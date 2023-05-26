7 players to watch in the Section 1AAAA and 1AAA baseball playoffs

ROCHESTER — The Section 1AAAA and Section 1AAA baseball tournaments are set to begin and each section is loaded with talented players.

Both of the tournaments are double elimination. Mayo is the top seed in Section 1AAAA and Northfield is the No. 1 seed in 1AAA.

Here are some of the top players in each of the two sections to keep an eye on during tournament play.

SECTION 1AAAA

Ian Regal, Mayo

The senior left-hander bound for the University of Nebraska has been an elite hitter and pitcher for the Spartans. Regal has 27 RBIs, 12 more than any other Mayo player, while hitting .368 with eight doubles, four homers and 14 runs scored. He is also the top starting pitcher for the Spartans with a 5-1 record, 2.54 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 30 ⅓ innings.

Ryan Ohm, Century

The senior right-hander has been the top pitcher and hitter for the Panthers. Ohm, who will start his college baseball career at Iowa Central Community College, is 2-1 on the mound with a 1.47 ERA. He has struck out 25 while allowing just five walks. At the plate, he is batting .373 with three doubles and 17 runs scored.

Nolan Wayne, John Marshall

The sophomore infielder has had a breakout year and emerged as the top hitter for the Rockets. He is batting .397 (25-for-63) and puts the ball in play with just four strikeouts. He has three doubles, five RBIs, 13 runs and four stolen bases with an on-base percentage of .449.

SECTION 1AAA

Kaelin Huebert, Byron

The senior outfielder helped the Bears lead Section 1AAA in scoring at 8.6 runs per game. The left-handed hitter paces the team with 23 RBIs, including a pair of three-RBI games against Austin and Winona at the end of the year. He is batting .448 with 19 runs scored.

Owen Sikkink, Stewartville

The center fielder has been a spark plug for the Stewartville offense. He is batting a lusty .481 and creates havoc when on the bases. He also leads the Tigers with 24 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. He has 10 RBIs and four doubles and five triples.

Abe Reinitz, Red Wing

The first baseman has had a big impact hitting out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order. The Wingers have had nice balance on offense during the season. But Reinitz has been a consistent force as he leads the team with a .347 average and 21 RBIs.

Nick Robertson, Austin

The senior has excelled at the plate and on the mound for the fifth-seeded Packers. Robertson leads the team in hitting (.426), OPS (1.130), RBIs (15) and runs scored (17). He has also been the team’s top starting pitcher with a 3-4 record, 2.71 EA and 27 strikeouts in 31 innings.

