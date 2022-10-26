2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Many talented individuals and teams in the area will vie to continue their season on Thursday in the cross country section championships.
Just 11 days after suffering a three-score loss at Dover-Eyota, Goodhue flipped the script Tuesday night, beating the Eagles 27-7 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal football game.
Section Tournament: Oct. 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18
State Tournament: Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28
Mayo drilled unseeded Visitation in Tuesday's quarterfinals at the University of Minnesota.
The Lourdes girls tennis team edged Pine City 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1A playoffs.
Neither Mayo nor Lourdes is favored to win it all in their respective state girls tennis tournaments, but both have a shot.
Section Tournament: Oct. 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18
State Tournament: Oct. 25, 26, 27, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4
The No. 2 seeded Mustangs were just too strong on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the first half to end the Eagles' season.
Mayo faced off against Maple Grove in a State Class AAA Quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington. Maple Grove defeated Mayo 1-0.
Mayo outplayed No. 2 seed Maple Grove much of the night, but never could put the ball in the back of the net in losing 1-0 in the Class AAA boys soccer quarterfinal game.
Section Tournament: Oct. 25, 29, Nov. 4
State Tournament: Nov. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, Dec. 2, 3
Northfield defeated John Marshall 41-6 in the Section 1AAAAA football quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Century beats Austin 21-19 and will now play at top-seeded Mayo in the Section 1AAAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Section Tournament: Oct. 24, 26, 27, 31, Nov. 1, 3, 5
State Tournament: Nov. 9, 10, 11, 12
Standout middle hitter Paige Decker has been a four-year starter for the Century volleyball team.
Section One volleyball playoffs begin this week. Mayo's Hannah Hanson and Jadyn Lester are among 12 girls from Section One who stand out.
Section Tournament: Oct. 27
State Tournament: Nov. 5
Section Tournament: Nov. 9, 10, 11
State Tournament: Nov. 16, 17, 18
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
