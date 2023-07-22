3 Rochester prep golfers will be part of festivities during PGA Tour event

ROCHESTER — Avery Meyer has excelled playing against golfers her own age this summer. Next week she will get a chance to test her skills with some of the top golfers in the world as a PGA Tour event comes to the Twin Cities.

Meyer, who just completed her junior year at Mayo High School, is one of three Rochester golfers from the First Tee Program who have been selected to take part in the festivities at the 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Briar Daire and Elizabeth Youngman, who both just completed their junior years at Century, have also been selected to be part of the 3M Open. All three are varsity golfers who were part of the Rochester First Tee Program for youth golfers. They are now assistant coaches for the program.

The 3M Open is an annual PGA Tour event that takes place in Blaine. The 72-hole event runs from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 31.

Meyer will be playing in a Pro-Am Skills Competition at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. She will be paired with one PGA player along with two local celebrities who will compete against other foursomes.

“I’m very excited,” Meyer said. “Not many kids my age get to do this so it’s a big honor.”

Meyer is one of just four First Tee players from Minnesota who will get to play in the skills competition. The event will feature targets being set out on the range and on putting greens and each team will try to accumulate points.

There is plenty of incentive for the winners in the skills competition.

“The team with the most points will get behind the scenes access, so I would (have) behind the scenes access to follow a tour pro,” Meyer said.

Meyer is unsure who she will be paired with for the competition. “I’m just looking forward to whoever I’m paired up with and it’s a big honor,” she said.

Meyer is having a strong summer playing in Minnesota Junior PGA tournaments.

She won events at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester and in Waseca last week while placing runner-up at Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course in Rochester this week.

Daire and Youngman will be ambassadors at the venue. On July 29-30 the duo will help run a long-putt benefit on the first tee as fans can test their skills. 3M will donate money for every putt made by fans attending the event through the Minnesota First Tee chapter.

“I’m honored and it’s going to be cool to be there and feel the energy and to get First Tee’s name out there and help tell people about the program,” Youngman said. “It’s such an honor to represent this amazing program.”

Youngman and Daire will interact with the public during the event.

“I’m very excited and I feel very honored to be able to volunteer and be able to give back to a program that has invested in me so much and has grown me as a golfer,” Daire said.

The trio from Rochester were selected to be part of the 3M Open after they wrote a short essay and were nominated by their chapter.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, kind of a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Youngman said.

First Tee is a national program which Rochester has been involved in since 2000. First Tee is a non-profit organization that is supported by the PGA Tour.

“We use the game of golf to teach kids life skills like courtesy, respect, responsibility, decision-making processes and things like that,” said Skip Hambright, a coach and chairman of the Rochester First Tee chapter.

The Rochester First Tee program features about 340 golfers in 2023. Meyer, Youngman and Daire have been assisting Hambright for the past two seasons.

“I couldn’t run the program without these young people,” Hambright said. “They’re just super, they’re dedicated … and they’re just trying to give back and that’s what our program is all about.”

Hambright said this is the first time anyone from the Rochester First Tee program has been selected to be part of the 3M Open.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to represent our community and the First Tee community as well,” Daire said.