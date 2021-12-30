5 takeaways from the Rotary Classic girls basketball tournament

Here are five thoughts after 14 games at this week's Rotary Classic girls basketball tournament:

1. ROTARY HAS CHANGED

The Rotary tournament is not what it was, years ago. That is bad and good. Gone are the days when there was an actual championship for girls and boys, with some star-studded matchups happening in the finals. Now, there are just two games per team, with the second-day matchups pre-determined. Drama is stripped this way, which isn’t so good. What many appreciate, though, including some sports writers, is that this is no longer a three-day event, which ultimately led to those title matchups. Three straight days of hoops is one day too many. That is especially true for the teams that swing early into the losers bracket. Physical and emotional exhaustion is guaranteed for them.

2. KEEP AN EYE ON ROSEMOUNT

The girls tournament didn’t have any team that suggested it would eventually make a long state tournament run, except possibly Stewartville — though one never knows for sure. But what it did have was a bunch of solid teams, the majority of which will finish above .500. The class of the event was Rosemount, which beats teams inside and outside. The Irish have lost four times this season, but three of those setbacks were to Class AAAA teams ranked among the state’s top 10. Neither of its Rotary foes, Century and Lourdes, came close against the Irish.

3. MEISTER IS A GEM FOR JM

John Marshall senior forward/center Lilly Meister might be the best player to ever wear a Rockets uniform. At a rugged and graceful 6-feet-2, the All-State Meister has the perfect mix of ingredients. That includes a sweet shooting touch, excellent quickness and hands, and a huge competitiveness to her, though it never seems to swing out of control. Meister is bound for Indiana University next year, one of the top women’s basketball programs in the country. The Hoosiers will be as lucky to have her as she’ll be lucky to have them.

4. EFFORT AT A PREMIUM

Anyone who thinks that girls aren’t as competitive and hungry to win as boys must have missed the Mayo versus Byron game on Wednesday night. Man, what a wild, frenetic and bodies-all-over-the-floor game that was. Both sides looked like they were playing as if their next four meals were dependent on the outcome. With Mayo and Byron both quite athletic at a number of positions, and feisty, it was the perfect storm. Mayo won in the end, but Byron didn’t go down without a serious fight.

5. BYRON'S HARVEY HAS ALL THE TOOLS

While players such as JM’s Meister and Katie Hurt, Lake City’s Natalie Bremer, Mayo’s Hannah Hanson, Stewartville’s Haylie Strum and Keeley Steele and Lourdes’ CJ Adamson represented the present in terms of stardom at the Rotary tournament — at least among southeastern Minnesota players — Byron freshman guard Kendra Harvey represented the future. Harvey didn’t have her best game against Mayo with just 15 points (she ran into foul trouble), she dazzled on Tuesday with 26 points against Bloomington Jefferson. Harvey has the game to be a future star. That’s if she’s not considered one already.