Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.

Once again, Section 1, from Class A to AAAA is as competitive as ever, with a number of teams capable of making deep postseason runs.

The Section 1AA and 1A baseball tournaments will begin on Wednesday, May 24. The winner of each section earns a state berth.

A closer look at some of the top players on the top teams to watch during the Section 1A and Section 1AA baseball tournaments.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.