four starts, including a 46-save blanking of Red Wing last Tuesday.