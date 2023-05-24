99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2022-23 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS

Triton, Chatfield baseball
Prep
Players to watch in the Section 1A and 1AA baseball playoffs
A closer look at some of the top players on the top teams to watch during the Section 1A and Section 1AA baseball tournaments.
May 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Teams to beat in the Section 1AA and 1A baseball playoffs
The Section 1AA and 1A baseball tournaments will begin on Wednesday, May 24. The winner of each section earns a state berth.
May 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 23, 2023 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Boys Tennis
State Tournament: June 6, 7, 8, 9
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Photos: Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023
Lourdes defeated Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in a section 1A boys tennis final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
May 23, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes finds a way, heads to state boys tennis tournament for 16th straight season
No. 2 seed Lourdes knocked off No. 1 seed Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in the Section 1A boys tennis tournament championship.
May 23, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Softball
State Tournament: June 8, 9
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona softball
Prep
Section 1 softball postseason pairings
Section 1 postseason play kicked off on Monday.
May 22, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Monday, May 22, 2023
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 22, 2023 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Byron, Stewartville softball
Prep
Players to watch in this year's Section 1 softball playoffs
Once again, Section 1, from Class A to AAAA is as competitive as ever, with a number of teams capable of making deep postseason runs.
May 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Track and Field
State Tournament: June 8, 9, 10
Baseball
State Tournament: June 13, 14, 16
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Section 1 baseball pairings
Section 1 baseball pairings for the 2023 playoffs
May 21, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf
State Tournament: June 13, 14
Lacrosse
State Tournament: June 13, 15, 17
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
November 14, 2022 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
