6 boys basketball players to watch in the Rotary Holiday Classic

Isaiah Hanson, Mayo

The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward is off to a spectacular scoring start for the Spartans. Hanson has scored at least 18 points in all five games for the unbeaten Spartans. He is averaging a lusty 25.2 points per game, including a 32-point performance against Mankato West.

Parker Dunham (33) leads Lourdes in scoring this season and has helped the Eagles get off to a 3-3 start. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Parker Dunham, Lourdes

The 6-2 senior guard/forward has stepped up his game this season for the 3-3 Eagles. Dunham has been able to get inside to score, but can also hit shots from the outside. He leads the Eagles in scoring and has a season-high of 21 points against Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA.

Hunter Lorenson is averaging 19.5 points per game for Lake City this season and the Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hunter Lorenson, Lake City

The 5-10 junior is not only a playmaking point guard, but he also leads the state-ranked Tigers in scoring. Lorenson, who has the ability to slash inside, is averaging 19.5 points per game and he also leads Lake City, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, in assists.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Aeron Stevens (12) is averaging more than 20 points per game this season and has helped P-E-M earn a No. 7 ranking in the state in Class AA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Aeron Stevens, P-E-M

The 6-foot-7 Stevens is an elite inside scoring force who can also shoot from the outside. Stevens excels in the paint, however, for Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA. He is averaging more than 20 points per game for the 2-2 Bulldogs, with a season high of 30 points.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters, left, has picked up where he left off last season for the Bulldogs. The senior guard/forward is averaging more than 20 points per game for P-E-M. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kaiden Peters, P-E-M

The 6-foot-3 Peters combines with Stevens to give the Bulldogs a stellar 1-2 scoring punch. Like Stevens, Peters is averaging more than 20 points per game for state-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville, including one contest with 33 points. He missed a game to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game.

Lake City's Ryan Heise has increased his scoring by about seven points per game over a year ago. The 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 16.8 points per game for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. Contributed photo

Ryan Heise, Lake City

The 6-9 Heise has taken a big step from a year ago. The guard/forward is averaging 16.8 points per game for the 6-0 Tigers, nearly seven points better than his average a year ago. He shoots better than 40% from 3-point range and has blocked seven shots in a game this season.