15 area boys basketball players to watch in 2021-22
Eli King returns for Caledonia, but plenty of other area players should step up after having strong seasons in 2020-21.
Eli King
SENIOR • GUARD • CALEDONIA
There isn't a more athletic player in the area than the 6-foot-3 King, who is a commit to Division I Iowa State. He is looking to have a big senior season after missing his entire junior season due to an ACL knee injury. King says his knee is 100 percent heading into the campaign. His return should give the Warriors lofty hopes again this season as they suffered a narrow loss in the Class AA state championship game despite being without their best player in 2020-21.
Justin Wohlers
SENIOR • GUARD • LAKE CITY
The 6-6 Wohlers might be the top offensive threat in the Hiawatha Valley League. He has the size to get inside and also excels from 3-point range. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with a young supporting cast a year ago. He should be a threat to score 20 points in every game and have the Tigers in the thick of the HVL race.
Thomas Menk
SENIOR • FORWARD • LEWISTON-ALTURA
The 6-3 Menk has a smooth offensive game and he has elite shooting ability. He shot 43 percent from 3-point range last season and averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 82% at the line and was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team. Menk should have the Cardinals in the thick of the Three Rivers Conference race.
Emmanuel Manyuon
SENIOR • GUARD • AUSTIN
The 6-1 Manyuon burst on the scene a year ago and averaged 19.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals while being named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team. Manyuon has he ability to get to the basket and hit 3-pointers. He will look to get the Packers back on top of Section 1AAA after Austin suffered a narrow loss to Byron in the section finals a year ago.
Isaac Matti
JUNIOR • GUARD • HAYFIELD
Matti played a big role in Hayfield's run to the Class A state championship as a sophomore. He was the Vikings' No. 2 scoring option and he averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while 37 percent from 3-point range. With Ethan Slaathaug having graduated, Matti becomes the team's top scoring threat as Hayfield looks to defend its state title.
Buay Koak
JUNIOR • GUARD • LYLE/PACELLI
Koak has been a dynamic scorer and has already surpassed the 1,000-point mark in two varsity seasons. He averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds for a strong Lyle/Pacelli team as a sophomore. Since L/P graduated most of its top players, Koak will likely have an even bigger role in the offense this season. He is able to run the floor, but is also becoming more physical.
Will Opsahl
JUNIOR • GUARD • GOODHUE
The 6-5 guard is coming off a stellar sophomore season and should be primed to keep improving. He was a steady offensive player a year ago averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game who also excels at shooting 3-pointers. He was All-HVL a year ago and should be an even bigger force as a junior.
Justin Ruberg
SENIOR • FORWARD • RUSHFORD-PETERSON
The 6-3 Ruberg is a tough and physical player who has the ability to get the tough points inside while hitting outside shots as well. A strong rebounder on defense, he also moves well without the ball in his hands and is a strong passer. He averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 last year and could be a double-double machine this year.
Peyton Schumacher
JUNIOR • GUARD • P-E-M
Schumacher was an impact player with the Bulldogs a year ago on a veteran squad. But he was more of a No. 3 or 4 offensive option, and now with graduations he should jump up to the top of the pack. He averaged a modest 9.1 points per game a year ago, but that number should take a big jump in 2021-22.
Eli Wolf
SENIOR • GUARD • SOUTHLAND
Wolf was a solid scorer and defender as a junior (12.6 points, 2.0 steals per game) and helped the Rebels reach the Section 1A title game. He also showed the ability to drain long-range shots with 50 3-pointers. Southland lost a key inside player from a year ago, but Wolf and Harrison Hanna will give Southland a stellar backcourt tandem.
Dayne Wojcik
SENIOR • FORWARD • GOODHUE
The 6-4 Wojcik could be one of the best inside players in the HVL and could average a double-double. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game a year ago. He is physical and can finish on the inside as he shot 54% as a junior. Combined with Ospahl, the Wildcats will have one of the best inside-outside combinations in the conference.
Camden Holecek
SENIOR • GUARD • KASSON-MANTORVILLE
Holecek was an All-HVL selection last year and filled up the stat sheet very well as he averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Kasson-Mantorville's top scorer from last year has graduated, so Holecek should be even more of a scoring force, especially with a solid ability to drive to the basket.
Hunter Lorenson
SOPHOMORE • GUARD • LAKE CITY
Lorenson is an up-and-coming player for the Tigers who was pretty darn good as a freshman. Despite his youthfulness, Lorenson was Lake City's point guard last year and he averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Don't expect a sophomore slump for this rising standout.
Miles Hettinger
SENIOR • FORWARD • STEWARTVILLE
Hettinger had modest numbers a year ago (5.5 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), but he had elite scorer and rebounder Will Tschetter along with Nolan Stier on his squad. Now with those two gone, the 6-7 Hettinger should step up. He put up 20 points against Chatfield in the Section 1AA quarterfinals and could the team's go-to scorer this season.
Collin Bonow
SENIOR • FORWARD • LEWISTON-ALTURA
Bonow led the Cardinals in rebounds (8.4), steals (2.7) and assists as a junior while also scoring 12.5 points per game, which was second on the team to Menk. Bonow is a physical player who can score on the inside, but can also step out and hit a mid-ranger jumper.