1977 JM state hockey title team to be honored Tuesday

ROCHESTER — A banner hangs on the north wall, high above the ice sheet at the Rochester Recreation Center, paying homage to the only high school hockey team from Rochester to win a state championship.

That was more than 45 years ago.

Now, a jersey will hang in the Rec Center lobby between the retired jerseys of two of JM's all-time greatest players, Doug Zmolek and Shjon Podein.

The new, framed jersey will honor the school's best hockey team, the 1977 Rockets, who upset Edina in front of 17,000 fans at the St. Paul Civic Center to win the state championship game.

Current John Marshall head coach Matt Erredge said he expects close to three-fourths of the members of that title team to be on hand at the Rec Center Tuesday to watch the jersey unveiling and drop a ceremonial puck prior to the Rockets' matchup against crosstown rival Century.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

"Really ... it's kind of been a long time coming," Erredge said. "Covid threw a wrench in things. We wanted to properly honor a team that was super instrumental in (the next generations) of JM hockey."

Erredge grew up in Austin and led the Packers to the state tournament in 1993, so he knows how a state tournament run can influence a younger generation of hockey players. And, Erredge said, with the uncertainty of JM's program due to dwindling numbers, the time is right to honor the state championship team this season.

"In Austin, I had no (knowledge of) the history of it," he said. "We went to state in '93, then the 2002 team that went, those kids said 'we watched you guys in '93, so some of it is, everyone knows guys who were on that '77 team.

"It's just about honoring the tradition of JM hockey. If we didn't do it now, we weren't sure if we'd get a chance to do it."

Aside from the 1977 team, four other Rochester teams have advanced to a state championship game. All have finished as the state runner-up: The 1946 Rochester High School team, John Marshall in 1979 and 1989, and Lourdes in 2001.

"I saw the banners when I'd come over here to play when I was in high school," Erredge said. "And I play men's league with guys from that team — Lecy, Brandrup, Greden. We hear the stories about Gene Sack (head coach of the 1977 team). We've tried as coaches to get ourselves into that and embrace the tradition."

Among the other ways Erredge and assistant coach Pete Moehnke have attempted to keep alumni up to date on the Rockets, they started a JM hockey newsletter that gets sent out monthly and is heavy on honoring the history of the program.

"You have the Lampmans, Podein, Zmolek, all the guys who've come through here," Erredge said. "It's really trying to get just an overall celebration of Rockets hockey, along with getting the '77 guys back.

"Those guys have said to us 'we're not going to be around forever.' A couple of them have passed away. We want these gusy to come back and be appreciated, be on the ice and do the ceremonial puck drops. ... That's the reason the conversation about this started and then it grew, and it was an easy call to do it now."

The 2022-23 JM team is off to a 3-1-1 start with a tough test scheduled for Saturday against Mankato East. Century is 3-2-0 going into today's game against Mankato West.