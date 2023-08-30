12 southeastern Minnesota football players to watch in ’23

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

As we learn every fall, there are far more than a dozen talented football players in southeastern Minnesota. But here are 12 of them, the Post Bulletin’s annual “Dangerous Dozen.”

Carter Holcomb, WR/DB Mayo

Holcomb is arguably the most impactful offensive player in southeastern Minnesota. He led the state in receiving yards with 1,257 and was also No. 1 among receivers with 18 touchdowns as a junior as he helped the Spartans reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season. He has had a good summer, picking up offers from Division I University of St. Thomas and Division II Winona State University.

Zach Vanderpool, DE/T, Byron

Nobody’s stock has risen quite like Vanderpool’s. The Byron senior defensive lineman is now ranked as the 18th best prospect in Minnesota by 247Sports and picked up offers from North Dakota State University, the Air Force Academy, University of North Dakota and South Dakota State University all in a span of two weeks in June. He also had a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Minnesota. Ultimately, the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has chosen Division I North Dakota State University in Fargo. But first, he'll continue to play both ways for the Bears.

Easton Suess, DE/TE, Kasson-Mantorville

Suess was a menace defensively last fall. He recorded six sacks, 21 tackles for loss and an interception as a junior and it led to a number of colleges being interested in his services. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive lineman was recruited by several Division II schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, before picking Winona State.

Keegan Ryan, WR, Lake City

The senior wideout is one of the best red-zone threats in the area. He caught 49 passes for 605 yards as a junior a year ago and was impressive during the basketball season as well for Lake City. The freaky athlete has decided on football for his next chapter, committing to Division I North Dakota in July shortly after being offered.

AJ Donovan, QB, La Crescent-Hokah

Donovan was one of the many reasons for a turnaround from the La Crescent-Hokah football team. The son of head coach Terry Donovan, AJ threw for nearly 2,000 yards with 25 touchdowns, while completing over 60% of his passes as a junior. With his two favorite targets — Noah Bjerke-Wieser and Carter Todd — now graduated, it will be an adjustment but one Donovan should be able to handle.

Kail Schott, LB/HB, Chatfield

One of the best two-way players in the area, Schott overcame a broken neck suffered in a car accident just four months before last season started to then help the Gophers to another Class AA state-title appearance. Schott was especially good on defense, recording 48 solo tackles, 39 assists, a pair of sacks, an interception and 2 blocked punts. He also won a Class A state wrestling title in the winter.

Kadin Pries, LB, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Pries led the entire area in total tackles with 185 as a junior a year ago. That included 38 solos, 22 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, while also causing and recovering 4 fumbles. He also plays both ways for the Bulldogs, playing on the O-line as well as at middle linebacker.

Alex Lea, LB, Blooming Prairie

As just a sophomore, Lea proved to be a tackling machine for the Awesome Blossoms. The 6-foot-1 linebacker finished with 53 solo tackles, 82 assists and 8 1/2 sacks. Expect him to take another step this season.

Cayden Tollefsrud, DB/RB, Mabel-Canton

Also a standout running back, Tollefsrud is best known for his work on the defensive side of the ball. Playing a safety/linebacker hybrid role, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder had four interceptions and a forced fumble for a squad that went 7-3 last season. Expect him to get a heavy workload on both sides of the ball.

Ayden Helder, QB, Stewartville

The signal caller was solid all season for a Tigers team that made it to the Class 4A state tournament. He threw for more than 1,500 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions as a junior. He added three more touchdowns utilizing his legs. With the graduation of key players, Helder will be tasked with shouldering the load early on.

Luke Gardner, WR, Winona Cotter

The Ramblers last year scored 15 touchdowns and Gardner had nine of them. The then junior caught 61 passes for 807 yards for a Ramblers team that finished 1-7. He had a standout track season as well, finishing as the Class A runner-up in the 400-meter run. He holds an offer to play for the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Zach Ladu, WR/FS, John Marshall

Ladu will be key for a JM program that hopes to be more competitive this year. The 6-foot-4 senior averaged more than 10 yards per catch with a touchdown and also had an excellent track-and-field season, finishing eighth in the Class AAA state triple jump. He holds an offer from Division II Minot State University of the NSIC.

Others to watch: Caleb Jannsen, LB, Sr., Stewartville; Eli Thompson, WR, Sr., Century; Adam Glynn, RB, Sr., Byron.

