20 years later, the American Legion state baseball tournament is back in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The last time the American Legion state baseball tournament called Rochester home was 20 years ago.

Coincidence or not, the event will land again in the Med City beginning Wednesday with a banquet for qualifying teams. Games are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, at four fields in town.

The way Rochester Redhawks head coach Tom Senne saw it, it was time to get the state tournament back in his hometown.

So, he went to work in making it happen.

“The idea is to showcase the Rochester facilities that we have as well as southern (Minnesota) baseball and bring recognition to our American Legion post with everything they do for us, every year.”

Senne met with a handful of Rochester people before putting in a bid for the tournament, trying to get a feel for the kind of support — financial and otherwise —that could be supplied for such a big undertaking.

Liking what he heard, he said yes to being the tournament host and has been working at it since November. Countless board meetings and meetings with the Rochester Legion have followed as his group has needed to nail down all of the details that go along with hosting a four-day, 16-team tournament loaded with out-of-towners.

Nine months after saying yes to being Rochester’s coordinator for the event, it’s here. Games begin Thursday at four different sites: Mayo Field, Massey Field, Hudson Field and John Adams Field. The championship is slated for 11 a.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.

Senne is not pulling all of this off by himself. He’s getting plenty of help, including from Rochester Sports and its manager for this tournament, Kaleigh Zollner, as well as countless sponsors and volunteers.

It’s been a long process, and one that’s still not quite done. Rochester Sports Director Matt Esau points out that tournament volunteers are still needed. Those willing to help can sign up online.

Volunteers will be issued a free pass to all of the state tournament games.

Esau sees the state Legion tournament as an excellent opportunity for Rochester and its economy. It is one of five state baseball tournaments that Rochester Sports will have either run or helped run this summer. In this case, Rochester Sports is working in conjunction with Senne and the Rochester Redhawks.

Approximately 320 players and managers will be participating in the state Legion tournament, many of them spending all or parts of five days in Rochester.

“We feel like we are a good hub for baseball championships,” Esau said. “In Rochester, we’ve been fortunate to do that. We are happy to be partnering with the Redhawks because of the economic impact the tournament brings to Rochester, with all of the direct spending from visitors that it will attract.”

Senne heaped praise on Rochester Sports for its dealings with the tournament.

“We were smart enough to get Rochester Sports to help out,” Senne said. “They have been phenomenal, doing a great job in multiple ways.”

Senne is glad that the tournament will finally arrive this week. This has been a process, but a mostly satisfying one.

“It is awesome that we’ve gotten so many people to help out,” Senne said. “We all have the same intentions, that we wanted to bring the state tournament here, for many reasons. And it’s been good. When push comes to shove, after next Sunday, I think we’re going to say that it went smoothly.”