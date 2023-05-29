9 athletes to watch in girls section track and field meets

The Section One track meets in Class AAA, AA and A happen this week, with the top two place winners in each meet advancing to state and athletes also eligible to qualify by standard.

Here is a look at nine athletes to watch in those section meets.

Mayo's Hannah Hanson, center, leads the pack in the 100-meter hurdles during the Rochester All-City Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1AAA

Hannah Hanson, Mayo

Hanson is among the state’s best in two events, the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. The Mayo senior will be the favorite in both events in the section meet. She’s run the 100 hurdles in 14.73, which is a full second better than anybody else in Section 1AAA. Her 45.57 time in the 300s is also easily best. Hanson is one of the top all-around athletes Mayo has ever had and will also compete in the triple jump where she’s cleared 34-feet-8 1/4.

Madison Habberstad, Century

This is another athlete who’ll be favored in two individual events in the section meet, the long jump and the pole vault. Habberstad has cleared 17-8 3/4 in the long jump and 11-0 in the pole vault. The senior is also a key contributor to Century’s elite 4x100 relay team, which is a state defending champion.

Abigail Tri, John Marshall

Just an eighth-grader, Tri is a threat to win both the 3,200 and 1,600 at the section meet. She’s covered the 3,200 in 11:05.53 and the 1,600 in 5:13.40. Tri reached the state meet last year in the 3,200 where she finished 14th. Tri was the section champion a year ago in the 3,200, in 11:22.10.

Byron High School's Paige Halder takes off from the block in the girls 400 during the Class AA state track and field finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1AA

Paige Halder, Byron

One of the top all-around athletes in the area, Halder is a force to be reckoned with in the 400 and the high jump. She ranks No. 1 in both of those events out of Section 1AA. She’s gone 58.22 in the 400 and cleared 5-feet-4 in the high jump. Halder is also a key piece on a standout Byron 4x400 relay team.

Haylie Strum, Stewartville

The Post Bulletin’s All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year can also run a little bit. It’ll be interesting to see which events Strum chooses for the section meet. The 300 hurdles is a lock as her 44.25 is the best in all of Class AA. She’s also recently discovered that she's among the section’s best in the 100 hurdles and the open 200, as well as being crucial to some Tigers relays.

Adriana Brenengen, Winona

The Winhawks sophomore could win as many as three individual events in the section meet. She is ranked first in the 100 (12.53) and the 200 (25.74), and is just behind Byron’s Halder in the 400 (58.79). Brenengen also runs the anchor leg on Winona’s top-ranked 4x200 team (1:48.66).

Blooming Prairie's high jumper Annaka Forsberg stands for a portrait ahead of the Section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1A

Anika Reiland, GMLOKS

It’s easy to identify the top track athlete in Section 1A. That is Reiland, GMLOKS’ superstar sprinter. Reiland’s 12.16 time in the 100 ranks first in Class A and is fifth overall in the entire state, considering all classes. Reiland has also been timed in 25.65 in the 200 and 59.28 in the 400, both tops in Section 1A.

Chantle Reiland, GMLOKS

If it weren’t for her cousin, Anika Reiland, GMLOKS sophomore Chantle Reiland would be the No. 1 runner in Section 1A. Chantle has been clocked in 12.53 in the 100 and 25.65 in the 200, both times just a shade below Anika. Chantle and Anika also help make GMLOKS the 4x200 relay team to beat, just ahead of a standout Lourdes team.

Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie

The junior is a jumping sensation. Forsberg is the defending state champion in the high jump, when she cleared 5-feet-6. Forsberg is even better this year with a top height of 5-8. She is also one of the favorites in the triple jump in Section 1A. She has gone 35-8 1/4, which is narrowly behind Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Vanessa Schmidt’s mark of 35-8 1/2.

