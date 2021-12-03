10 wrestlers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22

Bennett Berge



Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

The senior is poised to go down as one of the best high school wrestlers in the history of the state of Minnesota. The four-time individual state champion committed to South Dakota State University over the summer where he’ll wrestle for his older brother Brady, who will be an assistant coach with the Jackrabbits. Bennett went undefeated at 182 pounds last season (29-0) with 72 takedowns and 20 pins on his way to being named the Post Bulletin Wrestler of the Year. He is 154-13 over the past four and needs just 11 wins to hit 200 for his high school career.

GMLOS's Donavon Felten, top, wrestles Dover-Eyota's Treyton Thesing in a 145-pound match during the Section 1A team wrestling championship Feb. 15, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist



Donavon Felten

Senior, GMLOS

Felten went 32-2 last season with and was ranked No. 6 in the state in Class A at 145 pounds in the final poll by The Guillotine. Forced to miss the postseason when he was deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and was held out of the section tournament. He's a five-time letter winner with 137 career wins and 66 career pins.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier, right, wrestles Delano’s Clete Scherer in a 160-pound quarterfinal match of the Class AA individual state wrestling championships on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)



Cole Glazier

Junior, Kasson-Mantorville

Glazier went 25-3 with 76 takedowns last season and earned a third-place finish at 160 pounds in the Class AA state tournament. He enters his junior season with 120 career victories. He was ranked third in Class AA, by The Guillotine, in last season’s final state poll.

Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Hayden Straumann in a 145-pound match during preliminary rounds of Class A individual wrestling on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Century high school in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)



Gavin Gust

Junior, Dover-Eyota

After going 32-1 at 145 pounds last season, Gust has his eyes set on a state title. His lone loss was a tight 5-3 setback in the state semifinals, but Gust bounced back immediately with a 8-5 OT victory over Zack Fier of Minneota in the state third-place match.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Anthony Moe Tucker wrestles Mora’s Tanner Grangruth a 220-pound quarterfinal match of the Class AA individual state wrestling championships on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)



Anthony Moe-Tucker

Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

Moe-Tucker enters his final high school season with 70 career wins after a fourth-place finish at 220 pounds in last year’s Class AA state meet. The two-time state place winner went 21-7 a year ago and was ranked No. 4 by The Guillotine in the final Class AA 220-pound state rankings. He was ranked behind two seniors and Section 1 rival Gavin Nelson of Simley, who will be a junior this year. He is committed to the University of North Dakota to play football as a preferred walk-on.

Byron’s Maxwell Petersen, right, wrestles Fairmont/Martin County West’s Lucas Jagodzinske in a 138-pound semifinal match in the Class AA state wrestling tournament on March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott



Maxwell Petersen

Senior, Byron

Petersen, a North Dakota State University commit, went 35-2 last season as a junior and placed second in the state in Class AA at 138 pounds after a tight 8-6 championship match. He has qualified for the state title match each of the past four seasons, winning a state title at 106 pounds as an eighth-grader in 2018. He’s 158-9 over the past four years and, aside from Berge, may be the best pound-for-pound wrestler in Southeastern Minnesota.

Caledonia/Houston's Brandon Ross reacts after winning the Class A state wrestling meet 120-pound championship match on March 27, 2021 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Forum News Service file photo / Joe Brown



Brandon Ross

Senior, Caledonia/Houston

Ross went 32-0 en route to his 120-pound Class A championship in 2020-21 -- a year that saw him run roughshod through the competition. The St. Cloud State commit is 68-7 over the past two years with two consecutive state championship match appearances.

Chatfield’s Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area’s Haden Rosenow in a 182-pound match during preliminary rounds of Class A individual wrestling on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Century high school in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)



Grady Schott

Senior, Chatfield

Schott's only loss came in the Class A state tournament, falling to unbeaten Tyson Meyer of Minnewaska Area in the 182-pound state final. Schott stormed his way through the Section 1A and Super Section 1A/4A meet, pinning all three of his opponents en route to a state quarterfinals berth. He helped the Gophers go 22-1 in regular season duals.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Logan Vaughan wrestles Detroit Lakes’ Brody Ullyott in a 145-pound semifinal match in the Class AA individual state wrestling championships on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Logan Vaughan

Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

A four-time state meet qualifier just missed a state championship at 145 pounds, falling 4-3 in last year's Class AA title match. Vaughan has placed in the top four in all four of his state appearances and enters his senior season with 139 career wins after going 27-2 last year.

Goodhue’s Maddox O’Reilly wrestles Chatfield’s Kail Schott in a 138-pound match during preliminary rounds of Class A individual wrestling on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Century high school in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Maddox O’Reilly

Senior, Goodhue

O’Reilly placed third at 138 pounds at the state meet a year ago, when he finished 26-5 overall and qualified for his first state tournament. O’Reilly dug deep at state and showed his toughness by going to double-OT to win the third-place match. He is the fifth of five O’Reilly brothers — joining older siblings Bailee, Kaleb, Kelby and Baxter — to make it to the state tournament.