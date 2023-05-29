99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

9 athletes to watch in girls section track and field meets

Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
GMLOKS' Anika Reiland (center) and Chantle Reiland (right) run in the girls 100-meter dash during the Section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The pair finished first and second with respective times of 12.90 and 13.03.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 11:00 AM

The Section One track meets in Class AAA, AA and A happen this week, with the top two place winners in each meet advancing to state and athletes also eligible to qualify by standard.

Here is a look at nine athletes to watch in those section meets.

Find more news important to you

Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Mayo's Hannah Hanson, center, leads the pack in the 100-meter hurdles during the Rochester All-City Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1AAA

Hannah Hanson, Mayo

Hanson is among the state’s best in two events, the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. The Mayo senior will be the favorite in both events in the section meet. She’s run the 100 hurdles in 14.73, which is a full second better than anybody else in Section 1AAA. Her 45.57 time in the 300s is also easily best. Hanson is one of the top all-around athletes Mayo has ever had and will also compete in the triple jump where she’s cleared 34-feet-8 1/4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison Habberstad, Century

This is another athlete who’ll be favored in two individual events in the section meet, the long jump and the pole vault. Habberstad has cleared 17-8 3/4 in the long jump and 11-0 in the pole vault. The senior is also a key contributor to Century’s elite 4x100 relay team, which is a state defending champion.

Abigail Tri, John Marshall

Just an eighth-grader, Tri is a threat to win both the 3,200 and 1,600 at the section meet. She’s covered the 3,200 in 11:05.53 and the 1,600 in 5:13.40. Tri reached the state meet last year in the 3,200 where she finished 14th. Tri was the section champion a year ago in the 3,200, in 11:22.10.

Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Byron High School's Paige Halder takes off from the block in the girls 400 during the Class AA state track and field finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1AA

Paige Halder, Byron

One of the top all-around athletes in the area, Halder is a force to be reckoned with in the 400 and the high jump. She ranks No. 1 in both of those events out of Section 1AA. She’s gone 58.22 in the 400 and cleared 5-feet-4 in the high jump. Halder is also a key piece on a standout Byron 4x400 relay team.

Haylie Strum, Stewartville

The Post Bulletin’s All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year can also run a little bit. It’ll be interesting to see which events Strum chooses for the section meet. The 300 hurdles is a lock as her 44.25 is the best in all of Class AA. She’s also recently discovered that she's among the section’s best in the 100 hurdles and the open 200, as well as being crucial to some Tigers relays.

Adriana Brenengen, Winona

The Winhawks sophomore could win as many as three individual events in the section meet. She is ranked first in the 100 (12.53) and the 200 (25.74), and is just behind Byron’s Halder in the 400 (58.79). Brenengen also runs the anchor leg on Winona’s top-ranked 4x200 team (1:48.66).

Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Blooming Prairie's high jumper Annaka Forsberg stands for a portrait ahead of the Section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1A

Anika Reiland, GMLOKS

It’s easy to identify the top track athlete in Section 1A. That is Reiland, GMLOKS’ superstar sprinter. Reiland’s 12.16 time in the 100 ranks first in Class A and is fifth overall in the entire state, considering all classes. Reiland has also been timed in 25.65 in the 200 and 59.28 in the 400, both tops in Section 1A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chantle Reiland, GMLOKS

If it weren’t for her cousin, Anika Reiland, GMLOKS sophomore Chantle Reiland would be the No. 1 runner in Section 1A. Chantle has been clocked in 12.53 in the 100 and 25.65 in the 200, both times just a shade below Anika. Chantle and Anika also help make GMLOKS the 4x200 relay team to beat, just ahead of a standout Lourdes team.

Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie

The junior is a jumping sensation. Forsberg is the defending state champion in the high jump, when she cleared 5-feet-6. Forsberg is even better this year with a top height of 5-8. She is also one of the favorites in the triple jump in Section 1A. She has gone 35-8 1/4, which is narrowly behind Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Vanessa Schmidt’s mark of 35-8 1/2.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
A dozen girls golfers to watch in Section 1 meets this week
May 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Section 1 baseball pairings and results
May 27, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Street Mural Painting
Local
How great is thou art? Answer Man knows
May 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
IMG_3863.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
A trio of open mics open up opportunities for performers in Rochester
May 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Dale Martinson Retiring
Local
Dale Martinson ready to invest in personal time after years of watching over Rochester's books
May 29, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen