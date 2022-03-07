'21-'22 All-Area Girls Hockey Team features good mix of veterans, newcomers

2021-22 POST BULLETIN ALL-AREA GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM

FIRST TEAM

McKENZIE RICH

’21-’22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Forward

The Numbers: 30 goals, 15 assists, 45 points

Of Note: Led the Wildcats in goals (30), points (45), power-play points (12), game-winning goals (4) and penalty minutes. … Averaged 1.73 points per game. … Currently uncommitted, but being recruited by Division I schools. … An elite passer with a quick first step and a heavy shot. … Played just one season at Dodge County, transferring from Shattuck St. Mary’s last summer. … Recorded 49 points in 93 games over two seasons at SSM (2019-21). … Played her first two seasons of varsity hockey at Benilde St. Margaret’s, putting up 29 points in 51 games combined as an eighth-grader and freshman from 2017-19.

• • • • •

Kate Holtz

KATE HOLTZ

AUSTIN

Senior • Forward

The Numbers: 37 goals, 26 assists, 63 points

Of Note: Averaged 2.42 points per game to help the Packers reach the Section 1A championship game. … Scored 7 game-winning goals. … Committed to Northland College in Ashland, Wis. … Her 37 goals and 63 points ranked 15th in the state prior to the state tournament. … Had at least one point in 24 of Austin’s 26 games. … Recorded five hat tricks as a senior, including a pair of four-goal games. … Played one game at goalie as a sophomore. … Finished her five-season high school career with 93 goals and 79 assists for 172 points.

• • • • •

KATIE CUMMINGS

ROCHESTER MAYO

Freshman • Forward

The Numbers: 17 goals, 6 assists, 23 points

Of Note: Led the Spartans in scoring in her first season at Mayo after playing at Lourdes last season as an eighth-grader. … Led the team in goals (17), points (23) and power-play goals (3). … Recorded one hat trick, four multi-goal games and six multi-point games this season. … Scored two game-winning goals.

• • • • •

LYNDI SCHUBERT

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Defense

The Numbers: 8 goals, 15 assists, 23 points

Of Note: Converted to defense after starting the season — and playing most of her career — at forward. … A Dodge County team captain, Schubert is committed to the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. … Finished sixth on the team in scoring and fourth in assists. … Had seven power-play points and six multi-point games. … Was the Wildcats’ leading scorer in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season (9-8—17). … Finished her six-year varsity career with 29 goals and 68 points. … Was sidelined a majority of her sophomore season by a knee injury.

• • • • •

AVERY ENGBRECHT

WINONA HIGH

Soph. • Defense

The Numbers: 4-0 — 4

Of Note: The top player at both ends of the ice on a Winhawks team that struggled to score. … Led the team in goals and points. … Made the USA U16 HP Section 1 Team. … A hard-working player who trains year-round expects to play college hockey. … Multiple opposing coaches deemed her “the player we need to stop” on Winona’s team. … Also a standout softball player for the Winhawks, she drove in the game-winning run in extra innings in a 7-6 win against Mankato West in last spring’s Class AAA state semifinals.

• • • • •

IDA HUBER

DODGE COUNTY

Freshman • Goalie

The Numbers: 12-12-0, 2.69 goals-against average, .895 save pct., 6 shutouts

Of Note: Played all but six periods in goal for the Wildcats in her first season with the program. … Backstopped Rochester Lourdes to the Class A state tournament as an eighth-grader in the 2020-21 season. … Had a season-high 45 saves in a loss to Lakeville South on Jan. 18. … Recorded back-to-back shutouts twice — on Dec. 4 and 9 against Winona and eventual Section 1A champ Albert Lea, then again on Dec. 18 and 21 against Northern Tier and New Prague. … Allowed three goals or less in 16 of 24 games.

Second Team

KYIA RADFORD-GARCIA

AUSTIN HIGH

Soph. • Goalie

Led the Packers to the Section 1A championship game. Had a 15-11-0 record with a 3.00 goals-against average, an .879 save percentage and four shutouts.

• • • • •

NATALIE AHERN

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Forward

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit had 20 goals and 32 total points as a senior. Had nine points in her final five games, and scored four game-winning goals this season.

• • • • •

MEGAN SCHULTZ

AUSTIN HIGH

Senior • Forward

Scored 13 goals and had 31 total points as a senior. Had nine multi-point games in 2021-22 for the Section 1A runner-up Packers.

• • • • •

NORA CARSTENSEN

DODGE COUNTY

Freshman • Forward

A USA Hockey U14 national camp player, she recorded 14 goals and 26 assists as a freshman. Had 14 points in her final eight games this season.

• • • • •

FIONA BARRY

CENTURY/JM

Defense

The defender was the Panthers’ second-leading scorer, and the top-scoring defender in Rochester, with seven goals and 16 points. Had six points in the final five games of the year.

• • • • •

MOLLIE KOCH

DODGE COUNTY

Freshman • Forward

The ninth-grader has a bright future after a 12-goal, 31-point season. Had four power-play goals and three game-winning goals as a freshman.

Honorable Mention

AUSTIN HIGH

• Sarah Wangen, Jr., forward: 15-10—25; 6 multi-point games; 2 game-winning goals

• Isikiyah Hemann, Sr., forward: 8-15—23; averaged .92 points per game

DODGE COUNTY

• Halle Determan, Sr., forward: 7-16—23; averaged .92 points per game; 5 power-play points

RED WING

• Tatum Zylka, Soph., forward: 9-10—19; 3 game-winning goals; Wingers’ leading scorer

ROCHESTER CENTURY/JM

• Abi Conners, goalie: 6-17-1; 5.11 goals-against average; .864 save pct.; 1 shutout.

• Annika Torbenson, forward: 11-8 — 19; 5 power-play goals; 1 game-winning goal.

• Daelyn Williams, defense: 8-7—15; 4 power-play assists; had a point in 13 of C/JM’s 26 games

ROCHESTER MAYO

• Alivia Haakenson, Soph., goalie: 4-8-0; 4.28 goals-against average; .879 save pct.; 31.2 saves/game.

• Grace Kober, Fr., goalie: 5-9-0; 4.14 GAA; .876 save pct.; 1 shutout.

• Elizabeth Arendt, Sr., forward: 9-10—19; scored 3 game-winning goals

• Claire Siems, Soph., forward: 3-16—19; averaged .73 points per game

WINONA HIGH

• Aliya Gricius, Fr., goalie: .895 save pct.; 5.51 goals-against average; averaged 47.6 saves and 53.2 shots faced per game; season-high 86 saves vs. Mankato East.