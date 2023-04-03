6 boys tennis players to watch in southeastern Minnesota in 2023
Mayo freshman Tej Bhagra is among six Rochester players who all have big tennis games.
Tej Bhagra
Mayo freshman
Bhagra, just a freshman, was the best player in southeastern Minnesota last season and he’s even better now. Bhagra, fast, quick, confident and skilled, teamed with Spencer Busch to finish second in doubles at the Class AA state meet a year ago. Expect him to stick with singles throughout this season where he is considered a top-five player in the state.
Marjan Veldic
Lourdes, senior
Veldic has the biggest serve in the Rochester area. A big guy at about 6-foot-4 and strong, Veldic was the top-ranked Class A player in the state last year in singles. The senior reached the state tournament where he fell in the semifinals, then finished third. Slightly more consistent ground strokes is the next step for the Lourdes star.
ADVERTISEMENT
Phil Wisniewski
Mayo senior
An excellent forehand is Wisniewski’s best weapon. The senior is an extremely composed player and has worked hard on his volleys in the last year. He teamed with Ben Erickson to make it into the state individual tournament in doubles last year. Wisniewski will play either No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles for Mayo.
Ben Erickson
Mayo senior
Erickson, who is expected to play No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles for Mayo, leans most heavily on an excellent backhand. He’s also got some variety to his game and isn’t afraid to come to the net. Erickson teamed with Phil Wisniewski to make it to the state individual tournament in doubles last year.
Kian Rehfeldt
Century junior
Rehfeldt has a booming serve, great hands and is a shot maker. He played No. 4 singles in the Section 1AA championship last season. A bit more consistency from the junior in finishing volleys would take him to another level. He’ll play any of the first three singles spots or No. 1 doubles for Century.
Prabhav Kaginele
Century senior
This might be the people’s choice. Many are enamored with Kaginele’s energy and fight. The senior has strong groundstrokes from either side. Like teammate Rehfeldt, he’ll play any of the first three singles spots or No. 1 doubles for Century.
ADVERTISEMENT