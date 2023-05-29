9 athletes to watch in boys section track and field meets

The Section One track meets in Class AAA, AA and A happen this week, with the top two place winners in each meet advancing to state and athletes also eligible to qualify by standard.

Here is a look at nine athletes to watch in those meets.

SECTION 1AAA

Nathan Nelson, Century

Nelson isn’t just the favorite to win the Section 1AAA pole vault title, he’s predicted to claim the state title in the event. Nelson finished second at state last year with his 15-feet clearance. This season, he’s already gone 15-7, doing that Thursday in the Big Nine Conference meet.

Michael Nicometo, John Marshall

The John Marshall senior has a heck of track record. A year ago, he was third at state in the 200 with a blazing time of 21.23. It’s tough to get a read on Nicometo this season, though, simply because he’s barely competed due to a hip problem. He seems to finally be rounding back into shape and ran for the first time one week ago, then ran again on Thursday in the Big Nine Conference meet. A year ago, Nicometo was first in the 100 at the section meet and second in the 200.

Carter Holcomb, Mayo

Holcomb is known best for his football prowess, as one of the top receivers in the state. But he is also a top track-and-field guy. The junior ranks first in Section 1AAA in the 110 hurdles with his 14.84 time. He’s third in the 300 hurdles (40.34). Holcomb is also second in the long jump (21-9 1/2), behind Owatonna’s Justin Gleason (23-7).

Stewartville High School's Carter Anderson on an attempt to break his record during the Class AA state track and field finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1AA

Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing

The junior wasn’t on many track-and-field radars when the season started. But he sure is now. Lamkin has Section 1AA’s best marks in the 100 (10.79) and the 200 (21.97). He’s also third in the 400 (50.91). Nobody in the section is even close to him in the 100 and 200.

Tor Lunaas, Stewartville

This is a deluxe thrower who’s earned everything he’s gotten. Lunaas, the ultimate workout warrior, has upped his game a bunch since making it to state in the shot put and the discus last year. The chiseled senior has thrown the discus a Class AA-best 174-feet-4 this season. He’s also by far his section’s best in the shot put (54-10 1/2).

Carter Anderson, Stewartville

Anderson came out of nowhere to win the state high jump title last year. He’d entered the meet with a 6-2 qualifying jump, then proceeded to clear a winning 6-6 at state. The junior has gone 6-6 again this season, which is 2 inches better than anyone else in Section 1AA.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylek competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the state Class A track and field finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1A

Chris Hilton, St. Charles

This is one of the top sophomores in the state. Hilton has recorded by far the best hurdles times in Section 1A (14.90 in the 110s, 40.52 in the 300s), and has the third-best distance in the triple jump (41-feet-7). Hilton’s 14.90 110s time also ranks him first in all of Class A. His 40.52 300s time ranks third.

Sam Knox, Pine Island

Knox keeps climbing the pole vault ladder. It wasn’t long ago that his top height in the pole vault was 13-feet-6. Then, on Wednesday, May 24, he served notice of how serious he is about the event by clearing 14-6. That is tops in all of Class A. Pine Island has a history with pole vaulters. A year ago, Pine Island 2022 graduate Jarod White set the state record in the event by clearing 16-9 in a summer meet in Michigan.

RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

As of now, Sylak is the second-best 200 runner in all of Class A with his time of 22.35. Sylak, who made a name for himself last year by placing third and fifth at state in the 200 and 100, respectively, has the second-best 100 time in Section 1A (11.05). That ranks behind Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Josh Beardmore (10.98).

