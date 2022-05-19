SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS

Mayo tennis win.jpg
Prep
Mayo tennis team rises to the occasion and is state bound again
No. 4-ranked Mayo knocked off intracity rival, No. 9-ranked Century, 5-2 in the Section 1AA boys tennis team final.
May 19, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
052521-SECTION1A-BOYS-TENNIS-CHAMP-482.jpg
Prep
Section 1A boys team tennis pairings
THURSDAY, MAY 19
May 19, 2022 09:47 AM
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 17, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Boys Tennis
Section Tournament: May 16, 17, 19, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, June 1, 2
State Tournament: June 7, 8, 9, 10
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Monday, May 16, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 16, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
041221.S.RPB.LOURDES.CENT.BTEN.05283.jpg
Prep
Section 1AA boys team tennis pairings
SECTION 1AA TEAM
May 16, 2022 08:01 AM
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Prep
Mayo, Century obvious favorites in Section 1AA boys tennis
Mayo is seeded first and Century second in a Section 1AA boys tennis tournament that begins Monday for the lower-seeded teams and Tuesday for the rest.
May 15, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Softball
Section Tournament: May 23, 24, 26, 31, June 2
State Tournament: June 9, 10
Track and Field
Section Tournament: May 24, 25, 26, 31, June 1, 2, 4
State Tournament: June 9, 10, 11
Golf
Section Tournament: May 31, June 1, 2
State Tournament: June 14-15
Baseball
Section Tournament: May 25, 28, 30, 31, June 1, 2, 4, 7, 8
State Tournament: June 14, 15, 17
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
March 26, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Hayfield State Basketball

