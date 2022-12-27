Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
6 girls basketball players to watch in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic

Stewartville's Haylie Strum is one of the top two-way players in southeastern Minnesota, excelling at both ends of the floor.

Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) controls the ball while defended by Byron’s Kendra Harvey (24) during a girls basketball game on Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 27, 2022 05:00 PM
Haylie Strum, Stewartville

Strum is among the top players in southeastern Minnesota and was honorable-mention All-State last year. She is equally strong on offense and defense. The senior is averaging 16 points per game this year as well as 3 assists and 4 steals. She's shooting 36% on 3-pointers.

Mayo, Winona girls basketball
Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (1) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Winona on Dec. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hannah Hanson, Mayo

Hanson might be the best female all-around athlete (elite in basketball, volleyball, track and field) in southeastern Minnesota. She is putting up great numbers once again on the basketball floor, averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and shooting 50% on two-points shots. That has gone a long way toward making Mayo formidable again.

Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) goes up for a shot during a state Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Ella Hopkins, Lourdes

The fourth-year varsity player is having her best year yet, averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field. She helped Lourdes just miss against No. 4-ranked Goodhue and beat powerhouse Caledonia.

20211202-LAKE-CITY-BYRON-GIRLS-BASKETBALL-362.jpg
Lake City's Ella Matzke (14) is defended by Byron's Kendra Harvey (24) during a girls basketball game on Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kendra Harvey, Byron

Harvey is considered one of the more rising sophomore guards in the state. A second-year starter, the 5-foot-9 guard is averaging 18.6 points, 3.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and a whopping 5 steals per game. Harvey hasn’t yet gotten into a great shooting rhythm, but she figures to soon.

Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Taylor Clarey (1) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Red Wing on Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Taylor Clarey, Century

Clarey’s speciality is 3-point shooting and she is also a heck of a defender where she uses her quickness and speed. Clarey, who has been the focus of opposing defenses, is averaging 13 points per game. The junior also averages nearly 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists.

Jordyn Schmittdiel, White Bear Lake

Schmittdiel is the No. 1 player on a Bears team that was 8-1 as of Wednesday, Dec. 21. The 6-foot junior forward is averaging 16.2 points per game. White Bear Lake’s only loss has come against No. 6-ranked Wayzata (73-44).

