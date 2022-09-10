9-South District football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Lanesboro 30, Southland 14

LANESBORO – Lanesboro made some defensive adjustments in the second half and carved out a 30-14 comeback win over Southland.

The Burros, who moved to 2-0, never allowed the Rebels to threaten after intermission after inserting some additional speed along the defensive line of scrimmage.

Orion Sass had a big rushing night for the Burros with 248 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Mason Howard also chipped in to Lanesboro’s dominance on the ground with 92 yards rushing on 12 carries. Lanesboro passed just four times, completing two of them.

Southland quarterback Noah Bauer threw for 143 yards, completing 11 of 20 passes. He connected on a 50-yard throw early in the first quarter.

Lanesboro 30, Southland 14

Southland 6 8 0 0 – 14

Lanesboro 0 6 16 8 – 30