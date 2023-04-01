16 boys to watch in southeastern Minnesota track and field

RJ Sylak, Sr., Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Sylak leaped onto the scene a year ago, winning the 200 (22.56) in the Section 1A meet and finishing second (11.22) in the 100. Sylak went on to finish third at state in the 200 (22.38) and fifth in the 200 (11.20).

Chatfield High School's Sam Backer (center) and Zumbrota-Mazepa High School's RJ Sylak (right) runs in the boys 100 during the Section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Backer finished first with a time of 11.17. Sylak was second in 11.22. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

Sam Backer, Sr., Chatfield: Backer is best known as a star running back in football. But he can also put on a show on the track. The powerful senior won the 100 in the Section 1A meet last year (11.17). He’ll be joined by three other Chatfield seniors this year — Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp and Thad Evans — in forming one of the state’s top 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. That group was second at state last year in the 4x100 and third in the 4x200.

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne competes in the boys 800-meter run during the state Class A track and field finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jayce Kiehne, Jr., LFCMC: Kiehne might be on the verge of being the area’s next great 800 runner. Just a sophomore a year ago, he was timed in 1:57.76 in the state meet, good for fifth place.

GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka competes in the boys 1,600 during the state Class A track and field finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Garrison Hubka, Sr., GMLOKS: Finally a senior, Hubka has been a mainstay in southeastern Minnesota as a top 1,600 runner. Hubka was second in the section meet in the race a year ago, in 4:30.58. He landed seventh at state.

Garrett Bonow, Jr., Lewiston-Altura: Bonow flexed his muscles enough to finish fourth last year at state in the shot put. He heaved it 53-3/4. Better still, he’s just a junior.

Kasson-Mantorville High School's David Obst runs in the boys 1,600 during the Class AA state track and field finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Obst finished in 14th with a final time of 4:41.05. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

David Obst, Fr., Kasson-Mantorville: It wasn’t a lofty finish for Obst at state last year in the 3,200, him landing 12th with a 9:59.71 clocking. Obst was 14th at state in the 1,600 (4:41.05). But he got all of that done as just an eighth-grader. Obst’s future looks golden.

Stewartville's Peyton Byrne competes in the boys shot put relay varsity event during the Tiger Relays track and field meet on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Peyton Byrne, Sr., Stewartville: One of the best offensive linemen in southeastern Minnesota, Byrne also one of its best shot putters. He heaved it 51-11 3/4 last year in the state meet, good for fourth.

Red Wing's Aaron Freier runs in the Mayo Invitational cross country meet varsity boys race Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Aaron Freier, Sr., Red Wing: Freier kept getting better and better a year ago. He finished his season by placing sixth in the state meet in the 800 (1:58.71).

Stewartville High School's Carter Anderson on an attempt to break his record during the Class AA state track and field finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

Carter Anderson, Jr., Stewartville: Anderson, then a sophomore, went from clearing 6-2 in the Section 1AA meet to soaring 6-6 at state. That was good for a state championship.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Ashton Kisch finished second on Saturday in the discus at the Class AA state track and field meet. Here, he is with his coaches, Michael Andring, and Stephanie Breyfogle, Contributed / Rhiannon Kisch

Ashton Kisch, Jr., Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Kisch showed star power at last year’s state meet. He heaved the shot put 154-1, good for second place. He was even better in the section meet, with a 155-5 measurement.

Nathan Nelson, Sr., Century: Nelson turned himself into a star last year. He went 15-1 for a season-best clearance in the pole vault. At state, he soared 15 feet for second place. Nelson is the early favorite to win the state title this year.

John Marshall's Michael Nicometo runs in the 200-meter dash during the state Class AA boys track and field meet Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Michael Nicometo, Sr., John Marshall: Nicometo is not just one of the top sprinters in southeastern Minnesota, but the state. At last year’s state meet he was clocked in a blazing 21.23 in the 200, good for third. He’s a serious contender for a state title this season.

From left, John Marshall's Keondre Bryant, Century's Isaiah Huber and Mayo's Demonte Simmons run in the boys 100-meter dash during the All-City track and field meet Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Keondre Bryant, Sr., John Marshall: Bryant gives JM another sprinting star to go with Nicometo. The senior was hurt much of last track-and-field season, but when healthy he was right there with Nicometo in the 100 and 200.

Rochester Mayo’s Carter Holcomb competes in the Class AAA boys long jump during the Minnesota state track and field meet on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville. Michael Vosburg / The Forum

Carter Holcomb, Jr., Mayo: Holcomb, one of the best wide receivers in the state, is also an elite track-and-field athlete. He went 22-3 1/2 in the long jump last year and is also one of Mayo’s top sprinters.

Mayo's Adam Myren on Friday, May 27, 2022, outside Mayo High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Adam Myren, Jr., Mayo: Myren went 6-foot-6 at the True Team meet a year ago in the high jump. That was the winning height done in the state meet, by since-graduated teammate Yaih Marial.

Mawang Garang, Jr., John Marshall: Garang sailed 42-7 a year ago in the triple jump. Bump that up just a little bit and he’ll head to state.

