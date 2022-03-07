SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

'21-'22 All-Area Girls Hockey Team features good mix of veterans, newcomers

The Post Bulletin's All-Area Girls Hockey Team for 2021-22 is headlined by a Player of the Year who is receiving loads of interest from college programs, and a number of players who have played five or six years of varsity hockey.

Lyndi Schubert.jpg
Dodge County Wildcats standout Lyndi Schubert was the team's leading scorer as a junior in 2020-21. She played on the Wildcats varsity for six seasons and moved from forward to defense as a senior in 2021-22.
Contributed photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
March 07, 2022 05:05 AM
Share

2021-22 POST BULLETIN ALL-AREA GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM

FIRST TEAM

McKENZIE RICH

’21-’22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Forward

The Numbers: 30 goals, 15 assists, 45 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Of Note: Led the Wildcats in goals (30), points (45), power-play points (12), game-winning goals (4) and penalty minutes. … Averaged 1.73 points per game. … Currently uncommitted, but being recruited by Division I schools. … An elite passer with a quick first step and a heavy shot. … Played just one season at Dodge County, transferring from Shattuck St. Mary’s last summer. … Recorded 49 points in 93 games over two seasons at SSM (2019-21). … Played her first two seasons of varsity hockey at Benilde St. Margaret’s, putting up 29 points in 51 games combined as an eighth-grader and freshman from 2017-19.

• • • • •

Kate Holtz Austin High.jpg
Kate Holtz

KATE HOLTZ

AUSTIN

Senior • Forward

The Numbers: 37 goals, 26 assists, 63 points

Of Note: Averaged 2.42 points per game to help the Packers reach the Section 1A championship game. … Scored 7 game-winning goals. … Committed to Northland College in Ashland, Wis. … Her 37 goals and 63 points ranked 15th in the state prior to the state tournament. … Had at least one point in 24 of Austin’s 26 games. … Recorded five hat tricks as a senior, including a pair of four-goal games. … Played one game at goalie as a sophomore. … Finished her five-season high school career with 93 goals and 79 assists for 172 points.

• • • • •

ADVERTISEMENT

KATIE CUMMINGS

ROCHESTER MAYO

Freshman • Forward

The Numbers: 17 goals, 6 assists, 23 points

Of Note: Led the Spartans in scoring in her first season at Mayo after playing at Lourdes last season as an eighth-grader. … Led the team in goals (17), points (23) and power-play goals (3). … Recorded one hat trick, four multi-goal games and six multi-point games this season. … Scored two game-winning goals.

• • • • •

LYNDI SCHUBERT

DODGE COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior • Defense

The Numbers: 8 goals, 15 assists, 23 points

Of Note: Converted to defense after starting the season — and playing most of her career — at forward. … A Dodge County team captain, Schubert is committed to the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. … Finished sixth on the team in scoring and fourth in assists. … Had seven power-play points and six multi-point games. … Was the Wildcats’ leading scorer in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season (9-8—17). … Finished her six-year varsity career with 29 goals and 68 points. … Was sidelined a majority of her sophomore season by a knee injury.

• • • • •

AVERY ENGBRECHT

WINONA HIGH

Soph. • Defense

The Numbers: 4-0 — 4

Of Note: The top player at both ends of the ice on a Winhawks team that struggled to score. … Led the team in goals and points. … Made the USA U16 HP Section 1 Team. … A hard-working player who trains year-round expects to play college hockey. … Multiple opposing coaches deemed her “the player we need to stop” on Winona’s team. … Also a standout softball player for the Winhawks, she drove in the game-winning run in extra innings in a 7-6 win against Mankato West in last spring’s Class AAA state semifinals.

