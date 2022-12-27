6 boys basketball players to watch in the Rotary Holiday Classic
The Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament will be chock full of talented players. Here are six to look for in action this week at Mayo Civic Center.
Isaiah Hanson, Mayo
The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward is off to a spectacular scoring start for the Spartans. Hanson has scored at least 18 points in all five games for the unbeaten Spartans. He is averaging a lusty 25.2 points per game, including a 32-point performance against Mankato West.
Parker Dunham, Lourdes
The 6-2 senior guard/forward has stepped up his game this season for the 3-3 Eagles. Dunham has been able to get inside to score, but can also hit shots from the outside. He leads the Eagles in scoring and has a season-high of 21 points against Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
Hunter Lorenson, Lake City
The 5-10 junior is not only a playmaking point guard, but he also leads the state-ranked Tigers in scoring. Lorenson, who has the ability to slash inside, is averaging 19.5 points per game and he also leads Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, in assists.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aeron Stevens, P-E-M
The 6-foot-7 Stevens is an elite inside scoring force who can also shoot from the outside. Stevens excels in the paint, however, for Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA. He is averaging more than 20 points per game for the 2-2 Bulldogs, with a season high of 30 points.
Kaiden Peters, P-E-M
The 6-foot-3 Peters combines with Stevens to give the Bulldogs a stellar 1-2 scoring punch. Like Stevens, Peters is averaging more than 20 points per game for state-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville, including one contest with 33 points. He missed a game to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game.
Ryan Heise, Lake City
The 6-9 Heise has taken a big step from a year ago. The guard/forward is averaging 16.8 points per game for the 6-0 Tigers, nearly seven points better than his average a year ago. He shoots better than 40% from 3-point range and has blocked seven shots in a game this season.