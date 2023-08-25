12 southeastern Minnesota girls cross country runners to watch in 2023

ROCHESTER — Here are 12 girls cross country runners (in no particular order) from southeastern Minnesota, to watch for this season.

Sonja Semling, Cotter

Semling returns as the area’s top state finisher across all class and gender with a fourth place finish at the Class A state meet. Her time of 18 minutes and 42.7 seconds was the ninth best time across all of Class A last year and is the best in Section 1, Class 1A by nearly 42 seconds. She won the Stewartville, the PEM/Jodi Rahman invites, as well as the Three Rivers Conference and Section 1-1A titles. It was her second straight section championship.

Lake City’s Olivia Yotter nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Olivia Yotter, Lake City

Yotter finished second behind Semling at the Section 1, Class 1A meet. She ran a personal-best 19:24.8 at the Class 1A state meet to place 13th. She won the Dick Mitchell and Packer Invitationals, before runner-up finishes at both the HVL and Section 1-1A championships. It was her second straight second-place finish at the section meet. She also placed 29th as a seventh grader at the Class 1A state meet.

Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Century

The Century junior returns with the seventh best time in Section 1, Class 3A after a personal best 18:58.3 at the Ev Berg Invitational. She followed that with a win at the Rochester All-City Championships and a second-place finish at the Big Nine Conference Championships. She then placed sixth at the section meet, before a stellar finish at the Class 3A state meet, placing 41st.

Hazel Freyre, Cotter

Semling’s teammate and classmate, Freyre had the second-best time in Section 1, Class 1A last year (19:24). She set that time at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships. She finished 19th at the Class 1A state meet — her second straight appearance. She finished right behind Semling at the Three Rivers Conference championships.

Nora Hanson, Red Wing

The defending Section 1, Class 2A champion, Hanson returns with the section’s top time with an 18:49.4. She finished in the top two in six meets with wins at the Big Nine and Section 1-2A Championships. She then placed 13th at the Class 2A state meet — her second consecutive top-20 finish.

Ryana Mathis, John Marshall

With hard work and determination, Mathis made a name for herself in what was her first season in the sport. She placed second at the Rochester All-City meet and qualified for her first state meet with a ninth-place finish at the Section 1, Class 3A meet. She placed 97th at the state meet.

Abi Tri, John Marshall

At 18:31, Mathis' teammate Tri had the second-best time in Section 1, Class 3A last year in her first season at JM after coming over from Kasson-Mantorville. She won the Jim Flim Invitational in Winona in what ended up being her final meet of the season, as she continued to get acclimated to her new school. She did run at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships after the season, finishing 59th.

Caley Graber, Northfield

Known for her work on the wrestling mat, Graber is also one of the better long distance runners in the area. She is now a two-time state qualifier after placing 36th as a freshman a year ago. She placed third at the Big Nine and then seventh at the Section 1, Class 2A Championships.

Lexi Kivimagi, Chatfield

Kivimagi qualified for state as an eighth-grader, placing 38th. She ran a personal-best 20:01.9 to place fourth at the Section 1, Class 1A Championships. She won the Chatfield Invitational and placed fifth at the Three Rivers Conference championships.

Lourdes' Anna Peikert runs in the All-City cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Teams from Mayo, John Marshall, Century, Lourdes and Schaeffer Academy ran in the boys and girls races during the All-City meet. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Anna Peikert, Lourdes

Peikert is one of the top returning runners in Rochester. She had top-10 finishes at the Pine Island and Steve Johnson Invitationals and the Rochester All-City Championships. She finished sixth at the section meet en route to a 42nd place at the Class 1A state meet.

Payton Meincke, Lake City

Another talented Lake City runner, Meincke ran in her second consecutive state meet, finishing 52nd to place in the top ⅓ of Class 1A for the second straight season. She placed fifth at the HVL championships and enters with the fifth-best returning time in Section 1, Class 1A.

Marissa Shute, Austin

Shute enters the season with the second best time in Section 1, Class 2A (19:09.4). She placed ninth at the Big Nine Championships and then fourth at the Section 1-2A meet to punch her second consecutive ticket to the state meet, where she placed 51st.