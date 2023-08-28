12 southeastern Minnesota volleyball players to watch in 2023

A look at 12 of the top volleyball players in southeastern Minnesota as the 2023 season gets underway:

Sahara Morken, Mabel-Canton

Morken helped lead the Cougars to great heights last season, the star setter pushing them to a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament. An All-State player in 2022, Morken is an assist machine. The junior totaled 68 of them in the Section 1, Class 1A final last year and had 1,262 on the season. She also recorded 335 digs.

Mabel-Canton's Sahara Morken sets the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Hayfield on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Madison Burr, Cannon Falls

There likely isn’t a more dynamic player in southeastern Minnesota than Burr, a 6-foot-1 senior. Burr has the lethal combination of height, long arms, strength, timing and leaping ability. She finished with 468 kills and 113 blocks last season en route to being named All-State and guiding the Bombers to the school’s first volleyball state championship.

Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexi Nelson, Byron

Nelson chose her college volleyball home in March, going with Division II Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D). The 5-foot-11 senior middle hitter has a versatile and powerful game. She had 160 kills, 217 digs, 42 blocks and 30 aces last year. That helped the Bears to a 19-9 season. Even more will be expected of her this year, as Byron lost some excellent players to graduation.

Byron’s Lexi Nelson (8) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Jaelyn LaPlante, Chatfield

The junior outside hitter was a dynamo last season, with 341 kills and 244 digs. She also had the best hitting percentage in the Three Rivers Conference. LaPlante plays much taller than her 5-feet-7 and is a six-rotation player.

Falon Hepola, Cannon Falls

The sophomore setter took her team by storm last season en route to a state championship. Hepola finished with a school-record 1,155 assists. She also totaled 287 digs. Hepola has a way of brushing off mistakes, rides great instincts and rarely tires.

Cannon Falls' Falon Hepola (10) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Megan Lund, Century

Lund, finally a senior, has been a Century starter since the eighth grade. A tremendous setter, Lund had 771 assists last year, along with 238 digs and 48 aces. The senior is one of the top all-around athletes in southeastern Minnesota, also one of the area’s top sprinters in track and field.

Century’s Megan Lund bumps the ball during a girls volleyball game against Mayo on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kaitlyn Meincke, Century

Meincke was arguably the top libero in the Big Nine Conference last season as a junior. Meincke flies around the back of the court and used her quickness and touch to record 460 digs last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century's Kaitlyn Meincke (10) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Northfield on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Abby Distad, Kasson-Mantorville

Distad plays with tremendous energy and encouragement. The senior setter had 979 assists last season, with 256 digs and 36 kills. Distad played a major role in the KoMets reaching the state tournament and finishing 26-9 overall.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Abby Distad sets the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kinley Soiney, Mabel-Canton

Soiney was an incredible force in the middle for the Cougars, who reached the Class 1A state tournament last season. A freshman a year ago, the 5-foot-10 Soiney collected 441 kills (third all-time at Mabel-Canton) and 102 blocks. She had a school-record 38 kills in the Section 1-1A championship. Soiney can jump and has uncanny timing.

Mabel-Canton's Kinley Soiney (23) hits the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Jadyn Lester, Mayo

The competitive Lester, a senior, had 370 assists last season from her setter position. She also mixed in 170 digs, 170 kills, 52 aces and 31 blocks. Lester has a motor that never quits.

Mayo's Jadyn Lester (11) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Logan Koepke, Caledonia

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter is a complete player. The senior helped her team to a 19-3 record last season with 339 kills, 271 digs, 31 aces and 34 blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caledonia’s Logan Koepke (6) blocks a ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kammry Broadwater, Fillmore Central

Broadwater is known as much for her leadership skills as her volleyball abilities. And she’s got plenty of the latter. The senior outside hitter had 246 kills, 233 digs, 27 blocks and 32 aces last year.