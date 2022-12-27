Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
6 boys basketball players to watch in the Rotary Holiday Classic

The Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament will be chock full of talented players. Here are six to look for in action this week at Mayo Civic Center.

Mayo's Isaiah Hanson
Mayo senior Isaiah Hanson is averaging more than 25 points a game for the Spartans this season. Mayo is off to a 5-0 start.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
December 27, 2022 09:00 AM
Isaiah Hanson, Mayo

The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward is off to a spectacular scoring start for the Spartans. Hanson has scored at least 18 points in all five games for the unbeaten Spartans. He is averaging a lusty 25.2 points per game, including a 32-point performance against Mankato West.

Chatfield, Lourdes boys basketball
Parker Dunham (33) leads Lourdes in scoring this season and has helped the Eagles get off to a 3-3 start.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Parker Dunham, Lourdes

The 6-2 senior guard/forward has stepped up his game this season for the 3-3 Eagles. Dunham has been able to get inside to score, but can also hit shots from the outside. He leads the Eagles in scoring and has a season-high of 21 points against Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA.

Lake City, Stewartville boys basketball
Hunter Lorenson is averaging 19.5 points per game for Lake City this season and the Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hunter Lorenson, Lake City

The 5-10 junior is not only a playmaking point guard, but he also leads the state-ranked Tigers in scoring. Lorenson, who has the ability to slash inside, is averaging 19.5 points per game and he also leads Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, in assists.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Aeron Stevens (12) is averaging more than 20 points per game this season and has helped P-E-M earn a No. 7 ranking in the state in Class AA.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Aeron Stevens, P-E-M

The 6-foot-7 Stevens is an elite inside scoring force who can also shoot from the outside. Stevens excels in the paint, however, for Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA. He is averaging more than 20 points per game for the 2-2 Bulldogs, with a season high of 30 points.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters, left, has picked up where he left off last season for the Bulldogs. The senior guard/forward is averaging more than 20 points per game for P-E-M.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kaiden Peters, P-E-M

The 6-foot-3 Peters combines with Stevens to give the Bulldogs a stellar 1-2 scoring punch. Like Stevens, Peters is averaging more than 20 points per game for state-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville, including one contest with 33 points. He missed a game to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game.

Lake City's Ryan Heise drives.jpg
Lake City's Ryan Heise has increased his scoring by about seven points per game over a year ago. The 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 16.8 points per game for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA.
Contributed photo

Ryan Heise, Lake City

The 6-9 Heise has taken a big step from a year ago. The guard/forward is averaging 16.8 points per game for the 6-0 Tigers, nearly seven points better than his average a year ago. He shoots better than 40% from 3-point range and has blocked seven shots in a game this season.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
