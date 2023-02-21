15 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual tournaments

ROCHESTER — With the Section 1 dual tournaments complete, it's time for the best individual wrestlers in southeastern Minnesota to take center stage this week.

Here are 15 wrestlers to keep an eye on this weekend at the Section 1 individual wrestling tournaments, set for Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center:

Section 1A

Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota

The defending Class A 152-pound champion, Gust looks more than capable of adding a second state title. He has been the top-ranked 160-pounder all season, collecting individual titles at the Mike Fasnacht Memorial, the Rogers Holiday Matness, the Northfield Larry Severson Invitational and the Ellsworth Invitational. Gust now holds the program record for career wins. Another section title will be anything but easy, though. St. Charles' Chace Kobs — ranked No. 4 — and Caledonia/Houston’s Simon Seymour (No. 7) will look to thwart Gust’s final section tournament.

Javier Berg, Chatfield

The sophomore won a Section 1A title a year ago and is once again the favorite this year. Berg has been the top-ranked 106-pounder for the majority of the season and is leading a Chatfield squad that has exceeded expectations. Berg, too, was in attendance at the Girls Section 1-2 Wrestling Tournament in Hastings, where he saw his oldest sister Chloe win a section title. Now, it’s his turn to attempt to add another first-place medal to the Berg househould.

Tucker Ginther, Caledonia/Houston

Ginther is ranked No. 2 at 145 and has spent time at No. 1 this season. He was impressive with a second-place finish at the Bi-State Classic, defeating Wisconsin Division 3 138-pound state runner-up Tarrin Riley of Mineral Point in the semifinals. Ginther fell to Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen by a 5-4 decision in last year’s Section 1A final, before placing third at state.

Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota

Kellen won his first section title last year, before collecting his second consecutive state medal with a sixth-place finish at the Xcel Energy Center. Kellen made it clear, he expects to end his senior season with a state title. So far, he appears on the right track. He has been the top 152-pounder in the state all season with titles at the Larry Severson and Ellsworth Invitationals. Sections will be tough, with two other ranked wrestlers at 152: Caledonia/Houston’s Isaac Blocker (No. 4) and Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Dillon Bartel (No. 9).

Kail Schott, Chatfield

The Chatfield junior won a section title at 170 pounds last year, before what he admitted was a disappointing state tournament that saw him return without a medal. Yet, after a scary car accident resulted in a broken neck, Schott is just happy to be back on the wrestling mat. He has been solid all season long. Tytan Small — ranked No. 10 and placed at last year’s state tournament — will look to get in Schott’s way.

Ayden Goetzinger, Caledonia/Houston

The defending Section 1A, 195-pound champion is the betting favorite once again at 195. He’s the No. 2-ranked 195-pounder according to The Guillotine. The senior has just one loss since placing fourth at the Bi-State Classic back in late December, and was a perfect 6-0 at The Clash XX Wrestling Duals in La Crosse, Wis., in early January.

Jackson Duellman, Dover-Eyota

Another Dover-Eyota senior who appears to be one of the favorites at state, Duellman is looking to collect his second consecutive section title after winning at 220 last year. He’s ranked as the top heavyweight in Class A after a season that saw him collect individual titles at the Larry Severson and Ellsworth invitationals.

Section 1AA

Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville

Arguably one of the top wrestlers pound-for-pound in Minnesota, Glazier has been terrific in his final prep season. The St. Cloud State University commit and No. 9-ranked 170-pounder in the nation according to FloWrestling, started it with a title at the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa, before picking up his first Santa Hat with a championship at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. He recently picked up his 200th career win. Now he’s hoping to pick up his third section title.

Jack Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The junior is ranked No. 2 in the state at 126 pounds and is in pursuit of his second consecutive section title and third straight state berth. As expected, he will be tested. He recently lost to K-M sophomore and now No. 9-ranked Aiden Friedrich by a 5-4 decision in a tightly contested battle, meanwhile No. 3 ranked Calvin Singewald of Cannon Falls will look for revenge after Krier beat him to win a Bi-State Classic title.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jack Krier reacts after winning the Section 1AA 120-pound title match on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Carter Geerts, Byron

Geerts has somewhat quietly put together a terrific season. He placed third at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and then placed second at the well-respected Rumble on the Red in Fargo. That was the last loss for the University of Minnesota-Duluth football commit. He has also recorded an impressive 20 pins so far this season.

Luke Swanson, Kasson-Mantorville

Swanson has to be considered the Section 1AA favorite at 152. The junior recently beat previously No. 3-ranked Kaleb Lochner of Zumbrota-Mazeppa and was a perfect 5-0 at the Osage Duals in mid-January. He has not lost since placing 10th at the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wis. and is now ranked No. 4 by The Guillotine.

Section 1AAA

Calder Sheehan, Mayo

Sheehan — ranked No. 5 in the state at 145 pounds — has not lost since early January. He picked up individual titles at the Stewartville, Pine Island and Lake City tournaments along the way. The sophomore appears to be locked in on reaching his second consecutive state meet — one that he is hoping comes accompanied with his first section title.

Logan Henningson, Winona/Cotter

The senior was disappointed with a third-place finish at last year’s sections that snapped his string of back-to-back state meet appearances. He appears to have used that for motivation this season. He’s ranked No. 4 at 138 with five individual titles this year, the most recent coming at the P-E-M Invitational. Logan’s older brother Ryan won a state title in 2019.

Dylan Peper, Mayo

The senior is the favorite to repeat as the Section 1A 182-pound champ. He impressed at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament with a fifth-place finish and also won tournament titles at the Stewartville, Lake City and Pine Island tournaments. Peper — ranked No. 9 at 182 — will hope to return to state with his younger brother Ethan, who is ranked No. 9 at 220.

Cael Robb, Owatonna

The University of Nebraska-Kearney commit won a section title last year at 132, before placing third at the state tournament. The No. 2 ranked 152-pounder appears to be the favorite again.