15 area boys basketball players to watch in 2021-22

Eli King

SENIOR • GUARD • CALEDONIA

There isn't a more athletic player in the area than the 6-foot-3 King, who is a commit to Division I Iowa State. He is looking to have a big senior season after missing his entire junior season due to an ACL knee injury. King says his knee is 100 percent heading into the campaign. His return should give the Warriors lofty hopes again this season as they suffered a narrow loss in the Class AA state championship game despite being without their best player in 2020-21.

Lake City senior Justin Wohlers (5) is an area player to watch this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

Justin Wohlers

SENIOR • GUARD • LAKE CITY

The 6-6 Wohlers might be the top offensive threat in the Hiawatha Valley League. He has the size to get inside and also excels from 3-point range. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with a young supporting cast a year ago. He should be a threat to score 20 points in every game and have the Tigers in the thick of the HVL race.

Lewiston-Altura senior Thomas Menk, right, is an area player to watch this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link Andrew Link

Thomas Menk

SENIOR • FORWARD • LEWISTON-ALTURA

The 6-3 Menk has a smooth offensive game and he has elite shooting ability. He shot 43 percent from 3-point range last season and averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 82% at the line and was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team. Menk should have the Cardinals in the thick of the Three Rivers Conference race.

Austin senior Emmanuel Manyuon (10) is a player to watch for this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

Emmanuel Manyuon

SENIOR • GUARD • AUSTIN

The 6-1 Manyuon burst on the scene a year ago and averaged 19.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals while being named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team. Manyuon has he ability to get to the basket and hit 3-pointers. He will look to get the Packers back on top of Section 1AAA after Austin suffered a narrow loss to Byron in the section finals a year ago.

Hayfield junior Isaac Matti (11) helped the Vikings win a Class A state title a year ago. He is an area player to watch for during the 2021-22 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

Isaac Matti

JUNIOR • GUARD • HAYFIELD

Matti played a big role in Hayfield's run to the Class A state championship as a sophomore. He was the Vikings' No. 2 scoring option and he averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while 37 percent from 3-point range. With Ethan Slaathaug having graduated, Matti becomes the team's top scoring threat as Hayfield looks to defend its state title.

Lyle/Pacelli sophomore Buay Koak (34) has scored 1,000 points in two varsity seasons. He is an area player to watch for this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

Buay Koak

JUNIOR • GUARD • LYLE/PACELLI

Koak has been a dynamic scorer and has already surpassed the 1,000-point mark in two varsity seasons. He averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds for a strong Lyle/Pacelli team as a sophomore. Since L/P graduated most of its top players, Koak will likely have an even bigger role in the offense this season. He is able to run the floor, but is also becoming more physical.

Will Opsahl

JUNIOR • GUARD • GOODHUE

The 6-5 guard is coming off a stellar sophomore season and should be primed to keep improving. He was a steady offensive player a year ago averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game who also excels at shooting 3-pointers. He was All-HVL a year ago and should be an even bigger force as a junior.

Rushford-Peterson senior Justin Ruberg (21) is a threat to average a double-double this season and is an area play to watch for in 2021-22. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Justin Ruberg

SENIOR • FORWARD • RUSHFORD-PETERSON

The 6-3 Ruberg is a tough and physical player who has the ability to get the tough points inside while hitting outside shots as well. A strong rebounder on defense, he also moves well without the ball in his hands and is a strong passer. He averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 last year and could be a double-double machine this year.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville junior Peyton Schumacher (20) is an area player to watch this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

Peyton Schumacher

JUNIOR • GUARD • P-E-M

Schumacher was an impact player with the Bulldogs a year ago on a veteran squad. But he was more of a No. 3 or 4 offensive option, and now with graduations he should jump up to the top of the pack. He averaged a modest 9.1 points per game a year ago, but that number should take a big jump in 2021-22.

Eli Wolf

SENIOR • GUARD • SOUTHLAND

Wolf was a solid scorer and defender as a junior (12.6 points, 2.0 steals per game) and helped the Rebels reach the Section 1A title game. He also showed the ability to drain long-range shots with 50 3-pointers. Southland lost a key inside player from a year ago, but Wolf and Harrison Hanna will give Southland a stellar backcourt tandem.

Goodhue senior Dayne Wojcik (31) is an area player to watch this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

Dayne Wojcik

SENIOR • FORWARD • GOODHUE

The 6-4 Wojcik could be one of the best inside players in the HVL and could average a double-double. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game a year ago. He is physical and can finish on the inside as he shot 54% as a junior. Combined with Ospahl, the Wildcats will have one of the best inside-outside combinations in the conference.

Kasson-Mantorville senior Camden Holecek (22) is an area player to watch for in boys basketball this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Camden Holecek

SENIOR • GUARD • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Holecek was an All-HVL selection last year and filled up the stat sheet very well as he averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Kasson-Mantorville's top scorer from last year has graduated, so Holecek should be even more of a scoring force, especially with a solid ability to drive to the basket.

Lake City sophomore Hunter Lorenson (1) is an up-and-coming boys basketball player in the area who is a on this year's must-see list. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

Hunter Lorenson

SOPHOMORE • GUARD • LAKE CITY

Lorenson is an up-and-coming player for the Tigers who was pretty darn good as a freshman. Despite his youthfulness, Lorenson was Lake City's point guard last year and he averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Don't expect a sophomore slump for this rising standout.

Miles Hettinger

SENIOR • FORWARD • STEWARTVILLE

Hettinger had modest numbers a year ago (5.5 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), but he had elite scorer and rebounder Will Tschetter along with Nolan Stier on his squad. Now with those two gone, the 6-7 Hettinger should step up. He put up 20 points against Chatfield in the Section 1AA quarterfinals and could the team's go-to scorer this season.

Lewiston-Altura senior Collin Bonow (4) is an area player to watch this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Collin Bonow

SENIOR • FORWARD • LEWISTON-ALTURA

Bonow led the Cardinals in rebounds (8.4), steals (2.7) and assists as a junior while also scoring 12.5 points per game, which was second on the team to Menk. Bonow is a physical player who can score on the inside, but can also step out and hit a mid-ranger jumper.