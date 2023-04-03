6 boys tennis players to watch in southeastern Minnesota in 2023

Tej Bhagra

Mayo freshman

Bhagra, just a freshman, was the best player in southeastern Minnesota last season and he’s even better now. Bhagra, fast, quick, confident and skilled, teamed with Spencer Busch to finish second in doubles at the Class AA state meet a year ago. Expect him to stick with singles throughout this season where he is considered a top-five player in the state.

Lourdes' Marjan Veldic reacts during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship against Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Marjan Veldic

Lourdes, senior

Veldic has the biggest serve in the Rochester area. A big guy at about 6-foot-4 and strong, Veldic was the top-ranked Class A player in the state last year in singles. The senior reached the state tournament where he fell in the semifinals, then finished third. Slightly more consistent ground strokes is the next step for the Lourdes star.

Mayo’s Philip Wisniewski returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles Section 1AA boys tennis team championship match against Century on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Mayo High School. Wisniewski teamed with Ben Erickson on Wednesday to give the Spartans their lone win against No. 1-ranked Wayzata in the state semifinals at Prior Lake High School. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Phil Wisniewski

Mayo senior

An excellent forehand is Wisniewski’s best weapon. The senior is an extremely composed player and has worked hard on his volleys in the last year. He teamed with Ben Erickson to make it into the state individual tournament in doubles last year. Wisniewski will play either No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles for Mayo.

Ben Erickson, right, and doubles teammate Philip Wisniewski cheer after winning a point during a No. 2 doubles Section 1AA boys tennis team championship match against Century on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ben Erickson

Mayo senior

Erickson, who is expected to play No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles for Mayo, leans most heavily on an excellent backhand. He’s also got some variety to his game and isn’t afraid to come to the net. Erickson teamed with Phil Wisniewski to make it to the state individual tournament in doubles last year.

Kian Rehfeldt

Century junior

Rehfeldt has a booming serve, great hands and is a shot maker. He played No. 4 singles in the Section 1AA championship last season. A bit more consistency from the junior in finishing volleys would take him to another level. He’ll play any of the first three singles spots or No. 1 doubles for Century.

Century’s Prabhav Kaginele serves during a No. 1 doubles Section 1AA boys tennis team championship match against Mayo on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Prabhav Kaginele

Century senior

This might be the people’s choice. Many are enamored with Kaginele’s energy and fight. The senior has strong groundstrokes from either side. Like teammate Rehfeldt, he’ll play any of the first three singles spots or No. 1 doubles for Century.

