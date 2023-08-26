12 boys soccer players to watch in southeastern Minnesota in 2023

ROCHESTER — Here are 12 high school boys soccer players to keep an eye on as this season gets underway in southeastern Minnesota:

Mechwa Meermarew, John Marshall

One of the fastest in the area, the senior pairs that with great vision and soccer IQ. He was a key reason why the Rockets had their best season since 2014 leading JM in both goals (7) and assists (9).

Roberto Perez-Ordaz, Cotter

Perez-Ordaz, a junior, was one of the top goal-scorers not only in the area, but across the state last year. The international student from Mexico rewrote the Cotter record books, setting program marks for goals (28) and assists (16) in a season on his way to being named Class 1A First-Team All-State. He’s a big reason why the Ramblers are considered a favorite in Section 1, Class 1A.

Teis Larsen, Winona

Another stellar player from the Winona area, Larsen has been a mainstay for the Winhawks since the eighth grade, but took a noticeable jump under first-year coach Oscar Uribe last year. He scored 15 goals and notched six assists as he accounted for 21 of Winona’s 29 goals. He was named Class 3A First-Team All-State and notched his third straight All-Big Nine selection. He’s at 35 goals for his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma (12) heads the ball during a boys soccer game against Century on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kymani Chitulangoma, Mayo

The Mayo senior took a huge leap last year for a talented Mayo squad that reached its second consecutive state tournament. With great size and speed, he became Mayo’s top scorer, registering 16 goals to go along with seven assists.

Sam Theobald, Lourdes

One of the better two-way players in the area, Theobald can score and mark the opposing team’s best player. He finished with nine goals and six assists as the Eagles made their second consecutive Class 1A state tournament.

Joel Thawng, Austin

A Class 2A First-Team All-State performer, Thawng, a junior, provided both scoring and play-making for a young Austin team that won a Section 1, Class 2A title. He scored five goals and had four assists. He and fellow junior Leo Hernandez will have the Packers in contention for another trip to state.

Christopher Tree, PI/ZM

Tree, a senior, was the leader of the back end for a Wildcats team that reached state for the second consecutive year. Tree scored seven goals and displayed great ball skills and physicality. He was named Second-Team Class 1A All-State and All-HVL.

Aaron Zhao, Century

Zhao was great for a young Century team a season ago. The senior defensive midfielder did a little bit of everything on his way to an All-Big Nine season. He will be asked to help replace Abdirisak Bulale, who had 19 goals and seven assists for the Panthers last season.

Wyatt Farrell, La Crescent-Hokah

Known for his work on the ice with his hockey stick, Farrell shows off his quick feet on the soccer pitch as well. The now-senior finished with 11 goals and four assists for the Lancers, who fell 2-1 in the Section 1, Class 1A semifinals to Cotter.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Seth Konik (33) kicks the ball during a boys soccer game against Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Konik, PI/ZM

Expect big things from the younger son of head coach Rafal Konik. As a sophomore, he netted four goals with seven assists en route to being named All-HVL. With a number of graduations, he will step into a bigger role for the two-time defending Section 1, Class 1A champs.

Jonas Barclay, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Barclay, a senior, was a one of the key reasons why SCLA reached the Section 1, Class 1A semis. He netted 12 goals and also dished out a pair of assists for the Saints. He’s another one that should see another big season this year.

Elliot Fitzgerald, Winona Cotter, senior

Fitzgerald and Perez-Ordaz combine to give the Ramblers arguably the top duo in the area. The now senior scored 16 goals and collected 15 assists for Cotter.