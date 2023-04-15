9 girls, 9 boys high school golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '23

A look at nine boys and nine girls high school golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota this spring.

BOYS

• Isaac Ahn, So., Mayo: Finished fifth in the Section 1AAA meet as a freshman, shooting back-to-back rounds of 73. … Played two more outstanding rounds at the Class AAA state meet, an opening-round 71 and a final-round 76 for a total of 147 and a 10th-place finish. He was tied for third after the first round, one of just seven golfers to break par in the opening round. … Placed third in the Big Nine meet (77). … Had a 74.0 postseason scoring average. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Shawn Erickson, Sr., Century: The Panthers’ senior was outstanding in big meets a year ago. … Tied for eighth place at the Rochester All-City Invitational with a round of 77. … Averaged 79.7 over three postseason rounds. … Tied for 15th place at the Section 1AAA meet, shooting 77-78—155. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

• Jake Fishbaugher, Sr., Fillmore Central: Fishbaugher has been one of the Falcons top golfers for the past few seasons. … The Three Rivers Conference championship medalist last spring, shooting a 2-under par 70. … The Section 1A medalist, as well, with rounds of 77-79—156. … Qualified for the Class A state meet, where he tied for eighth place (81-74—155). … Section 1A’s best finisher at state. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Caleb Jannsen, Jr., Stewartville: Caleb is one of two Tigers who qualified for the Class AA state meet last spring, along with his brother Cole, who was a senior. … Caleb tied for 62nd place at state (84-84—168). … Placed fourth in the Section 1AA meet with two outstanding rounds (79-74—153). … Runner-up at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (75). …Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

• Ryan Nutter, So., La Crescent-Hokah: As just a freshman, Nutter tied for 13th place at the Class AA state meet (78-75—153). … Tied with PIZM’s Anders Larson as the runner-up at the Section 1AA meet (77-69—146). … Placed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference championships (77). … Averaged an outstanding 75.2 score per 18 holes in his five postseason rounds. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Alex Olson, Sr., Lourdes: Olson qualified for the Class AA state meet last spring by winning a two-hole playoff at the Section 1AA meet. … He tied for seventh place at the section meet (83-78—161). … Finished tied for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79). … Finished fourth in the Rochester All-City Invitational (76). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

Lourdes' Colton Rich tees off during an All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Colton Rich, So., Lourdes: Won Section 1AA medalist honors (73-72—145) as just a freshman last spring. … Tied for 10th in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (81). … Finished tied for 26th at Class AA state meet (84-74—158). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Joseph Scripture, Sr., PIZM: One of two PIZM golfers to finish in the top 10 at the Class AA state meet last spring, placing ninth (77-74—151) to help the Wildcats win their first state championship. … Made a crucial birdie putt on his 36th and final hole of the state meet to essentially seal the Wildcats’ state title. … Tied for fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

• Michael Scripture, Sr., PIZM: Helped the Wildcats win a second consecutive Section 1AA championship and return to the Class AA state meet. … Tied for 33rd (79-81—160) at state, as PIZM won its first-ever state championship. … Medalist at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (74). … Tied for fourth place at the Section 1AA meet (78-75—153). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

GIRLS

Lake City's Emma Berge tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Emma Berge, Sr., Lake City: The Minnesota State University, Mankato, commit is a leader for the Tigers, who won another section championship last season and won their second consecutive Class AA state championship. … She had a postseason scoring average of 83.0 as a junior. … Section 1AA individual runner-up (86-83—169). … Tied for 11th at the state meet (84-39—123) with teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen. … Finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (84). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Calie Dockter, Jr., Byron: Dockter missed more than a month of the regular season with a severe back injury. … Physical therapy and perseverance helped her return for the Section 1AA meet, where she finished sixth overall (88-90—178) and qualified for the Class AA state meet. … Placed 37th at state (90-48—138), which was reduced to 27 holes due to rain and lightning. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

• Courtney Hershberger, Sr., Fillmore Central: As a junior, Hershberger placed third in the Three Rivers Conference meet (89). … She was the Section 1A medalist, shooting rounds of 90-91—181. … Placed third in the Class A state meet (91-82—173). … Led the Falcons to the Section 1A team championship and fourth place in the state. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Marin Keller, Jr., Winona: Finished 11th in the Big Nine Conference meet (87) as a sophomore last season, just one stroke out of the top 10. … Placed eighth in the Section 1AAA meet (91-88—179). … Narrowly missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet; she was two places and four strokes away from a state-meet berth. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

• Ella Matzke, Jr., Lake City: A key member of the Tigers’ repeat Section 1AA and Class AA state championship teams in 2022. … Matzke averaged 81.0 in five postseason rounds last spring. … She had an outstanding state meet, finishing as the Class AA individual state runner-up (79-38—117). … The Hiawatha Valley League runner-up (80). … Placed third in Section 1AA (88-82—170). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Chloe Morem, Sr., Fillmore Central: One of the Falcons’ top two golfers all of last season, along with Courtney Hershberger. … Morem was the runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference meet (87) behind only Lily Sullivan of St. Charles. … Runner-up at the Section 1A meet (89-94—193) behind only Hershberger. … Helped Fillmore Central win the Section 1A team championship and place fourth at the Class A state meet. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.

St. Charles’ Lily Sullivan chips the ball during a Three Rivers Conference boys and girls golf championship meet on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

• Lily Sullivan, Jr., St. Charles: Finished 11th in the Section 1AA meet (91-95—186). … Missed qualifying for the Class AA state meet by just one place, and two strokes. … The Three Rivers Conference meet medalist (82). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Ailani Thiravong, 8th, Austin: Placed fifth in the Big Nine Conference meet (80) and 10th in the Section 1AAA meet (97-84—181) in her first season of varsity golf. … Missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet by three places, and six strokes. … Consistently shot in the 80s, with at least six rounds under 90 this spring. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

• Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Jr., Lake City: Hiawatha Valley League medalist (78). … Section 1AA medalist (78-77—155) by 14 shots. … Placed 11th at rain-shortened Class AA state meet (82-41—123). … Led Lake City to its second consecutive Class AA team state championship. … Averaged score of 39.6 per 9 holes in postseason. … Had a 74.0 average in four HVL regular-season meets. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.