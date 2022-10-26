SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS

Mayo Invitational Cross Country Meet
Prep
Cross country: Section 1 once again expected to be competitive
Many talented individuals and teams in the area will vie to continue their season on Thursday in the cross country section championships.
October 26, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Dover-Eyota vs. Goodhue Football
Prep
Goodhue turns the tables on Dover-Eyota, advances to section semifinals
Just 11 days after suffering a three-score loss at Dover-Eyota, Goodhue flipped the script Tuesday night, beating the Eagles 27-7 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal football game.
October 26, 2022 01:20 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 1AA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 25, 2022 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Girls Tennis
Section Tournament: Oct. 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18
State Tournament: Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Prep
Mayo has no trouble reaching Class AA state girls tennis semifinals
Mayo drilled unseeded Visitation in Tuesday's quarterfinals at the University of Minnesota.
October 25, 2022 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Prep
Lourdes pushes its way into girls tennis state semifinals
The Lourdes girls tennis team edged Pine City 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1A playoffs.
October 25, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Prep
Mayo, Lourdes girls tennis teams in the hunt for state titles
Neither Mayo nor Lourdes is favored to win it all in their respective state girls tennis tournaments, but both have a shot.
October 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Soccer
Section Tournament: Oct. 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18
State Tournament: Oct. 25, 26, 27, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4
Lourdes girls soccer
Prep
Lourdes girls fall in Class A state quarters to talented Breck
The No. 2 seeded Mustangs were just too strong on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the first half to end the Eagles' season.
October 25, 2022 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo, Maple Grove State Class AAA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Maple Grove State Class AAA Quarterfinal boys soccer on Oct. 25, 2022
Mayo faced off against Maple Grove in a State Class AAA Quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington. Maple Grove defeated Mayo 1-0.
October 25, 2022 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mayo, Maple Grove State Class AAA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Prep
Valiant Mayo just misses against No. 2 Maple Grove
Mayo outplayed No. 2 seed Maple Grove much of the night, but never could put the ball in the back of the net in losing 1-0 in the Class AAA boys soccer quarterfinal game.
October 25, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Football
Section Tournament: Oct. 25, 29, Nov. 4
State Tournament: Nov. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, Dec. 2, 3
john marshall football logo
Prep
Youthful John Marshall closes season with loss in section opener
Northfield defeated John Marshall 41-6 in the Section 1AAAAA football quarterfinals on Tuesday.
October 25, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 2AA football results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 25, 2022 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century celebrates it section win.jpg
Prep
Century holds on to nip Austin in Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals
Century beats Austin 21-19 and will now play at top-seeded Mayo in the Section 1AAAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
October 25, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Volleyball
Section Tournament: Oct. 24, 26, 27, 31, Nov. 1, 3, 5
State Tournament: Nov. 9, 10, 11, 12
090421-VARSITY-VOLLEYBALL-TOURNAMENT-0214.jpg
Prep
Century's high-flying Decker dreading the end
Standout middle hitter Paige Decker has been a four-year starter for the Century volleyball team.
October 25, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
110421-VOLLEYBALL-PLAYOFFS-7530.jpg
Prep
Section One volleyball players to watch: Mayo's Hanson, Lester create problem for opponents
Section One volleyball playoffs begin this week. Mayo's Hannah Hanson and Jadyn Lester are among 12 girls from Section One who stand out.
October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 24, 2022 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cross Country
Section Tournament: Oct. 27
State Tournament: Nov. 5
Girls Swimming
Section Tournament: Nov. 9, 10, 11
State Tournament: Nov. 16, 17, 18
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
June 15, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
