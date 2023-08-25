12 southeastern Minnesota boys cross country runners to watch in 2023

ROCHESTER — Another high school cross country season is upon us and while it's always difficult to choose just 12, here are a dozen boys cross country runners (in no particular order) to watch for in southeastern Minnesota this season.

David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville, sophomore

One of the top talented area boys runners, Obst returns with Section 1, Class 2A’s top time (16 minutes, 0.6 seconds). He is the defending Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1-2A champion and placed 27th at the Class Class 2A State Championships. It was his second consecutive state meet and he appears ready for a big sophomore season.

Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney reacts after finishing first at the Rochester All-City Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Century High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Ryan Gwaltney, Mayo, senior

Gwaltney had a heck of a junior season. He set a personal best with a time of 15:46.5 at the Ev Berg Invitational, before winning the Rochester All-City Championships. He then placed second at the Big Nine Championships and followed it with a sixth-place finish at the Section 1, Class 3A meet to qualify for his second consecutive state meet, where he placed 32nd. He seems primed for a big season, returning with Section 1-3A's top time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leo Lohnes, Winona, junior

Lohnes built on an impressive freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. He qualified for his second consecutive state meet after placing fourth at the Section 1, Class 2A meet. He then went on to place 37th at the Class 2A state meet. He followed that with a great showing at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships, finishing 20th (16:40.3).

John Fritts, Cotter, senior

Fritts returns with the top returning time in Section 1, Class 1A. He finished fifth at the Section 1-1A Championships, before running a personal best 16:40.3 at the Class 1A State meet. He should be a favorite to win a section title this year.

Tim Cooper, Lake City, senior

Competing with Fritts in Section 1, Class 1A is Cooper, who finished sixth at the Section 1-1A meet and then 50th at the Class 1A state meet. He placed third at the HVL Championships with a personal best time of 16:52.3.

Cole Arens, Wabasha-Kellogg, Junior

As just a sophomore, Arens finished fourth at the Section 1, Class 1A meet and 49th at the Class 1A state meet. He placed second at the HVL Championships and won a pair of invitationals: the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo and Chatfield Invitationals.

Lucas Olson, Mayo, senior

Olson became a first-time state qualifier as a junior after qualifying with a personal-best 16:35.1 at the Section 1, Class 3A meet. He then placed 113th out of 150 runners in his first state meet. He and Gwaltney give the Spartans a solid duo.

Phillip Dahlen, Jonh Marshall, senior

Dahlen returns as the top JM runner. He settled into his own at the end of the season, registering sub 18-minute performances in three of his final four meets. He finished in the top 30 at the Section 1, Class 3A Championships.

Eric Anderson, Lake City, junior

Anderson had a top 10 finish at both the HVL Conference and Section 1, Class 1A Championships. It was his third straight top 20 finish at sections. He also placed fifth at the Dover-Eyota Invitational and sixth at the Packer Invitational in Austin.

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Ryan Prinsen reacts after finishing Saturday's Class A boys cross country state championship at St. Olaf College. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Prinsen LA/RP/H, senior

As a junior, Prinsen qualified for his second consecutive Class 1A state meet after placing eighth at the Section 1, Class 1A meet. He placed 63rd at the state meet. He had a number of stellar performances, including runner-up finishes at both the St. Charles and Lewiston-Altura invite.

Erik Semling, Cotter, eighth grade

Semling had a strong seventh-grade campaign. He finished fifth at the Three Rivers Conference Championship, before ninth at the Section 1, Class 1A meet. He then placed 71st with a personal best 17:22.5 at the Class 1A state meet.

Isaac Snyder, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, senior

Another state-qualifier, Snyder placed 83rd at the Class 1A state meet. He finished in the top 10 in every meet leading up to the state championships with a first-place finish at the St. Charles Invitational.