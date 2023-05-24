2022-23 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
A closer look at some of the top players on the top teams to watch during the Section 1A and Section 1AA baseball tournaments.
The Section 1AA and 1A baseball tournaments will begin on Wednesday, May 24. The winner of each section earns a state berth.
State Tournament: June 6, 7, 8, 9
Lourdes defeated Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in a section 1A boys tennis final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
No. 2 seed Lourdes knocked off No. 1 seed Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in the Section 1A boys tennis tournament championship.
State Tournament: June 8, 9
Once again, Section 1, from Class A to AAAA is as competitive as ever, with a number of teams capable of making deep postseason runs.
State Tournament: June 8, 9, 10
State Tournament: June 13, 14, 16
State Tournament: June 13, 14
State Tournament: June 13, 15, 17
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
