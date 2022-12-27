6 girls basketball players to watch in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic
Stewartville's Haylie Strum is one of the top two-way players in southeastern Minnesota, excelling at both ends of the floor.
Haylie Strum, Stewartville
Strum is among the top players in southeastern Minnesota and was honorable-mention All-State last year. She is equally strong on offense and defense. The senior is averaging 16 points per game this year as well as 3 assists and 4 steals. She's shooting 36% on 3-pointers.
Hannah Hanson, Mayo
Hanson might be the best female all-around athlete (elite in basketball, volleyball, track and field) in southeastern Minnesota. She is putting up great numbers once again on the basketball floor, averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and shooting 50% on two-points shots. That has gone a long way toward making Mayo formidable again.
Ella Hopkins, Lourdes
The fourth-year varsity player is having her best year yet, averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field. She helped Lourdes just miss against No. 4-ranked Goodhue and beat powerhouse Caledonia.
Kendra Harvey, Byron
Harvey is considered one of the more rising sophomore guards in the state. A second-year starter, the 5-foot-9 guard is averaging 18.6 points, 3.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and a whopping 5 steals per game. Harvey hasn’t yet gotten into a great shooting rhythm, but she figures to soon.
Taylor Clarey, Century
Clarey’s speciality is 3-point shooting and she is also a heck of a defender where she uses her quickness and speed. Clarey, who has been the focus of opposing defenses, is averaging 13 points per game. The junior also averages nearly 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists.
Jordyn Schmittdiel, White Bear Lake
Schmittdiel is the No. 1 player on a Bears team that was 8-1 as of Wednesday, Dec. 21. The 6-foot junior forward is averaging 16.2 points per game. White Bear Lake’s only loss has come against No. 6-ranked Wayzata (73-44).