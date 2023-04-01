13 girls to watch in southeastern Minnesota track and field

Anika Reiland, Sr, GMLOKS: Reiland is certainly the top sprinter in Section 1A. She’s earned that tag after having finished second at state in the 100 last year (12.48) and second in the 200 (25.83). Anika set the 200 section-meet record with a winning time of 25.57.

Chantle Reiland, So., GMLOKS: The cousin of Anika Reiland, Chantle has more than lived up to the family name. She was one spot behind Anika at state in the 100 (12.65), Both Anika and Chantle were also both members of GMLOKS’ state champion 4x200 relay team (1:45.03).

Katrina Sortland, Sr., Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Katrina has seemingly forever been one of the top middle distance runners not just in Section 1A, but the state. She landed second at state last year in the 800 (2:17.48).

Natasha Sortland, Sr., Zumborta-Mazeppa: Natasha is the other half of the Sortland twins combination. And like Katrina, she is as good as it gets in Section 1A in her top races, the 1,600 and the 3,200. Natasha was second at state last year in the 1,600 (5:07.37) and third in the 3,200 (11:05.75).

Lexy Foster, Jr., GMLOKS: Foster is a favorite to win a state first-place medal this season. She was third in the shot put last year at state with a 39-feet-7 3/4 distance and both the finishers above her have graduated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayley Lentsch, Jr., Kenyon-Wanamingo: Lentsch figures to be a serious contender for a top-two state finish this year in the long jump. She squeezed out a third place last year, going 17-8 at state.

Reese Koenen, Jr., Pine Island: Koenen dipped below 60 seconds in the 400 at last year’s state meet, timed in an excellent 59.34. She might just be getting started.

Annaka Forsberg, Jr., Blooming Prairie: Forsberg was the odds-on favorite to win the state high jump last year and then she went out and did it, clearing a fantastic 5-feet-6. Her best mark of the season was an inch better than that, 5-7.

Paige Halder, Jr., Byron: Halder is one of the best all-around track and field performers in the state. A year ago in the state meet she was second in the 400 (58.01), ninth in the 200 (26.68) and helped her 4x200 relay team to a seventh-place finish. She is also an excellent high jumper.

Byron's Paige Halder takes in the girls 400 during the Class AA state track and field meet St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo

Shay Berl, Jr., Winona: Berle emerged as a star thrower last year. At state, she was second in the discus with a 119-10 effort. She threw it 122-1 at sections. Berle was also a state qualifier in the shot put with a 36-3/4 section heave.

Haylie Strum, Sr., Stewartville: Strum is known as one of the top basketball players in the state. The senior is also one of its best hurdlers. Strum finished fifth in the Class AA state meet in the 300 hurdles last year (45.48).

Madison Habberstad, Sr., Century: Habberstad sailed 17-feet-5 1/2 at state last year in the long jump, good for sixth in the Class AAA state meet. Habberstad is also one of the state’s top pole vaulters (ninth last year, 10-6; 10-9 in section meet) and an excellent sprinter.

Hannah Hanson, Sr., Mayo: Hanson might be the best all-around athlete in southeastern Minnesota. Track and field is part of her trifecta, along with volleyball and basketball. Hanson is among the state’s elite hurdlers. She was fourth among a packed field at state last year in the 100 hurdles (14.33) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.39). Hanson is also among Section 1AAA’s top long and triple jumpers.

ADVERTISEMENT