• • • • •

IDA HUBER

DODGE COUNTY

Freshman • Goalie

The Numbers: 12-12-0, 2.69 goals-against average, .895 save pct., 6 shutouts

Of Note: Played all but six periods in goal for the Wildcats in her first season with the program. … Backstopped Rochester Lourdes to the Class A state tournament as an eighth-grader in the 2020-21 season. … Had a season-high 45 saves in a loss to Lakeville South on Jan. 18. … Recorded back-to-back shutouts twice — on Dec. 4 and 9 against Winona and eventual Section 1A champ Albert Lea, then again on Dec. 18 and 21 against Northern Tier and New Prague. … Allowed three goals or less in 16 of 24 games.

Second Team

KYIA RADFORD-GARCIA

AUSTIN HIGH

Soph. • Goalie

Led the Packers to the Section 1A championship game. Had a 15-11-0 record with a 3.00 goals-against average, an .879 save percentage and four shutouts.

• • • • •

NATALIE AHERN

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Forward

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit had 20 goals and 32 total points as a senior. Had nine points in her final five games, and scored four game-winning goals this season.

• • • • •

MEGAN SCHULTZ

AUSTIN HIGH

Senior • Forward

Scored 13 goals and had 31 total points as a senior. Had nine multi-point games in 2021-22 for the Section 1A runner-up Packers.

• • • • •

NORA CARSTENSEN

DODGE COUNTY

Freshman • Forward

A USA Hockey U14 national camp player, she recorded 14 goals and 26 assists as a freshman. Had 14 points in her final eight games this season.

• • • • •

FIONA BARRY

CENTURY/JM

Defense

The defender was the Panthers’ second-leading scorer, and the top-scoring defender in Rochester, with seven goals and 16 points. Had six points in the final five games of the year.

• • • • •

MOLLIE KOCH

DODGE COUNTY

Freshman • Forward

The ninth-grader has a bright future after a 12-goal, 31-point season. Had four power-play goals and three game-winning goals as a freshman.

Honorable Mention

AUSTIN HIGH

Sarah Wangen, Jr., forward: 15-10—25; 6 multi-point games; 2 game-winning goals

Isikiyah Hemann, Sr., forward: 8-15—23; averaged .92 points per game

DODGE COUNTY

Halle Determan, Sr., forward: 7-16—23; averaged .92 points per game; 5 power-play points

RED WING

Tatum Zylka, Soph., forward: 9-10—19; 3 game-winning goals; Wingers’ leading scorer

ROCHESTER CENTURY/JM

Abi Conners, goalie: 6-17-1; 5.11 goals-against average; .864 save pct.; 1 shutout.

Annika Torbenson, forward: 11-8 — 19; 5 power-play goals; 1 game-winning goal.

Daelyn Williams, defense: 8-7—15; 4 power-play assists; had a point in 13 of C/JM’s 26 games

ROCHESTER MAYO

Alivia Haakenson, Soph., goalie: 4-8-0; 4.28 goals-against average; .879 save pct.; 31.2 saves/game.

Grace Kober, Fr., goalie: 5-9-0; 4.14 GAA; .876 save pct.; 1 shutout.

Elizabeth Arendt, Sr., forward: 9-10—19; scored 3 game-winning goals

Claire Siems, Soph., forward: 3-16—19; averaged .73 points per game

WINONA HIGH

Aliya Gricius, Fr., goalie: .895 save pct.; 5.51 goals-against average; averaged 47.6 saves and 53.2 shots faced per game; season-high 86 saves vs. Mankato East.

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYAUSTINKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRONRED WING-WELCHWINONA AREACENTURY HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
What to read next
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5735.jpg
Prep
State wrestling notebook: Rochester-area sees plenty of grapplers earn state medals
Saturday was another successful day at Xcel Energy Center for a bunch of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers.
March 06, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6553.jpg
Prep
State wrestling: Chatfield's Grady Schott turns the tables to claim state title
The Chatfield senior trailed 6-1 in the second period before recording a pin to capture his first state wrestling championship.
March 06, 2022 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Prep
The sweet taste of revenge: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust avenges last year's loss to win Class A title
The junior didn't miss his second chance at Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold.
March 06, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Prep
Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 5, 2022
Area wrestlers competed in the Individual State Wrestling Championships Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
March 06, 2022 12:04 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott