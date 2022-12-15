5 things to watch for at this year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament

ROCHESTER — Despite Mother Nature's best efforts, the annual Minnesota Christmas Wrestling Tournament is still on as scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

This year's tournament brings forth many changes, first and foremost the new location. After many years at the UCR Regional Sports Center Fieldhouse, the tournament has been moved to the Mayo Civic Center.

Event organizers Gopher Wrestling Club said the Civic Center is a bigger location and better for the new format, which features 32-person brackets and guarantees each wrestler at least four matches. Each bracket will wrestle out to 24 places per weight class.

As of now, 32 teams are scheduled to take part in the two-day tournament that kicks off with Session I at noon, Friday. Here are some things to watch for at one of the best prep wrestling tournaments across the Midwest.

1. Powerhouses aplenty

Once again, the collective talent expected at this year's tournament is impressive. Sixteen of the 26 Minnesota schools participating are ranked, including top-ranked and defending state champions St. Michael-Albertville (Class AAA) and Simley (Class AA). In fact, Friday and Saturday will see the top-six ranked teams in Class AAA alone according to The Guillotine, with STMA, Stillwater, Waconia, Eden Prairie, Hastings and Apple Valley all in action. In all, nine of the 12 ranked teams in Class AAA plus two more receiving votes, will be at the Civic Center.

Wisconsin powerhouses Kaukauna, Holmen and Luxemburg-Casco are back in Rochester. Kaukauna and Holmen faced each other for the Division I state title last year with the Galloping Ghosts taking home their sixth team title. Kaukauna (20) and L-C (18) have the most state tournament appearances in Wisconsin history.

2. The best of the best

The aforementioned Ghosts are led by three-time state champion and Purdue University commit Greyson Clark. A potential matchup with L-C and Wisconsin Division II state champion Max Ronsman looms. They are two of several state champions in action, including Hastings' Blake Beissel, STMA's Mason Mills and Landon Robideau, Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke, Waconia's Max McEnelly, Eden Prairie's Will Sather, Mound Westonka's Jack Nelson, New Prague's Koy Buesgens and Simley's Gavin Nelson. There are only 14 titles on the line, which should make for some quality matchups.

3. Cole Glazier

Although individual state champions will be bountiful, there are many talented wrestlers who haven't won a state title, but will be in action on Friday and Saturday. That includes Kasson-Mantorville senior and two-time top-three state finisher Cole Glazier. The St. Cloud State University commit is off to a fast start this season, having won an individual title at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational in Iowa and now hopes to add another prestigious tournament title to his list. He already has a chip on his shoulder, after taking second place at last year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

4. Kasson-Mantorville

Glazier leads a K-M squad that is in the midst of a somewhat new era with Ryan Hill taking over for long-time head coach Jamie Heidt, who is now an assistant. So far, it has been all business as usual for the defending Class AA runners-up. The KoMets are ranked fourth in Class AA with seven wrestlers individually ranked by The Guillotine, but this will be a good assessment for a team that does feel like its being overlooked a bit this season. Last year, K-M had two wrestlers bring home a coveted Santa hat with Logan Vaughan and Bennett Berge each winning an individual title.

5. Mayo

Another local squad that looks to pass an early season test, the Spartans have the talent to compete for a Section 1AAA title. That quest started well with a dual victory against defending Section 1AAA champ Northfield last week and a second-place finish in Byron at the Dave Scharberg Memorial. Calder Sheehan is fun to watch as are the Peper brothers — Ethan and Dylan — and young Juan Cobarruvias. All four are ranked in Class AAA in their respective weight classes. Overall, coach Art Trimble has this program at its healthiest state in some time. That should prove true this weekend.