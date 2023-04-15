9 girls, 9 boys high school golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '23
All 18 golfers listed in this year's Players to Watch were members of the inaugural Post Bulletin All-Area Golf teams last season.
A look at nine boys and nine girls high school golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota this spring.
BOYS
• Isaac Ahn, So., Mayo: Finished fifth in the Section 1AAA meet as a freshman, shooting back-to-back rounds of 73. … Played two more outstanding rounds at the Class AAA state meet, an opening-round 71 and a final-round 76 for a total of 147 and a 10th-place finish. He was tied for third after the first round, one of just seven golfers to break par in the opening round. … Placed third in the Big Nine meet (77). … Had a 74.0 postseason scoring average. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Shawn Erickson, Sr., Century: The Panthers’ senior was outstanding in big meets a year ago. … Tied for eighth place at the Rochester All-City Invitational with a round of 77. … Averaged 79.7 over three postseason rounds. … Tied for 15th place at the Section 1AAA meet, shooting 77-78—155. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Jake Fishbaugher, Sr., Fillmore Central: Fishbaugher has been one of the Falcons top golfers for the past few seasons. … The Three Rivers Conference championship medalist last spring, shooting a 2-under par 70. … The Section 1A medalist, as well, with rounds of 77-79—156. … Qualified for the Class A state meet, where he tied for eighth place (81-74—155). … Section 1A’s best finisher at state. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Caleb Jannsen, Jr., Stewartville: Caleb is one of two Tigers who qualified for the Class AA state meet last spring, along with his brother Cole, who was a senior. … Caleb tied for 62nd place at state (84-84—168). … Placed fourth in the Section 1AA meet with two outstanding rounds (79-74—153). … Runner-up at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (75). …Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Ryan Nutter, So., La Crescent-Hokah: As just a freshman, Nutter tied for 13th place at the Class AA state meet (78-75—153). … Tied with PIZM’s Anders Larson as the runner-up at the Section 1AA meet (77-69—146). … Placed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference championships (77). … Averaged an outstanding 75.2 score per 18 holes in his five postseason rounds. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Alex Olson, Sr., Lourdes: Olson qualified for the Class AA state meet last spring by winning a two-hole playoff at the Section 1AA meet. … He tied for seventh place at the section meet (83-78—161). … Finished tied for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79). … Finished fourth in the Rochester All-City Invitational (76). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Colton Rich, So., Lourdes: Won Section 1AA medalist honors (73-72—145) as just a freshman last spring. … Tied for 10th in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (81). … Finished tied for 26th at Class AA state meet (84-74—158). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Joseph Scripture, Sr., PIZM: One of two PIZM golfers to finish in the top 10 at the Class AA state meet last spring, placing ninth (77-74—151) to help the Wildcats win their first state championship. … Made a crucial birdie putt on his 36th and final hole of the state meet to essentially seal the Wildcats’ state title. … Tied for fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Michael Scripture, Sr., PIZM: Helped the Wildcats win a second consecutive Section 1AA championship and return to the Class AA state meet. … Tied for 33rd (79-81—160) at state, as PIZM won its first-ever state championship. … Medalist at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (74). … Tied for fourth place at the Section 1AA meet (78-75—153). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
GIRLS
• Emma Berge, Sr., Lake City: The Minnesota State University, Mankato, commit is a leader for the Tigers, who won another section championship last season and won their second consecutive Class AA state championship. … She had a postseason scoring average of 83.0 as a junior. … Section 1AA individual runner-up (86-83—169). … Tied for 11th at the state meet (84-39—123) with teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen. … Finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (84). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Calie Dockter, Jr., Byron: Dockter missed more than a month of the regular season with a severe back injury. … Physical therapy and perseverance helped her return for the Section 1AA meet, where she finished sixth overall (88-90—178) and qualified for the Class AA state meet. … Placed 37th at state (90-48—138), which was reduced to 27 holes due to rain and lightning. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Courtney Hershberger, Sr., Fillmore Central: As a junior, Hershberger placed third in the Three Rivers Conference meet (89). … She was the Section 1A medalist, shooting rounds of 90-91—181. … Placed third in the Class A state meet (91-82—173). … Led the Falcons to the Section 1A team championship and fourth place in the state. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Marin Keller, Jr., Winona: Finished 11th in the Big Nine Conference meet (87) as a sophomore last season, just one stroke out of the top 10. … Placed eighth in the Section 1AAA meet (91-88—179). … Narrowly missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet; she was two places and four strokes away from a state-meet berth. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Ella Matzke, Jr., Lake City: A key member of the Tigers’ repeat Section 1AA and Class AA state championship teams in 2022. … Matzke averaged 81.0 in five postseason rounds last spring. … She had an outstanding state meet, finishing as the Class AA individual state runner-up (79-38—117). … The Hiawatha Valley League runner-up (80). … Placed third in Section 1AA (88-82—170). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Chloe Morem, Sr., Fillmore Central: One of the Falcons’ top two golfers all of last season, along with Courtney Hershberger. … Morem was the runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference meet (87) behind only Lily Sullivan of St. Charles. … Runner-up at the Section 1A meet (89-94—193) behind only Hershberger. … Helped Fillmore Central win the Section 1A team championship and place fourth at the Class A state meet. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team.
• Lily Sullivan, Jr., St. Charles: Finished 11th in the Section 1AA meet (91-95—186). … Missed qualifying for the Class AA state meet by just one place, and two strokes. … The Three Rivers Conference meet medalist (82). … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Ailani Thiravong, 8th, Austin: Placed fifth in the Big Nine Conference meet (80) and 10th in the Section 1AAA meet (97-84—181) in her first season of varsity golf. … Missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet by three places, and six strokes. … Consistently shot in the 80s, with at least six rounds under 90 this spring. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
• Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Jr., Lake City: Hiawatha Valley League medalist (78). … Section 1AA medalist (78-77—155) by 14 shots. … Placed 11th at rain-shortened Class AA state meet (82-41—123). … Led Lake City to its second consecutive Class AA team state championship. … Averaged score of 39.6 per 9 holes in postseason. … Had a 74.0 average in four HVL regular-season meets. … Named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.
