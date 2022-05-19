2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
No. 4-ranked Mayo knocked off intracity rival, No. 9-ranked Century, 5-2 in the Section 1AA boys tennis team final.
Section Tournament: May 16, 17, 19, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, June 1, 2
State Tournament: June 7, 8, 9, 10
Mayo is seeded first and Century second in a Section 1AA boys tennis tournament that begins Monday for the lower-seeded teams and Tuesday for the rest.
Section Tournament: May 24, 25, 26, 31, June 1, 2, 4
State Tournament: June 9, 10, 11
Section Tournament: May 25, 28, 30, 31, June 1, 2, 4, 7, 8
State Tournament: June 14, 15, 17
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
