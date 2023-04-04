16 baseball players from southeastern Minnesota to watch this spring

ROCHESTER — The 2023 high school baseball season is fast approaching and there should again be a number of high-quality teams in the area.

Last season Hayfield was the Class A state-runner, falling to Randolph in the state championship game. Lourdes placed third in the state in Class AA while Winona earned a state berth in Class AAA. Farmington was the Section 1AAAA championship and the Tigers placed second in the state.

There are also a number of top-notch players who will take the field for teams in southeastern Minnesota. Here are 15 players to keep tabs on this spring:

Chase Gasner, Jr., Mayo: Gasner developed into a power hitter in first varsity season and was also solid on the mound. He led a solid Mayo squad in homers (four), RBIs (20) and ERA (0.77). He had a strong .412 batting average at the plate and on the mound he was 1-1 with one save. When in the field, he played catcher and first base.

Nick Bowron, Soph., Lourdes: Was a key player on a Lourdes team that placed third in the state in Class AA last season. Led the team with a .491 batting average and hit eight doubles, two HRs, 34 RBIs and had a .577 on-base percentage. Ranked among the top sophomores in the state, he will see more time on the mound this season.

Jameson Brinkman of Plainview-Elgin-Millville is coming off a stellar junior season as he batted .444 with 35 RBIs during the 2022 spring baseball season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Jameson Brinkman, Sr., Plainview-Elgin-Millville: The right-handed pitcher and infielder was a big part of P-E-M’s Section 1AA championship team of 2021. Last year as a junior, he batted .444 with 35 RBIs and a .528 on-base percentage. On the mound, he was 5-2 with a 3.54 ERA.

Mayo senior Ian Regal as already committed to the University of Nebraska as a pitcher. He was 3-1 with a 1.25 ERA as a junior and he also batted .378. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Ian Regal, Sr., Mayo: The hard-throwing left-hander has already committed to the University of Nebraska as a pitcher. As a junior, he was 3-1 on the mound with a 1.25 ERA and 71 K’s while leading Mayo in innings pitched. Also an elite hitter, he batted .378 with10 doubles, 14 runs with 18 RBIs.

Hunter VaDeer, Soph., Lyle/Austin Pacelli: VaDeer is ranked among the top sophomores in the state. He batted .543 with two homers, six triples, 32 RBIs and 27 steals as a freshman. He might be an even better pitcher as his fastball was recently timed at 92 miles per hour.

Byron’s Jake Coshenet is a player to watch during the 2023 baseball season. As a junior, he batted .408 with four homers last spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Jacob Coshenet, Sr., Byron: The catcher was the top hitter on the HVL championship team last season. He batted .408 with four HRs, 24 runs scored and 30 RBIs with a .718 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.234. Helped the Bears to a runner-up finish in Section 1AAA.

Ryan Ohm is expected to be Century's staff ace again in 2023. As a junior a year ago, he had a 2-3 record with a 2.57 ERA. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Ryan Ohm, Sr., Century: He was Century’s staff ace on the mound a year ago, going 2-3 with a 2.57 ERA, and also batted at the top of the order. He hit .301 with 15 runs scored and 10 RBIs, was named All-Conference in the Big Nine and to the All-Section 1AAAA team.

Karsen Behnken, Sr., Dover-Eyota: The first baseman hit for a high average with plenty of power a year ago. He batted .446 with four HRs, 16 runs and 28 RBIs and helped the Eagles finish the season with a 13-8 record.

Isaac Wenszell had a stellar sophomore season for Lourdes in 2022 when he batted .342 with four home runs, 16 RBIs with a team-high 36 runs scored. He was also 3-0 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Isaac Wenszell, Jr., Lourdes: As a sophomore he batted .342 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 36 runs scored for the Section 1AA champs, who played third in the state in Class AA. He was also 3-0 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Preston Ohm, a left-handed pitcher, has committed to play college baseball at Division I University of St. Thomas. Last spring for Z-M, he had a 2-3 record and 3.68 ERA. Contributed photo

Preston Ohm, Jr., Zumbrota-Mazeppa: The left-hander is an up-and-coming pitcher. He has already committed to Division I University of St. Thomas. Battled some arm woes a year ago, but had a 2-3 record and 3.68 ERA. He also hit .304, with 11 runs and 10 RBIs. He is the cousin of Century’s Ryan Ohm.

Tristan Augedahl, Jr., Caledonia: Should be the staff ace of a team expected to be a contender in Three Rivers Conference and Section 1AA. Last year as a sophomore the right-hander had a 5-3 record with one save and a stellar 1.19 ERA while striking out 84.

Mayo's Mason Leimbek is coming off a strong junior season in which he hit .400 with one home run, 18 runs scored and 19 RBIs. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Mason Leimbek, Sr., Mayo: He covers a lot of ground on defense in center field and also excels at the plate. A year ago the right-handed hitter batted .400 with one home run, 18 runs scored and 19 RBIs.

Drew O’Connor, Sr., Chatfield: The Gophers have some injury woes starting the season, including O’Connor as he is coming off an ankle injury. But a year ago he helped the Gophers finish 20-3 as the catcher/pitcher batted .387 with five HRs and 19 RBIs while going 2-1 record with a 2.80 ERA on the mound. Chatfield returns 10 letterwinners off of last year’s team.

Eli McCool, Sr., La Crescent-Hokah: The top returning hitter and pitcher of a solid Lancers team in 2022. McCool, a shortstop/outfielder, batted .347 with 17 runs scored, 22 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he went 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA.

Aiden Smoley led John Marshall in a number of offensive categories during the 2022 season, including batting average (.300), slugging (.443), hits (21), doubles (seven) and RBIs (12). Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Aiden Smoley, Sr., John Marshall: Led JM in most offensive categories in 2022 including batting average (.300), slugging (.443), hits (21), doubles (seven) and RBIs (12). He made three starts on the mound and earned the team’s only save of the season. Was All-Big Nine and All-Section 1AAAA.

Byrce Corson, Sr., Fillmore Central/Lanesboro: Corson anchors the infield defense as the team’s shortstop. He also returns as the Falcons’ leading hitter from a year ago as he batted .433 while driving in 15 runs and stealing 16 bases.