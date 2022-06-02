A banner day for Fillmore Central golfers in Section 1A finals

ROCHESTER — This is familiar territory for Jake Fishbaugher.

The Fillmore Central junior has been among the top golfers in Section 1A for the past few years. This year, Fishbaugher is the best.

After finishing as runner-up in the section meet a year ago, Fishbaugher put together two outstanding rounds at Eastwood Golf Course this week to claim medalist honors and earn a repeat trip to the Class A state meet. Fishbaugher followed an opening-round 77 on Tuesday with a 79 on Wednesday, for a 36-hole total of 156. That was good for a three-shot win over Hayfield senior Keegan Bronson, who tied for second place a year ago with Fishbaugher.

Those two will again compete at the state meet, set for June 14-15 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Bronson's Hayfield teammate Sam Tucker also earned a trip to state, as did Lanesboro's Clay Schwichtenberg and Southland's Nicholas Edland.

Rushford-Peterson rallied from a 14-stroke deficit to capture the section team championship. The Trojans shot a team score of 713 for the two-round meet, good for an eight-stroke victory over runner-up Lanesboro. Hayfield, which led after Tuesday's opening round, finished third (725), 12 shots back of R-P.

The Trojans are headed to state as a team for the third time in school history; they won the state title in 2009. This week they were led by Andrew Hoiness, who finished third in the section meet with a score of 83-77—160. Grady Hengel (89-89—178) also placed in the top 10, finishing seventh.

Fishbaugher, meanwhile, heads back to state after finishing in the top 10 there a year ago. He shot rounds of 77-75 at Pebble Creek last spring to finish in a tie for ninth place. A run at a top-five finish or a state title isn't out of the question; his 152 total was just six shots off the pace of winner Rylin Petry of Fertile-Beltrami, and three of the other golfers who placed in the top 10 graduated.

Falcons girls sweep top spots

The Fillmore Central girls team had a banner day on Wednesday. They shot a team score of 373, for a 36-hole total of 747 and a 62-stroke victory against runner-up Hayfield. The Falcons are headed to state for the eighth time in school history; they placed fifth a year ago at Pebble Creek in Becker.

They were led this week by a talented group of underclassmen. The Falcons had all six of their golfers finish in the top seven of the section meet, led by meet medalist Courtney Hershberger. The junior standout fired rounds of 90-91—181 to win by two shots over teammate and classmate Chloe Morem (89-94—183).

Freshman Myleigh Scheevel placed third for the Falcons (97-92—189), while sophomore Aubrey Larson finished fifth (99-96—195), freshman Annika Mensink was sixth (100-98—198) and senior Marissa Topness seventh (98-102—200).

Hayfield's Avery Towey was the only golfer who broke up Fillmore Central's dominance atop the leaderboard. Towey, a junior, finished fourth, with rounds of 97-97—194, to qualify for state as an individual. Hayfield had two other individual state qualifiers: sophomore Kristen Watson (101-100—201, eighth place) and eighth-grader Carly Bronson (99-103—202, ninth place). Wabasha-Kellogg junior Rachel Smith (106-99—205, 10th place) and Lanesboro junior Chloe Schnebly (104-104—208, 11th place) also qualified.

SECTION 1A GIRLS GOLF

(At Eastwood Golf Course, par 72)

TEAM TOTALS

(* — state-meet qualifier)

*1. Fillmore Central 374-373—747, 2. Hayfield 406-403—809, 3. Wabasha-Kellogg 456-463—919.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 20; * — individual state-meet qualifier)

1. Courtney Hershberger (FC) 90-91—181, 2. Chloe Morem (FC) 89-94—183, 3. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 97-92—189, *4. Avery Towey (Hay) 97-97—184, 5. Aubrey Larson (FC) 99-96—195, 6. Annika Mensink (FC) 100-98—198, 7. Marissa Topness (FC) 98-102—200, *8. Kristen Watson (Hay) 101-100—201, *9. Carly Bronson (Hay) 99-103—204, *10. Rachel Smith (WK) 106-99—205,

*11. Chloe Schnebly (Lsbro) 104-104—208, 12. Chelsea Christopherson (Hay) 109-103—212, 13. Kallie Reinhardt (WK) 106-107—213, 14. Ariana Huntington (Lsbro) 115-105—220, 15. Jessie Schreiber (Lsbro) 118-115—233, 16t. Gracelyn Leichtnam (WK) 122-128—150, 16t. Gabby Tangren (GMLO) 116-134—250, 18. MiKenna Reimers (WK) 122-129—251, 19. Claire Nelson (Sthld) 128-126—254, 20. Kendall Rommel (WK) 127-131—258.

• • • • •

SECTION 1A BOYS GOLF

(At Eastwood Golf Course, par 72)

TEAM TOTALS

(* — State-meet qualifier)

*1. Rushford-Peterson 359-354—713, 2. Lanesboro 368-353—721, 3. Hayfield 345-380—725, 4. Fillmore Central 368-362—730.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 25; * — individual state-meet qualifier)

*1. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 77-79—156, *2. Keegan Bronson (Hay) 78-81—159, 3. Andrew Hoiness (RP) 83-77—160, *4. Clay Schwichtenberg (Lsbro) 86-81—167, *5t. Nicholas Edland (Sthld) 92-85—177, *5t. Sam Tucker (Hay) 87-90—177, 7t. Grady Hengel (RP) 89-89—178, 7t. Kaden Rath (Kgsld) 89-89—178, 9. Nick Eickhoff (Kgsld) 89-90—179, 10. Taylor Glynn (GMLO) 97-83—180, 11. Aiden Arnold (FC) 95-87—182, 12t. Carson Thompson (RP) 90-93—183, 12t. Jack Brogle (Lsbro) 88-95—183,

14t. Dayton Haugen (Lsbro) 97-90—187, 14t. Kaden Stettler (Lsbro) 97-90—187, 16t. Alex LaRocque (WK) 97-92—189, 16t. Kolton Fiedler (Hay) 88-101—189, 18. Cohen Wiste (Sthld) 98-92—190, 19t. Bradley Lagerstedt (Sthld) 93-99—192, 19t. Ethan Bedard (RP) 97-95—192, 21. Luke Hellickson (FC) 93-106—199, 22. Anthony Kiehne (FC) 106-95—201, 23t. Ethan Knutson (Hou) 100-102—202, 23t. Ty Bronson (Hay) 92-110—202, 25. Tyler Mayer (FC) 103-101—204.